Sunday's

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Tricky Mom (Roman);125’2-1

2, Sister Shirley (Haar);125;8-1

3, Lot'sa Silver (Medina);125;5-2

4, Chaos Magic (Morales);125;7-2

5, Hot Caviar (R. Martinez);125;9-2

6, Sentimental Cross (A. Martinez);125;12-1

Morning-line favorites

Tricky Mom (2-1) — Two straight seconds at Fonner.

Lot’sa Silver (5-2) — Won two straight earlier this meet.

Chaos Magic (7-2) — From the Hibdon barn.

Second Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Oga Bear (Roman);125;4-5

2, Graydar's Dream (Ramos);125;12-1

3, Three Time Charmer (Haar);125;5-1

4, Ray's Angel (Bethke);125;6-1

5, Sacred Kiki Bird (A. Martinez);125;4-1

6, Kid's Inheritance (Fackler);125;12-1

Morning-line favorites

Oga Bear (4-5) — Big favorite from the Gonzalez barn.

Sacred Kiki Bird (4-1) — Two seconds and a third at Fonner.

Three Time Charmer (5-1) — Yet to win at Fonner.

Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Bull Ring (Ramos);125;15-1

2, Jackie Moon (Medina);125;5-2

3, Bradstreet (Roman);121;7-5

4, No Limitation (A. Martinez);125;3-1

5, Ashwins Orb (Morales);125;6-1

6, Great Realization (R. Martinez);125;10-1

Morning-line favorites

Bradstreet (5-2) — First choice from Gonzalez barn.

Jackie Moon (5-2) — Second choice from Gonzalez barn.

No Limitation (3-1) — Won Fonner debut in February.

Fourth Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.

1, Saturday Service (R. Martinez);125;8-1

2, Mongolian Diamond (;Fackler);125;15-1

3, Rose of Ekita (Ramos);125;5-2

4, Tapit's Lady (Roman);125;2-1

5, Cherish the Day (Medina);125;3-1

6, Sue Happy (A. Martinez);125;4-1

Morning-line favorites

Tapit’s Lady (2-1) — In the money all three times at Fonner.

Rose of Ekita (5-2) — Will like the mile distance.

Cherish the Day (3-1) — First try at a mile.

Fifth Race, $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles.

1, Fake Solution (Medina);125;2-1

2, G's Turn (R. Martinez);125;15-1

3, Fort Knox (Ramos);125;3-1

4, Gold Note (Morales);125;9-2

5, Stage Door (Haar);125;12-1

6, Shweet Persuasion (Roman);125;9-5

Morning-line favorites

Shweet Persuasion (9-5) — Got first win in last Fonner out.

Fake Solution (2-1) — In the money 3 of 5 times at 1 1/16th.

Fort Knox (3-1) — Easily won at a mile 70 in late March.

Sixth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Rollin Blackout (R. Martinez);125;15-1

2, Little More Love (McNeil);125;8-1

3, Retro Rita (Morales);125;5-1

4, Foolish Intent (Roman);121;2-1

5, Pops Girl Alexa (Ramos);125;12-1

6, Grace A'lace (Bethke);121;15-1

7, Flirtatious Smile (Medina);125;3-1

8, Fabulosity (A. Martinez);121;5-2

Morning-line favorites

Foolish Intent (2-1) — 3-year-old filly favored in this race.

Fabulosity (5-2) — Martinez/Martinez entry.

Flirtatious Smile (3-1) — A second in three Fonner starts.

Seventh Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;6-5

2, Wantabe (R. Martinez);125;8-1

3, Lucky Liquor Shot (McNeil);125;15-1

4, Whiskeyspent (Fackler);125;10-1

5, Sports Hiflyer (Ramos);125;15-1

6, Havana Jack (Medina);121;15-1

7, Thunderstormacomin (Roman);125;6-1

8, Distant Holiday (Cardoso);120;8-5

9, Donny's Got Game (Haar);121;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Ber Mis Boy (6-5) — Four seconds and three thirds in 15 career starts.

Distant Holiday (8-5) — Second career start.

Thunderstormacomin (6-1) — A distant third last out