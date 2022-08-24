 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flowers for the Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
082522-gii-news-statefairsetup-jrs-p6

Lots of things were being judged inside the FFA Exhibition building Wednesday leading up to the the Nebraska State Fair which begins Friday.

 JOSH SALMON THE INDEPENDENT

