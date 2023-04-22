Sunday's
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Tricky Mom (Roman);125’2-1
2, Sister Shirley (Haar);125;8-1
3, Lot'sa Silver (Medina);125;5-2
4, Chaos Magic (Morales);125;7-2
5, Hot Caviar (R. Martinez);125;9-2
6, Sentimental Cross (A. Martinez);125;12-1
Morning-line favorites
Tricky Mom (2-1) — Two straight seconds at Fonner.
Lot’sa Silver (5-2) — Won two straight earlier this meet.
Chaos Magic (7-2) — From the Hibdon barn.
Second Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Oga Bear (Roman);125;4-5
2, Graydar's Dream (Ramos);125;12-1
3, Three Time Charmer (Haar);125;5-1
4, Ray's Angel (Bethke);125;6-1
5, Sacred Kiki Bird (A. Martinez);125;4-1
6, Kid's Inheritance (Fackler);125;12-1
Morning-line favorites
Oga Bear (4-5) — Big favorite from the Gonzalez barn.
Sacred Kiki Bird (4-1) — Two seconds and a third at Fonner.
Three Time Charmer (5-1) — Yet to win at Fonner.
Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Bull Ring (Ramos);125;15-1
2, Jackie Moon (Medina);125;5-2
3, Bradstreet (Roman);121;7-5
4, No Limitation (A. Martinez);125;3-1
5, Ashwins Orb (Morales);125;6-1
6, Great Realization (R. Martinez);125;10-1
Morning-line favorites
Bradstreet (5-2) — First choice from Gonzalez barn.
Jackie Moon (5-2) — Second choice from Gonzalez barn.
No Limitation (3-1) — Won Fonner debut in February.
Fourth Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.
1, Saturday Service (R. Martinez);125;8-1
2, Mongolian Diamond (;Fackler);125;15-1
3, Rose of Ekita (Ramos);125;5-2
4, Tapit's Lady (Roman);125;2-1
5, Cherish the Day (Medina);125;3-1
6, Sue Happy (A. Martinez);125;4-1
Morning-line favorites
Tapit’s Lady (2-1) — In the money all three times at Fonner.
Rose of Ekita (5-2) — Will like the mile distance.
Cherish the Day (3-1) — First try at a mile.
Fifth Race, $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles.
1, Fake Solution (Medina);125;2-1
2, G's Turn (R. Martinez);125;15-1
3, Fort Knox (Ramos);125;3-1
4, Gold Note (Morales);125;9-2
5, Stage Door (Haar);125;12-1
6, Shweet Persuasion (Roman);125;9-5
Morning-line favorites
Shweet Persuasion (9-5) — Got first win in last Fonner out.
Fake Solution (2-1) — In the money 3 of 5 times at 1 1/16th.
Fort Knox (3-1) — Easily won at a mile 70 in late March.
Sixth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Rollin Blackout (R. Martinez);125;15-1
2, Little More Love (McNeil);125;8-1
3, Retro Rita (Morales);125;5-1
4, Foolish Intent (Roman);121;2-1
5, Pops Girl Alexa (Ramos);125;12-1
6, Grace A'lace (Bethke);121;15-1
7, Flirtatious Smile (Medina);125;3-1
8, Fabulosity (A. Martinez);121;5-2
Morning-line favorites
Foolish Intent (2-1) — 3-year-old filly favored in this race.
Fabulosity (5-2) — Martinez/Martinez entry.
Flirtatious Smile (3-1) — A second in three Fonner starts.
Seventh Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;6-5
2, Wantabe (R. Martinez);125;8-1
3, Lucky Liquor Shot (McNeil);125;15-1
4, Whiskeyspent (Fackler);125;10-1
5, Sports Hiflyer (Ramos);125;15-1
6, Havana Jack (Medina);121;15-1
7, Thunderstormacomin (Roman);125;6-1
8, Distant Holiday (Cardoso);120;8-5
9, Donny's Got Game (Haar);121;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Ber Mis Boy (6-5) — Four seconds and three thirds in 15 career starts.
Distant Holiday (8-5) — Second career start.
Thunderstormacomin (6-1) — A distant third last out