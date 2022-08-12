Flo Rida to replace Lady A at Nebraska State Fair

Rapper Flo Rida will be performing Sept. 3 at this year's state fair in Grand Island.

Flo Rida will replace Lady A after the group canceled the remainder of its tour last week.

The fair is working to find a replacement for Lady A, and all tickets sold for the Lady A concert will be honored at the substituted Sept. 3 show.

Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show.

Raised in the rough Miami neighborhood of Carol City, Flo Rida first burst onto the music scene with his debut album “Mail on Sunday" in 2008. His first single, “Low,” featuring T-Pain, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He later launched his own record label, IMG, in 2011.

“We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty much the last minute for this year’s State Fair,” said Executive Director Bill Ogg.

Tickets for the Flo Rida concert are on sale now at statefair.org. General admission is $49 and the pit is $69.

Ticket buyers who paid cash for the Lady A concert must bring their ticket to their purchase location for refund. No tickets from that concert will be valid for the new show.

Other State Fair acts include Jeff Dunham, Brantley Gilbert, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and the “Happy Together” Tour.

For more information, visit statefair.org.