Flatwater Fracas returns for another year

The Flatwater Fracas is returning for another year.

The annual wrestling tournament will take place once again Friday and Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Friday’s schedule will begin at 1 p.m., while Saturday’s schedule starts at 9 a.m.

This year’s event will have 12 ranked teams with over 100 ranked individuals, according to the rankings on the NEwrestle.com website, along with a number of returning state champions. That includes three-time champion Kael Lauridsen of Bennington.

“It’s going to be an awesome event once again,” Grand Island Senior High coach Joey Morrison said. “ There’s going to be some outstanding wrestling going on during those two days. It’s going to be a grinder.”

The tournament will feature three out-of-state teams, all from the state of Kansas. All of the teams are ranked according to the kansaswrestling.org web site. Smith Center is ranked No. 3 in the 321A rankings with three individuals rated, while both Manhattan and Garden City are both ranked in the 6A rankings. Manhattan is No. 9 with six ranked wrestlers, while Garden City is ranked No. 3 with eight ranked wrestlers.

The event was supposed to have Cheyenne East from Wyoming as well. But the Thunderbirds, who have been a part of the Fracas for a number of years, couldn’t come this year because of the weather.

But Morrison said it’s great to have the out-of-state teams to come to the Fracas. Manhattan has been a part of the Fracas every year since the tournament’s debut in 2007, while Smith Center has been coming for a number of years and Garden City is making its debut at the event.

“We’re excited to have them and glad they all can make the trip down here,” Morrison said. “It’s great to see different styles that you don’t normally see on a regular basis. It’s good to see different people too instead of the same teams over and over again.”

For the first time last year, the girls got to be part of the Fracas. Grand Island won the event last year.

This year’s setup will be different than last year, where the girls tourney was a tournament format. This year’s setup will be like the boys', a dual tournament. There are six teams that will be competing and each team is guaranteed five duals. Aurora, Lexington, Minden, Norfolk and Lincoln East will be part of the girls tournament.

“It’s special to get them involved in this too,” Morrison said. “It went great last year and I think it will go well again this year.”

For the Islanders, it’s a chance for them to get back on the mat after being off since the Kearney Invite on Dec. 3. Grand Island was supposed to compete in the two-day Council Bluffs Classic on Dec. 9-10 but couldn’t because of road conditions. The Islanders were also supposed to duel with North Platte on Tuesday but couldn’t because of weather.

“We’re ready to get going once again,” Morrison said. “We have some new kids who haven’t wrestled in the Fracas before, so that’s exciting for them to get that opportunity to wrestle at the highest level.”

As for the Fracas as a whole, Morrison said the tournament would be successful without a number of people who help make it what it is.

“We have great people who do a tremendous job, whether it's the cheerleaders helping with the towel tapping, the table workers and all that,” Morrison said. “The administration has been supportive in not only getting the teams in but also ins and outs of it. Melissa Price does a great job on the trackwrestling side of things.

“Everyone chips in to make something special for the kids and every year, it goes smoothly. That’s what makes it a great experience for the kids.”

Fans not being able to attend can follow the tournament on trackwrestling.com.