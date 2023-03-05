It's not hard to find people who don't like the idea of a roundabout at Five Points.

Debb Schultz doesn't see a need for the big traffic circle. They're "doing it just because they can," she said.

The project is a waste of money, says Schultz, who knows few people who are in favor of it. The people she knows say the city has spent way too much money on roundabouts.

The project is slated to cost an estimated $4.1 million, with the city picking up 36% of the tab – about $1.4 million – and the state paying for the rest.

Gary Kelsch has written letters to the editor about roundabouts, which he believes are dangerous.

State, Broadwell and Eddy streets converge at the Five Points intersection.

People from out of town might find it a mess. But many Grand Islanders seem proud of the roundabout, regarding it as a local landmark. It seems that half of Grand Island is opposed to a Five Points roundabout.

"I'm part of that half," says City Councilwoman Bethany Guzinski.

She believes if the project had gone to a public vote, "I don't think that we would be getting it."

The project was put in motion before she was on the council. The only time she had the opportunity to vote against it was on the finalization of the plans, which she voted against.

Councilman Mike Paulick agrees that half of Grand Island doesn't want a Five Points roundabout.

He thinks the roundabout will work well except for about three times a day, when high school students go to and from school and when people commute to work. "It's going to be a real challenge then," he said.

Officials say the project is being built for safety, but Paulick doesn't believe it will decrease accidents.

Paulick voted for the project initially, but said he will not vote for any more funding of the roundabout.

He thinks drivers will eventually get used to it, but it will still be busy at high-traffic times. "It's going to be a mess," he said.

Paulick has driven the intersection several times a day for the last 53 years.

The current intersection is not that bad, he said. If the city used good signage and kept the lanes painted, "people from out of town would have had no problem with it – not as much as they're going to have now with this roundabout," Paulick said.

Councilman Doug Lanfear, who was elected in November, is very much opposed to the roundabout. When the project was first proposed, Lanfear talked to former City Engineer John Collins, who assured him it will work.

"Baloney. It's going to be a disaster," Lanfear told The Independent.

"It's the federal government pushing it forward. They put together this plan," Lanfear said.

"The feds are going to pay for it. Therefore, it's going to happen," he said.

A former Hall County commissioner, Lanfear pointed to changes planned for Old Highway 30 west of town.

"That's controversial, too – very. It's going to screw up some people's lives. But they're going to go ahead and do it eventually, because the federal government is pushing it forward now," Lanfear said.

Passage of the federal Build Back Better program will ensure the completion of the Old Highway 30 project, he said.

That bill will help local government redo infrastructure, "Which is really a good thing because man, we need it around here," Lanfear said.

"At the same time, you're also doing things like the roundabout and the Highway 30 (project) – things that we could live without," Lanfear said.

The roundabout is a bad fit for Five Points because there's too much traffic and many grain trucks pass through the intersection, Lanfear said.

People will find ways around the roundabout, he said.

"I think that's the way they'll get used to it, is by avoiding it," he said.

Lanfear also worries about the traffic that schools generate, especially at the end of the school day. He thinks that's going to be "where the accidents come."

In referring to students, Lanfear is referring to Grand Island Senior High students.

"I live right across the street from the parking lot," he said. "I see how these kids drive. It is not good. It is not pretty."

Lanfear knows the Five Points roundabout will be built.

But it might not necessarily be permanent. "I have learned that these things can be fixed in the future," he said.

Does he mean the roundabout could be altered? "They can take the darn thing out and go back (to the way it was)," he said.

It's just a matter of concrete. "Anything that you do can be undone," Lanfear said.

"All it takes is money," he said. "It seems like whenever they want these things, whoever wants them, there's money there."