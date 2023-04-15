More than 350 people gathered for at Boulder Flatts Wednesday for the inaugural Inspire Grand Island awards, hosted by The Independent.

The ceremony celebrated women leaders in a variety of arenas – from teacher to business leader, student to health care worker. Nominators put forth a total of 115 nominees in eight categories.

The commonality of the finalists was their strong sense of self, work ethic and accomplishments.

Woman of the Year went to Deb Ashworth of Operation Lifesaver. She thanked the crowd, while also making sure to encourage railroad safety. Ashworth has traveled the state promoting rail safety and awareness through Operation Lifesaver.

Other honorees at the luncheon were Christine Haba of Central Community College (Community Partner), Morganne Manivong of Bosselman Enterprises (Excellence in Large Business), Jenny McDermott of The Dance Co. (Excellence in Small Business), Kelli Wemhoff of Northwest Public Schools (Excellence in Education), Barb Engberg of Live Well Physical Therapy (Excellence in Healthcare) and Courtney Glock of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce (Young Professional).

Daina Rosenlund, a student at Northwest High School, received the Inspire Scholarship.

Tom Dinsdale Automotive was presenting sponsor of the event. Award sponsors were Bosselman Enterprises, Hornady Manufacturing, Midwest Restaurant Supply, Wayne State College, Grand Island Regional Medical Center, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Union Bank & Trust and Ken's.

Winners and finalists will be profiled in a special section in Sunday's Independent. The Independent thanks all winners, nominees, attendees and sponsors for making the event great.