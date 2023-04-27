Friday’s

Post Time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $10,300, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Just Luck (Medina);125;9-2

2, Tellittothejudge (McNeil);125;9-5

3, Sing Charmer Sing (Ramos);125;2-1

4, Shes Steel Dreamin (Roman);121;7-2

5, P R Girlfriend (Bethke);125;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Tellittothejudge (9-5) — Second in the Orphan Kist.

Sing Charmer Sing (2-1) — In the money all five outs at Fonner in 2023.

Shes Steel Dreamin (7-2) — Third in Fonner Park Special Stakes.

Second Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Uptown Diva (McNeil);121;12-1

2, Pie Ala Mode (Ramos);125;12-1

3, Gloriously Wicked (Fackler);121;5-2

4, Jomama Sassy (Bethke);121;10-1

5, Witt's Gris (R. Martinez);121;1-1

6, Spitfire Suzie (Medina);125;3-1

Morning-line favorites

Witt’s Gris (1-1) — Strong second in first Fonner out April 21.

Gloriously Wicked (5-2) — Maiden out.

Spitfire Suzie (3-1) — 6-year-old looking for first win.

Third Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Ready to Get Loud (A. Martinez);125;3-1

2, Jagged Arrow (Ramos);125;9-2

3, Segoviana (Morales);125;9-5

4, Jazz Brunch (Medina);125;2-1

5, Nebraska Red (Martinez);125;15-1

6, Lots of Gold (Roman);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Jazz Brunch (2-1) — One of two from Martinez barn.

Segoviana (9-5) — 5-for-5 in the money at Fonner this year.

Ready to Get Loud (3-1) — Also from Martinez barn.

Fourth Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.

1, Classically Wicked (R. Martinez);121;15-1

2, Happy Quest (Roman);121;6-1

3, Smilin Josie (Medina);125;12-1

4, First Rate Romance (Haar);125;5-1

5, Miss Grand Slam (A. Martinez);121;8-1

6, Character Counts (Morales);121;3-5

Morning-line favorites

Character Counts (3-5) — Four seconds already in 2023.

First Rate Romance (5-1) — One third in 7 lifetime starts.

Happy Quest (6-1) — Two thirds in 8 lifetime starts.

Fifth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Crypto Miner (Medina);121;15-1

2, Uncle Singh (R. Martinez);125;8-1

3, Level (Haar);125;9-2

4, Kal El (Bethke);125;5-2

5, Mojito (Ramos);121;5-1

6, R Voo's Taboo (A. Martinez);125;2-1

7, Bigparty Nowhiskey (McNeil);121;8-1

Morning-line favorites

R Voo’s Taboo (2-1) — Second last two races by nose, head.

Kal El (5-2) — First out since August at Canterbury.

Level (9-2) — Four straight thirds at Fonner.

Sixth Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile

1, Oregon County (Medina);125;5-2

2, Recklessness (Haar);125;6-1

3, Genomic (McNeil);125;5-1

4, New Stripe (A. Martinez);125;8-1

5, Nugget of Grace (Roman);125;3-1

6, Oh Snap (Fackler);125;15-1

7, Gerdy's Boy (R. Martinez);125);15-1

8, Kearney (Ramos);125;4-1

Morning-line favorites

Oregon County (5-2) — Seventh out at Fonner this meet.

Nugget of Grace (3-1) — Just up from Evangeline.

Kearney (4-1) — Ramos gets the call this time.