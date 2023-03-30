Friday’s
Post Time: 3 p.m.
First Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
1, Halo's Laddie (Ziegler);125;10-1
2, Real Crafty Pie (Ramos);125;8-1
3, Shaq's My Daddy (Bethke);125;15-1
4, Fifty Two Pickup (A. Martinez);125;2-1
5, Jackie Moon (Roman);125;8-5
6, Bug Zapper (R. Martinez);125;3-1
Morning-line favorites
Jackie Moon Roman (8-5) — Three straight seconds at Fonner.
Fifty Two Pickup (2-1) — In the money two of three races at Fonner.
Bug Zapper (3-1) — First start of 2023.
Second Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, G Kate (Medina);125;8-1
2, New Years Love (A. Martinez);125;10-1
3, Milli Starr (Fackler);125;8-1
4, Fashion Fact (Ramos);125;3-1
5, Segoviana (Morales);125;9-5
6, Bigjim's Silvergal (Roman);125;5-2
Morning-line favorites
Segoviana (9-5) — A third and two seconds this year.
Bigjim’s Silvergal (5-2) — Last out at Delta Downs in February.
Fashion Fact (3-1) — Second best last two outs.
Third Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs,
1, Celtics Wildcat (Cardoso);125, 15-1
2, Rachie Rach (Morales);125, 2-1
3, Rabbit Twenty Two (Ramos);125, 8-1
4, I Cinc Eye Luv U (Ziegler);125;15-1
5, Lots of Gold (Roman);125;8-5
6, Ready to Get Loud (A. Martinez);125;9-5
Morning-line favorites
Lots of Gold (8-5) — Four wins in 20 lifetime starts.
Ready to Get Loud (9-5) — A win and two seconds in three Fonner starts.
Rachie Rach (2-1) — Led wire to wire last out.
Fourth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Ambassador Mike (A. Martinez);125;5-2
2, Domergoo (R. Martinez);125;12-1
3, Ring Tailed Tooter (Ziegler);125;12-1
4, R Voo's Taboo (Cardoso);125;3-1
5, Robust (Roman);125;7-2
6, Corte (Morales);125;8-1
7, Level (Haar);125;6-1
Morning-line favorites
Ambassador Mike (5-2) — 11 lifetime starts.
R Voo’s Taboo (3-1) — Two thirds so far at Fonner.
Robust (7-2) — Another Martinez entry.
Fifth Race, $11,000, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Sing Charmer Sing (Ramos);120;3-1
2, J Train (R. Martinez);125;15-1
3, Pete and Repete (Haar);125;10-1
4, Paisano Jim (Roman);125;5-2
5, Judge's Bribe (Medina);125;2-1
6, Little Bitothunder (Cardoso);125;5-1
7, B T's Bad Boy (Bethke);125;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Judge’s Bribe (2-1) — Another by Judge Bill out of the Landis Stable.
Sing Charmer Sing (3-1) — First Fonner win last out.
Paisano Jim (5-2) — Won two of last three races.
Sixth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.
1, Poderoso Equs (Haar);125;3-1
2, Falcon Heavy (Morales);125;6-1
3, Fake Solution (Medina);125;4-1
4, Yha Yha (Ramos);125;12-1
5, Nasty Exaggerator (Roman);125;2-1
6, Run for Matty (Ziegler);125;15-1
7, Tombi, Cardoso (Rushton, 125;8-1
8, Holiday Joke (Luark);125;12-1
Morning-line favorites
Nasty Exaggerator (2-1) — Won last out in mile race by eight lengths.
Poderoso Equs (3-1) — Seven wins in 41 lifetime starts.
Fake Solution (4-1) — Three different jockeys in three Fonner starts.