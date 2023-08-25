Coming to the Nebraska State Fair is an event that Sen. Deb Fischer looks forward to every year and this year was no exception as she toured the grounds on opening day.

“Traveling across the state and attending events like the State Fair is the best part of my job,” Fischer said. “Whether it’s during August or on weekends, I make it a point to visit different places and witness the positive things happening in Nebraska. It’s an opportunity to listen to the concerns and aspirations of Nebraskans.”

Fischer serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee. She and her husband operate a cattle ranch in Cherry County.

“I grew up in Lincoln, and my family used to visit the State Fair every year,” she said. “It’s been a pleasure to come to Grand Island and see the amazing facility here. I enjoy seeing all the exhibits created by kids and people’s hard work.”

At the State Fair, Fischer gets to hear and see the pulse of agriculture.

During her travels across the state this month, Fischer had heard from her constituents on a variety of issues.

“Constituents are eager to know the progress of the Farm Bill, as it has a significant impact on their lives and our state as a whole,” she said. “People are also concerned about inflation and its current effects. Additionally, I often hear about job availability and the lack of a workforce to fill those positions.”

Housing is another issue that comes up frequently across Nebraska, Fischer said.

“There are many concerns, but these are the common ones I hear everywhere,” she said.

Weather is always a challenge for state farmers and ranchers, and this year is no exception with excessive heat and the ongoing drought.

“I believe most people in agriculture are in it for the long haul,” Fischer said. “It is not just a job but a way of life for us. Getting fair prices for our products is essential to staying in business. Despite the challenges, we adapt and keep going. This resilience is evident at the Nebraska State Fair, where we can see the positive aspects that shape the future of agriculture.”

When at the fair, Fischer said she always makes sure to visit the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Beef Pit, along with exploring the exhibits.

“I also try to catch a livestock show if possible,” she said. “Everything at the fair inspires me.”