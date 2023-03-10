Saturday

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Oga Bear (Roman);125;2-1

2, Picture Me Classy (Fletcher);125;6-1

3, Moonshine Max (Medina);125;5-2

4, Last Appeal (Haar);125;9-2

5, Running Jesse (Morales);125;5-1

6, Poverty Flats (Fackler);125;12-1

Morning-line favorites

Oga Bear (2-1) — Another newcomer from Delta Downs.

Moonshine Max (5-2) — A first and a second in two Fonner starts.

Last Appeal (9-2) — Izzy horse now in Anderson’s barn.

Second Race, $7,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Little Toe (Roman);125;5-2

2, Cold Snack Thirty (McNeil);125;7-2

3, Creative Letters (Morales);125;3-1

4, Jonathan Who (A. Martinez);125;6-1

5, North Side (Medina);125;5-1

6, Most Amusing (Ramos);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Little Toe (5-2) — Looking for first win at Fonner.

Creative Letters (3-1) — Won three out of four last summer at Louisiana Downs.

Cold Snack Thirty (7-2) — Has won nearly $140,000.

Third Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1, Rabbit Twenty Two (Ramos);125, 5-1

2, First Rate Romance (Roman);125, 10-1

3, Aunt Cari (Medina);121, 8-1

4, Happy Quest (Haar);121, 7-2

5, Rio Lady (A, Martinez);125;7-5

6, Kenzie Lou (Fletcher);125;6-1

7, Smart Act (Ziegler);125;15-1

8, Naughty Noelle (Cardoso);121;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Rio Lady (7-5) — Six seconds in 14 starts.

Happy Quest (7-2) — On a quest for the winner’s circle.

Rabbit Twenty Two (5-1) — Has three career seconds at Fonner.

Fourth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Big Cali Girl (Medina);125;12-1

2, Sandplum Creek (McNeil);125;7-2

3, Grand Expectations (A. Martinez);121;5-2

4, Sister Shirley (Ziegler);125;3-1

5, Angie's Revrac (Ramos);125;6-1

6, Prairie Fireball (Fletcher);125;8-1

7, Chaos Magic (Morales);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

Grand Expectations (5-2) — Second best in first start.

Sister Shirley (3-1) — Third start at Fonner this season.

Sandplum Creek (7-2) — Won by a head last time out.

Fifth Race, $8,400, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Love to Learn (Morales);125;4-1

2, Always a Tiz (Ramos);125;7-2

3, Dixie Penny (Roman);125;3-1

4, Ununderstandable (A. Martinez);125;5-1

5, Princessofchitown (McNeil);125;10-1

6, Juliard Honor (Haar);125;5-2

Morning-line favorites

Juliard Honor (5-2) — Easy winner in first start.

Dixie Penny (3-1) — Up from Delta.

Always at Tiz (7-2) — Always a threat.

Sixth Race, $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Gold Note (Morales);125;4-1

2, Old Trafford (Haar);125;5-2

3, Parlay Pete (Roman);125;9-5

4, Holiday Joke (McNeil);125;10-1

5, Mr. Walsh (Ramos);125;8-1

6, Finding Silver (Ziegler);125;15-1

7, Silver Maker (Medina);125;9-2

Morning-line favorites

Old Trafford (5-2) — A first and a third at Fonner.

Gold Note (4-1) — 52 lifetime starts.

Silver Maker (9-2) — Five wins in 12 career starts in G.I.

Seventh Race, $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Hulen (Roman);125;2-1

2, Goose Drank Wine (Cardoso);125;4-1

3, Lovethatcause (Morales);125;7-2

4, Yha Yha (Ramos);125;15-1

5, Top of the Game (Medina);125;5-1

6, Larch (R. Martinez);125;6-1

7, Retaliated, Martinez (A. Martinez);125;9-2

Morning-line favorites

Hulen (2-1) — Roman and Gonzalez teaming up.

Lovethatcause (7-2) — In the money seven times in seven starts at Fonner.

Goose Drank Wine (4-1) — Ended last season with two straight wins at Arapahoe.

Eighth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Just Luck (Morales);120;8-1

2, Queenscaballo (Roman);125;7-2

3, Judge On the Run (Haar);122;2-1

4, P R Odds Setter (Medina);122;3-1

5, Tellittothejudge (McNeil);120;6-1

6, Mayzee (Bethke);120;8-1

7, Zibby Too (Ramos);122;12-1

Morning-line favorites

Judge On the Run (2-1) — Won 17 of 38 lifetime.

P R Odds Setter (3-1) — Orphan Kist winner in 2022.

Queenscaballo (7-2) — Won three straight stakes last year.

Ninth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Giant Gamble (A. Martinez);125;10-1

2, Subscription (Medina);125;5-2

3, Cherubim (Fackler);125;20-1

4, Fly First Class (Fletcher);125;6-1

5, Three Time Charmer (Ziegler);125;12-1

6, Dave (Haar);125;15-1

7, Carpe Victoriam (Bethke);125;9-2

8, Gee Whiz Who (Cardoso);125;12-1

9, Lion Heart Legend (Roman);125;9-5

Morning-line favorites

Lion Heart Legend (9-5) — Has done well at four furlongs.

Subscription (5-2) — Won first start by a neck.

Carpe Victoriam (9-2) — Off sense June.

Tenth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Retro Rita (Morales);125;10-1

2, Virtually (Cardoso);125;4-1

3, Wumpmug (Medina);125;5-1

4, Fabulosity (A. Martinez);121;5-2

5, Rainbow Dash (Fletcher);125;10-1

6, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125, 8-1

7, Moonshine Lily, Roman);125;5-1

8, Flirtatious Smile (R. Martinez);125;12-1

9, Wow Wow Its Magic (Ramos);125;6-1

10, Surely a Legend (McNeil);125;20-1

Morning-line favorites

Fabulosity (5-2) — Broke maiden Feb. 25 at Fonner.

Virtually (4-1) — Looking for first win.

Moonshine Lily (5-1) — Got first win Feb. 26.

The Greek’s Picks

First Race

First: No. 1 Oga Bear — Wire to Wire

Second: No. 3 Moonshine Max — 2nd by a neck last race

Third: No. 5 Running Jesse — Can get part of this

Second Race

First: No. 5, North Side — Daily Double play

Second: No. 3, Creative Letters — Stamp this one

Third: No. 6, Most Amusing — Always in the money

Third Race

First: No. 5, Rio Lady — She's a Player

Second: No. 4, Happy Quest — By Runhappy

Third: No. 6, Kenzie Lou — Top 4 last 9 starts

Fourth Race

First: No. 7, Chaos Magic — Abra Cadabra

Second: No. 3, Grand Expectations — Just Claimed

Third: No. 2, Sandplum Creek — Just broke Maiden

Fifth Race

First: No. 6, Juliard Honor — Let it Ride

Second: No. 4, Ununderstandable — Likes this distance

Third: No. 1, Love to Learn — Hot Hibdon trainer

Sixth Race

First: No. 3, Parlay Pete — Good Pick 5 play

Second: No.1, Gold Note — Big time Closer

Third: No. 7, Silver Maker — Bronze today

Seventh Race

First: No. 6, Larch — Wiseguy Play!

Second: No. 3, Lovethatcause — Just missed last time

Third: No. 1, Hulen — Tapit Breeding

Eighth Race

First: No. 7, Zibby Too — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 3, Judge On The Run — Won this race 2 years ago

Third: No. 4, P R Odds Setter — Defending Champ

Ninth Race

First: No. 9, Lion Hearted Legend — Gonzalez to Roman

Second: No. 2, Subscription — Goin for 3 in a row

Third: No. 1, Giant Gamble — Has great shot.

Tenth Race

First: No. 4 Fabulosity — Superfecta Key

Second: No. 6 Dolly Dimple — Broke Maiden at Oaklawn

Third: No. 8 Flirtatious Smile — Gotta like her

Fourth: No.1 Retro Rita — Longshot

Gus's Best Bet

No. 3, Judge On The Run in 8th

Gus's Longshot

No. 6, Dolly Dimple in 10th