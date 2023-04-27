Friday’s
Post Time: 3 p.m.
First Race, $10,300, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Just Luck (Medina);125;9-2
2, Tellittothejudge (McNeil);125;9-5
3, Sing Charmer Sing (Ramos);125;2-1
4, Shes Steel Dreamin (Roman);121;7-2
5, P R Girlfriend (Bethke);125;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Tellittothejudge (9-5) — Second in the Orphan Kist.
Sing Charmer Sing (2-1) — In the money all five outs at Fonner in 2023.
Shes Steel Dreamin (7-2) — Third in Fonner Park Special Stakes.
People are also reading…
Second Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Uptown Diva (McNeil);121;12-1
2, Pie Ala Mode (Ramos);125;12-1
3, Gloriously Wicked (Fackler);121;5-2
4, Jomama Sassy (Bethke);121;10-1
5, Witt's Gris (R. Martinez);121;1-1
6, Spitfire Suzie (Medina);125;3-1
Morning-line favorites
Witt’s Gris (1-1) — Strong second in first Fonner out April 21.
Gloriously Wicked (5-2) — Maiden out.
Spitfire Suzie (3-1) — 6-year-old looking for first win.
Third Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Ready to Get Loud (A. Martinez);125;3-1
2, Jagged Arrow (Ramos);125;9-2
3, Segoviana (Morales);125;9-5
4, Jazz Brunch (Medina);125;2-1
5, Nebraska Red (Martinez);125;15-1
6, Lots of Gold (Roman);125;6-1
Morning-line favorites
Jazz Brunch (2-1) — One of two from Martinez barn.
Segoviana (9-5) — 5-for-5 in the money at Fonner this year.
Ready to Get Loud (3-1) — Also from Martinez barn.
Fourth Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.
1, Classically Wicked (R. Martinez);121;15-1
2, Happy Quest (Roman);121;6-1
3, Smilin Josie (Medina);125;12-1
4, First Rate Romance (Haar);125;5-1
5, Miss Grand Slam (A. Martinez);121;8-1
6, Character Counts (Morales);121;3-5
Morning-line favorites
Character Counts (3-5) — Four seconds already in 2023.
First Rate Romance (5-1) — One third in 7 lifetime starts.
Happy Quest (6-1) — Two thirds in 8 lifetime starts.
Fifth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Crypto Miner (Medina);121;15-1
2, Uncle Singh (R. Martinez);125;8-1
3, Level (Haar);125;9-2
4, Kal El (Bethke);125;5-2
5, Mojito (Ramos);121;5-1
6, R Voo's Taboo (A. Martinez);125;2-1
7, Bigparty Nowhiskey (McNeil);121;8-1
Morning-line favorites
R Voo’s Taboo (2-1) — Second last two races by nose, head.
Kal El (5-2) — First out since August at Canterbury.
Level (9-2) — Four straight thirds at Fonner.
Sixth Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile
1, Oregon County (Medina);125;5-2
2, Recklessness (Haar);125;6-1
3, Genomic (McNeil);125;5-1
4, New Stripe (A. Martinez);125;8-1
5, Nugget of Grace (Roman);125;3-1
6, Oh Snap (Fackler);125;15-1
7, Gerdy's Boy (R. Martinez);125);15-1
8, Kearney (Ramos);125;4-1
Morning-line favorites
Oregon County (5-2) — Seventh out at Fonner this meet.
Nugget of Grace (3-1) — Just up from Evangeline.
Kearney (4-1) — Ramos gets the call this time.