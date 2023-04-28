Saturday

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Caleb On the Go (Medina);125;3-1

2, Phlash Drive (Birzer);125;9-2

3, Yayasgotmoregame (Haar);125;5-2

4, Joey's Valentine (A. Martinez);125’4-1

5, Bartenders Mistake (Roman);125;5-1

6, Judge's Bribe (Morales);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Yayasgotmoregame (5-2) — Rough go in the Dowd, but won two straight before that.

Caleb On the Go (3-1) — Going for third straight win.

Joey’s Valentine (4-1) — Four wins in 9 career starts at Fonner.

Second Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Stephen's Answer (Roman);125;5-2

2, Clearly Mad (McNeil);125;6-1

3, Grey Rogue (Ramos);125;8-1

4, Ourbestfriend D L (Medina);125;2-1

5, Larch (Haar);125;9-2

6, Sams Time (A. Martinez);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

Ourbestfriend D L (2-1) — Won with Medina on board last out.

Stephen’s Answer (5-2) — Has 21 career wins.

Larch (9-2) — Haar in the irons this time.

Third Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs,

1, T R's First (Morales);125;6-1

2, Evie, McNeil (Ibanez);125;4-1

3, Promptly Done (Ramos);125;12-1

4, Saturday Service (R. Martinez);125;8-1

5, Tourist Like Me (Fackler);125;10-1

6, Fast Sophia (A. Martinez);125;3-1

7, Tricky Mom (Roman);125;8-5

Morning-line favorites

Tricky Mom (8-5) — Three straight seconds.

Fast Sophia (3-1) — Won last out.

Evie (3-1) — Coming in from Hawthorne.

Fourth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Tough Company (Roman);125;3-1

2, Unreal (R. Martinez);125;6-1

3, Name Rejected (Medina);125;5-2

4, Ferocity (A. Martinez);125;7-2

5, No Limitation (McNeil);125;12-1

6, Mysterious Tale (Fackler);125;8-1

7, Wilson to Lockett (Morales);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

Name Rejected (5-2) — Two straight seconds.

Tough Company (3-1) — Has a couple of wins at Fonner.

Wilson to Lockett (5-1) — A second in two Fonner starts.

Fifth Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Chan (Morales);125;6-1

2, Ryan Express (Roman);121;5-2

3, Sir Barnabus (Haar);125;20-1

4, Love Ours (R. Martinez);125;4-1

5, After Burn (McNeil);125;8-1

6, Jamaica Mistaica (Fackler);125;15-1

7, Stealing Hearts (Bethke);121;5-1

8, Domergoo (Garnett);125;15-1

9, Corte (Ramos);125;3-1

Morning-line favorites

Ryan Express (5-2) — Out of the Marissa Black barn.

Corte (3-1) — Ramos gets the call from Hibdon.

Love Ours (4-1) — Gourneau back in town.

Sixth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Subscription (R. Martinez);125;6-1

2, Just Right Mike (Medina);125;5-2

3, Cherubim (McNeil);125;15-1

4, Three Time Charmer (Haar);125;3-1

5, Caesartheruler (Roman);125;2-1

6, Just Ask Joel (Fackler);125;12-1

7, Gee Whiz Who (Ramos);125;10-1

Morning-line favorites

Caesartheruler (2-1) — Might rule this race.

Just Right Mike (5-2) — Looking for first Fonner win.

Three Time Charmer (3-1) — In the money 3 of 4 times this meet.

Seventh Race, $7,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Lion Heart Legend (Roman);125;2-1

2, Curtin's Up (Medina);125;3-1

3, Blabimir (McNeil);125;15-1

4, Po Boy (Ramos);125;7-2

5, Southern Mojo (A. Martinez);125;10-1

6, North Side (Cunningham);125;5-1

7, Vested Creek (R. Martinez);125;12-1

8, Creative Letters (Morales);125;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Lion Heart Legend (2-1) — Easy 5-length win last out.

Curtin’s Up (3-1) — Won Fonner debut April 15.

Po Boy (7-2) — Ship-in from Hawthorne.

Eighth Race, $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Old Trafford (Haar);125;5-2

2, Grand Design (Cunningham);125;3-1

3, Banjo Bill (McNeil);125;20-1

4, Shipman's Song (Medina);125;6-1

5, Parlay Pete (Roman);125;5-1

6, Three Ball (R. Martinez);125;9-2

7, Hot Artie (Morales);125;8-1

8, My True Reward (A. Martinez);125;12-1

9, Moro Charlie (Ramos);125;15-1

Morning-line favorites

Old Trafford (5-2) — Has won 4 of 5 at Fonner.

Grand Design (3-1) — In the money 5 of 5 this year.

Parlay Pete (5-1) — Has 10 lifetime wins.

Ninth Race, $75,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles.

1, Medicine Tail (Ramos);120;10-1

2, Munqad (Roman);120;8-1

3, Buck Moon (Baird);124;9-5

4, Sarcastic Tone (Morales);120;5-1

5, Bellamys Roan (Haar);124;20-1

6, Caseys Memory (Cunningham);120;12-1

7, Its a Wrap (Birzer);120;4-1

8, Fleetridge (Tohill);120;6-1

9, Cave Hill (Bethke);118;12-1

10, Unrestricted (Medina);118;20-1

Morning-line favorites

Buck Moon (9-5) — Should be out with the leaders.

Its a Wrap (4-1) — Won Dowd in 2022.

Sarcastic Tone (5-1) — Won this year’s Dowd.

Tenth Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Debonnaire Dude (Morales);125;5-2

2, Young Phillip (Haar);125;8-1

3, Most Amusing (Medina);125;7-2

4, Mr. Walsh (Ramos);125;10-1

5, War Eagle's Return (Luark);125;12-1

6, Big Hearted Factor (A. Martinez);125;15-1

7, Cool Catomine (Cunningham);125;5-1

8, Coworker (R. Martinez);125;10-1

9, Tale of a Storm (Roman);125;9-2

Morning-line favorites

Debonnaire Dude (5-2) — Six lifetime wins..

Most Amusing (7-2) — Won twice last year.

Tale of a Storm (9-2) — Won Fonner debut in February.

The Greek’s Picks

Race 1

First: No. 2, Phlash Drive — Dominated last race

Second: No. 3, Yayasgotmoregame — Winner of the Ogataul

Third: No. 4, Joey's Valentine — Coming off nice Allowance win

Race 2

First: No. 1, Stephen's Answer — Has Swagger today

Second: No. 5, Larch — 5 wide last 2 races

Third: No. 4, Ourbestfriend D L — Smart Money

Race 3

First: No. 1, T R's First — You Wanna Gamble

Second: No. 6, Fast Sophia — She's a Speedy one

Third: No. 7, Tricky Mom — Ran 2nd last 3 times

Race 4

First: No. 3, Name Rejected — Gets the Loot today

Second: No. 1, Tough Company — Conditioned well

Third: No. 4, Ferocity — Armando up!

Race 5

First: No. 2, Ryan Express — The Trains a comin

Second: No. 7, Stealing Hearts — Drop in Class

Third: No. 9, Corte — Might graduate today

Race 6

First: No. 5, Caesartheruler — El Presidente

Second: No. 4. Three Time Charmer — Overdue for a Win

Third: No. 1, Subscription — On the lead

Race 7

First: No. 1, Lion Heart Legend — The Wizard

Second: No. 6, North Side — Has a Shot..

Third: No. 2, Curtin's Up — Good Sprinter

Race 8

First: No. 6, Three Ball — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 7, Hot Artie — Always in the money

Third: No. 1, Old Trafford — On a Roll

Race 9

First: No. 3, Buck Moon — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 4, Sarcastic Tone — Winner of The Dowd

Third: No. 7, It's a Wrap — Coming off Big win at Tampa

Fourth: No. 2, Munqad — Just Claimed from Evangeline

Race 10

First: No. 1, Debonnaire Dude — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 6, Big Hearted Factor — Might be a Spoiler

Third: No. 3, Most Amusing — Medina up!

Fourth: No. 9, Tale of a Storm — Should have some Thunder

Gus's Best Bet

No. 3, Buck Moon in 9th

Gus's Longshot

No. 6 Big Hearted Factor in 10th