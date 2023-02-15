Sen. Deb Fischer sounded alarm bells Wednesday about China's growing nuclear arsenal and stressed the need to modernize U.S. nuclear forces.

Over the last two years, Fischer said, the Biden administration has "put forward two totally inadequate defense budget proposals, demonstrating that the president doesn't fully understand the hazard posed by China."

"Were it not for bipartisan congressional action, this administration would have cut development of our sea-launched cruise missile program and fully retired the B83, a thermonuclear gravity bomb designed to defeat hard and deeply buried targets," she said.

"Stated plainly: one of the most ominous authoritarian regimes in modern history is attempting to build the most capable nuclear arsenal in the world," Fischer said.

"And they're doing it at a pace faster than anyone imagined," she said.

"Spy balloons are not even close to the scariest thing Beijing has up its sleeve," Fischer said, and they "should serve as a wakeup call for America."

The U.S. Strategic Command, based at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, "recently confirmed publicly that China is in possession of more intercontinental ballistic missile launchers than the United States," she said.

"The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has made clear that it wants to fundamentally alter global deterrence dynamics, with the goal of tripling its nuclear arsenal by 2035."

The Biden administration "needs to prepare to respond to growing nuclear threats from China and the U.S. needs to work with allies to reinforce our collective nuclear deterrence," Fischer said.

Fischer is the ranking Republican member of the Senate Armed Services subcommittee on strategic forces, which oversees the U.S. nuclear force.