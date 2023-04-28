Saturday
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Caleb On the Go (Medina);125;3-1
2, Phlash Drive (Birzer);125;9-2
3, Yayasgotmoregame (Haar);125;5-2
4, Joey's Valentine (A. Martinez);125’4-1
5, Bartenders Mistake (Roman);125;5-1
6, Judge's Bribe (Morales);125;6-1
Morning-line favorites
Yayasgotmoregame (5-2) — Rough go in the Dowd, but won two straight before that.
Caleb On the Go (3-1) — Going for third straight win.
Joey’s Valentine (4-1) — Four wins in 9 career starts at Fonner.
Second Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Stephen's Answer (Roman);125;5-2
2, Clearly Mad (McNeil);125;6-1
3, Grey Rogue (Ramos);125;8-1
4, Ourbestfriend D L (Medina);125;2-1
5, Larch (Haar);125;9-2
6, Sams Time (A. Martinez);125;5-1
Morning-line favorites
Ourbestfriend D L (2-1) — Won with Medina on board last out.
Stephen’s Answer (5-2) — Has 21 career wins.
Larch (9-2) — Haar in the irons this time.
Third Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs,
1, T R's First (Morales);125;6-1
2, Evie, McNeil (Ibanez);125;4-1
3, Promptly Done (Ramos);125;12-1
4, Saturday Service (R. Martinez);125;8-1
5, Tourist Like Me (Fackler);125;10-1
6, Fast Sophia (A. Martinez);125;3-1
7, Tricky Mom (Roman);125;8-5
Morning-line favorites
Tricky Mom (8-5) — Three straight seconds.
Fast Sophia (3-1) — Won last out.
Evie (3-1) — Coming in from Hawthorne.
Fourth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Tough Company (Roman);125;3-1
2, Unreal (R. Martinez);125;6-1
3, Name Rejected (Medina);125;5-2
4, Ferocity (A. Martinez);125;7-2
5, No Limitation (McNeil);125;12-1
6, Mysterious Tale (Fackler);125;8-1
7, Wilson to Lockett (Morales);125;5-1
Morning-line favorites
Name Rejected (5-2) — Two straight seconds.
Tough Company (3-1) — Has a couple of wins at Fonner.
Wilson to Lockett (5-1) — A second in two Fonner starts.
Fifth Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Chan (Morales);125;6-1
2, Ryan Express (Roman);121;5-2
3, Sir Barnabus (Haar);125;20-1
4, Love Ours (R. Martinez);125;4-1
5, After Burn (McNeil);125;8-1
6, Jamaica Mistaica (Fackler);125;15-1
7, Stealing Hearts (Bethke);121;5-1
8, Domergoo (Garnett);125;15-1
9, Corte (Ramos);125;3-1
Morning-line favorites
Ryan Express (5-2) — Out of the Marissa Black barn.
Corte (3-1) — Ramos gets the call from Hibdon.
Love Ours (4-1) — Gourneau back in town.
Sixth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Subscription (R. Martinez);125;6-1
2, Just Right Mike (Medina);125;5-2
3, Cherubim (McNeil);125;15-1
4, Three Time Charmer (Haar);125;3-1
5, Caesartheruler (Roman);125;2-1
6, Just Ask Joel (Fackler);125;12-1
7, Gee Whiz Who (Ramos);125;10-1
Morning-line favorites
Caesartheruler (2-1) — Might rule this race.
Just Right Mike (5-2) — Looking for first Fonner win.
Three Time Charmer (3-1) — In the money 3 of 4 times this meet.
Seventh Race, $7,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Lion Heart Legend (Roman);125;2-1
2, Curtin's Up (Medina);125;3-1
3, Blabimir (McNeil);125;15-1
4, Po Boy (Ramos);125;7-2
5, Southern Mojo (A. Martinez);125;10-1
6, North Side (Cunningham);125;5-1
7, Vested Creek (R. Martinez);125;12-1
8, Creative Letters (Morales);125;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Lion Heart Legend (2-1) — Easy 5-length win last out.
Curtin’s Up (3-1) — Won Fonner debut April 15.
Po Boy (7-2) — Ship-in from Hawthorne.
Eighth Race, $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Old Trafford (Haar);125;5-2
2, Grand Design (Cunningham);125;3-1
3, Banjo Bill (McNeil);125;20-1
4, Shipman's Song (Medina);125;6-1
5, Parlay Pete (Roman);125;5-1
6, Three Ball (R. Martinez);125;9-2
7, Hot Artie (Morales);125;8-1
8, My True Reward (A. Martinez);125;12-1
9, Moro Charlie (Ramos);125;15-1
Morning-line favorites
Old Trafford (5-2) — Has won 4 of 5 at Fonner.
Grand Design (3-1) — In the money 5 of 5 this year.
Parlay Pete (5-1) — Has 10 lifetime wins.
Ninth Race, $75,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, One And One Sixteenth Miles.
1, Medicine Tail (Ramos);120;10-1
2, Munqad (Roman);120;8-1
3, Buck Moon (Baird);124;9-5
4, Sarcastic Tone (Morales);120;5-1
5, Bellamys Roan (Haar);124;20-1
6, Caseys Memory (Cunningham);120;12-1
7, Its a Wrap (Birzer);120;4-1
8, Fleetridge (Tohill);120;6-1
9, Cave Hill (Bethke);118;12-1
10, Unrestricted (Medina);118;20-1
Morning-line favorites
Buck Moon (9-5) — Should be out with the leaders.
Its a Wrap (4-1) — Won Dowd in 2022.
Sarcastic Tone (5-1) — Won this year’s Dowd.
Tenth Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Debonnaire Dude (Morales);125;5-2
2, Young Phillip (Haar);125;8-1
3, Most Amusing (Medina);125;7-2
4, Mr. Walsh (Ramos);125;10-1
5, War Eagle's Return (Luark);125;12-1
6, Big Hearted Factor (A. Martinez);125;15-1
7, Cool Catomine (Cunningham);125;5-1
8, Coworker (R. Martinez);125;10-1
9, Tale of a Storm (Roman);125;9-2
Morning-line favorites
Debonnaire Dude (5-2) — Six lifetime wins..
Most Amusing (7-2) — Won twice last year.
Tale of a Storm (9-2) — Won Fonner debut in February.
The Greek’s Picks
Race 1
First: No. 2, Phlash Drive — Dominated last race
Second: No. 3, Yayasgotmoregame — Winner of the Ogataul
Third: No. 4, Joey's Valentine — Coming off nice Allowance win
Race 2
First: No. 1, Stephen's Answer — Has Swagger today
Second: No. 5, Larch — 5 wide last 2 races
Third: No. 4, Ourbestfriend D L — Smart Money
Race 3
First: No. 1, T R's First — You Wanna Gamble
Second: No. 6, Fast Sophia — She's a Speedy one
Third: No. 7, Tricky Mom — Ran 2nd last 3 times
Race 4
First: No. 3, Name Rejected — Gets the Loot today
Second: No. 1, Tough Company — Conditioned well
Third: No. 4, Ferocity — Armando up!
Race 5
First: No. 2, Ryan Express — The Trains a comin
Second: No. 7, Stealing Hearts — Drop in Class
Third: No. 9, Corte — Might graduate today
Race 6
First: No. 5, Caesartheruler — El Presidente
Second: No. 4. Three Time Charmer — Overdue for a Win
Third: No. 1, Subscription — On the lead
Race 7
First: No. 1, Lion Heart Legend — The Wizard
Second: No. 6, North Side — Has a Shot..
Third: No. 2, Curtin's Up — Good Sprinter
Race 8
First: No. 6, Three Ball — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 7, Hot Artie — Always in the money
Third: No. 1, Old Trafford — On a Roll
Race 9
First: No. 3, Buck Moon — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 4, Sarcastic Tone — Winner of The Dowd
Third: No. 7, It's a Wrap — Coming off Big win at Tampa
Fourth: No. 2, Munqad — Just Claimed from Evangeline
Race 10
First: No. 1, Debonnaire Dude — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 6, Big Hearted Factor — Might be a Spoiler
Third: No. 3, Most Amusing — Medina up!
Fourth: No. 9, Tale of a Storm — Should have some Thunder
Gus's Best Bet
No. 3, Buck Moon in 9th
Gus's Longshot
No. 6 Big Hearted Factor in 10th