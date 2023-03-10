Saturday
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Oga Bear (Roman);125;2-1
2, Picture Me Classy (Fletcher);125;6-1
3, Moonshine Max (Medina);125;5-2
4, Last Appeal (Haar);125;9-2
5, Running Jesse (Morales);125;5-1
6, Poverty Flats (Fackler);125;12-1
Morning-line favorites
Oga Bear (2-1) — Another newcomer from Delta Downs.
Moonshine Max (5-2) — A first and a second in two Fonner starts.
Last Appeal (9-2) — Izzy horse now in Anderson’s barn.
Second Race, $7,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Little Toe (Roman);125;5-2
2, Cold Snack Thirty (McNeil);125;7-2
3, Creative Letters (Morales);125;3-1
4, Jonathan Who (A. Martinez);125;6-1
5, North Side (Medina);125;5-1
6, Most Amusing (Ramos);125;6-1
Morning-line favorites
Little Toe (5-2) — Looking for first win at Fonner.
Creative Letters (3-1) — Won three out of four last summer at Louisiana Downs.
Cold Snack Thirty (7-2) — Has won nearly $140,000.
Third Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs
1, Rabbit Twenty Two (Ramos);125, 5-1
2, First Rate Romance (Roman);125, 10-1
3, Aunt Cari (Medina);121, 8-1
4, Happy Quest (Haar);121, 7-2
5, Rio Lady (A, Martinez);125;7-5
6, Kenzie Lou (Fletcher);125;6-1
7, Smart Act (Ziegler);125;15-1
8, Naughty Noelle (Cardoso);121;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Rio Lady (7-5) — Six seconds in 14 starts.
Happy Quest (7-2) — On a quest for the winner’s circle.
Rabbit Twenty Two (5-1) — Has three career seconds at Fonner.
Fourth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Big Cali Girl (Medina);125;12-1
2, Sandplum Creek (McNeil);125;7-2
3, Grand Expectations (A. Martinez);121;5-2
4, Sister Shirley (Ziegler);125;3-1
5, Angie's Revrac (Ramos);125;6-1
6, Prairie Fireball (Fletcher);125;8-1
7, Chaos Magic (Morales);125;5-1
Morning-line favorites
Grand Expectations (5-2) — Second best in first start.
Sister Shirley (3-1) — Third start at Fonner this season.
Sandplum Creek (7-2) — Won by a head last time out.
Fifth Race, $8,400, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Love to Learn (Morales);125;4-1
2, Always a Tiz (Ramos);125;7-2
3, Dixie Penny (Roman);125;3-1
4, Ununderstandable (A. Martinez);125;5-1
5, Princessofchitown (McNeil);125;10-1
6, Juliard Honor (Haar);125;5-2
Morning-line favorites
Juliard Honor (5-2) — Easy winner in first start.
Dixie Penny (3-1) — Up from Delta.
Always at Tiz (7-2) — Always a threat.
Sixth Race, $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Gold Note (Morales);125;4-1
2, Old Trafford (Haar);125;5-2
3, Parlay Pete (Roman);125;9-5
4, Holiday Joke (McNeil);125;10-1
5, Mr. Walsh (Ramos);125;8-1
6, Finding Silver (Ziegler);125;15-1
7, Silver Maker (Medina);125;9-2
Morning-line favorites
Old Trafford (5-2) — A first and a third at Fonner.
Gold Note (4-1) — 52 lifetime starts.
Silver Maker (9-2) — Five wins in 12 career starts in G.I.
Seventh Race, $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Hulen (Roman);125;2-1
2, Goose Drank Wine (Cardoso);125;4-1
3, Lovethatcause (Morales);125;7-2
4, Yha Yha (Ramos);125;15-1
5, Top of the Game (Medina);125;5-1
6, Larch (R. Martinez);125;6-1
7, Retaliated, Martinez (A. Martinez);125;9-2
Morning-line favorites
Hulen (2-1) — Roman and Gonzalez teaming up.
Lovethatcause (7-2) — In the money seven times in seven starts at Fonner.
Goose Drank Wine (4-1) — Ended last season with two straight wins at Arapahoe.
Eighth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Just Luck (Morales);120;8-1
2, Queenscaballo (Roman);125;7-2
3, Judge On the Run (Haar);122;2-1
4, P R Odds Setter (Medina);122;3-1
5, Tellittothejudge (McNeil);120;6-1
6, Mayzee (Bethke);120;8-1
7, Zibby Too (Ramos);122;12-1
Morning-line favorites
Judge On the Run (2-1) — Won 17 of 38 lifetime.
P R Odds Setter (3-1) — Orphan Kist winner in 2022.
Queenscaballo (7-2) — Won three straight stakes last year.
Ninth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Giant Gamble (A. Martinez);125;10-1
2, Subscription (Medina);125;5-2
3, Cherubim (Fackler);125;20-1
4, Fly First Class (Fletcher);125;6-1
5, Three Time Charmer (Ziegler);125;12-1
6, Dave (Haar);125;15-1
7, Carpe Victoriam (Bethke);125;9-2
8, Gee Whiz Who (Cardoso);125;12-1
9, Lion Heart Legend (Roman);125;9-5
Morning-line favorites
Lion Heart Legend (9-5) — Has done well at four furlongs.
Subscription (5-2) — Won first start by a neck.
Carpe Victoriam (9-2) — Off sense June.
Tenth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Retro Rita (Morales);125;10-1
2, Virtually (Cardoso);125;4-1
3, Wumpmug (Medina);125;5-1
4, Fabulosity (A. Martinez);121;5-2
5, Rainbow Dash (Fletcher);125;10-1
6, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125, 8-1
7, Moonshine Lily, Roman);125;5-1
8, Flirtatious Smile (R. Martinez);125;12-1
9, Wow Wow Its Magic (Ramos);125;6-1
10, Surely a Legend (McNeil);125;20-1
Morning-line favorites
Fabulosity (5-2) — Broke maiden Feb. 25 at Fonner.
Virtually (4-1) — Looking for first win.
Moonshine Lily (5-1) — Got first win Feb. 26.
The Greek’s Picks
First Race
First: No. 1 Oga Bear — Wire to Wire
Second: No. 3 Moonshine Max — 2nd by a neck last race
Third: No. 5 Running Jesse — Can get part of this
Second Race
First: No. 5, North Side — Daily Double play
Second: No. 3, Creative Letters — Stamp this one
Third: No. 6, Most Amusing — Always in the money
Third Race
First: No. 5, Rio Lady — She's a Player
Second: No. 4, Happy Quest — By Runhappy
Third: No. 6, Kenzie Lou — Top 4 last 9 starts
Fourth Race
First: No. 7, Chaos Magic — Abra Cadabra
Second: No. 3, Grand Expectations — Just Claimed
Third: No. 2, Sandplum Creek — Just broke Maiden
Fifth Race
First: No. 6, Juliard Honor — Let it Ride
Second: No. 4, Ununderstandable — Likes this distance
Third: No. 1, Love to Learn — Hot Hibdon trainer
Sixth Race
First: No. 3, Parlay Pete — Good Pick 5 play
Second: No.1, Gold Note — Big time Closer
Third: No. 7, Silver Maker — Bronze today
Seventh Race
First: No. 6, Larch — Wiseguy Play!
Second: No. 3, Lovethatcause — Just missed last time
Third: No. 1, Hulen — Tapit Breeding
Eighth Race
First: No. 7, Zibby Too — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 3, Judge On The Run — Won this race 2 years ago
Third: No. 4, P R Odds Setter — Defending Champ
Ninth Race
First: No. 9, Lion Hearted Legend — Gonzalez to Roman
Second: No. 2, Subscription — Goin for 3 in a row
Third: No. 1, Giant Gamble — Has great shot.
Tenth Race
First: No. 4 Fabulosity — Superfecta Key
Second: No. 6 Dolly Dimple — Broke Maiden at Oaklawn
Third: No. 8 Flirtatious Smile — Gotta like her
Fourth: No.1 Retro Rita — Longshot
Gus's Best Bet
No. 3, Judge On The Run in 8th
Gus's Longshot
No. 6, Dolly Dimple in 10th