Friday’s

Post Time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Halo's Laddie (Ziegler);125;10-1

2, Real Crafty Pie (Ramos);125;8-1

3, Shaq's My Daddy (Bethke);125;15-1

4, Fifty Two Pickup (A. Martinez);125;2-1

5, Jackie Moon (Roman);125;8-5

6, Bug Zapper (R. Martinez);125;3-1

Morning-line favorites

Jackie Moon Roman (8-5) — Three straight seconds at Fonner.

Fifty Two Pickup (2-1) — In the money two of three races at Fonner.

Bug Zapper (3-1) — First start of 2023.

Second Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, G Kate (Medina);125;8-1

2, New Years Love (A. Martinez);125;10-1

3, Milli Starr (Fackler);125;8-1

4, Fashion Fact (Ramos);125;3-1

5, Segoviana (Morales);125;9-5

6, Bigjim's Silvergal (Roman);125;5-2

Morning-line favorites

Segoviana (9-5) — A third and two seconds this year.

Bigjim’s Silvergal (5-2) — Last out at Delta Downs in February.

Fashion Fact (3-1) — Second best last two outs.

Third Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs,

1, Celtics Wildcat (Cardoso);125, 15-1

2, Rachie Rach (Morales);125, 2-1

3, Rabbit Twenty Two (Ramos);125, 8-1

4, I Cinc Eye Luv U (Ziegler);125;15-1

5, Lots of Gold (Roman);125;8-5

6, Ready to Get Loud (A. Martinez);125;9-5

Morning-line favorites

Lots of Gold (8-5) — Four wins in 20 lifetime starts.

Ready to Get Loud (9-5) — A win and two seconds in three Fonner starts.

Rachie Rach (2-1) — Led wire to wire last out.

Fourth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Ambassador Mike (A. Martinez);125;5-2

2, Domergoo (R. Martinez);125;12-1

3, Ring Tailed Tooter (Ziegler);125;12-1

4, R Voo's Taboo (Cardoso);125;3-1

5, Robust (Roman);125;7-2

6, Corte (Morales);125;8-1

7, Level (Haar);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Ambassador Mike (5-2) — 11 lifetime starts.

R Voo’s Taboo (3-1) — Two thirds so far at Fonner.

Robust (7-2) — Another Martinez entry.

Fifth Race, $11,000, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Sing Charmer Sing (Ramos);120;3-1

2, J Train (R. Martinez);125;15-1

3, Pete and Repete (Haar);125;10-1

4, Paisano Jim (Roman);125;5-2

5, Judge's Bribe (Medina);125;2-1

6, Little Bitothunder (Cardoso);125;5-1

7, B T's Bad Boy (Bethke);125;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Judge’s Bribe (2-1) — Another by Judge Bill out of the Landis Stable.

Sing Charmer Sing (3-1) — First Fonner win last out.

Paisano Jim (5-2) — Won two of last three races.

Sixth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile Seventy Yards.

1, Poderoso Equs (Haar);125;3-1

2, Falcon Heavy (Morales);125;6-1

3, Fake Solution (Medina);125;4-1

4, Yha Yha (Ramos);125;12-1

5, Nasty Exaggerator (Roman);125;2-1

6, Run for Matty (Ziegler);125;15-1

7, Tombi, Cardoso (Rushton, 125;8-1

8, Holiday Joke (Luark);125;12-1

Morning-line favorites

Nasty Exaggerator (2-1) — Won last out in mile race by eight lengths.

Poderoso Equs (3-1) — Seven wins in 41 lifetime starts.

Fake Solution (4-1) — Three different jockeys in three Fonner starts.