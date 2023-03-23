Friday’s

Post Time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.

1, Josies Score (Fackler);122;5-2

2, What's the Score (Roman);122;3-1

3, Jocote (Medina);122;2-1

4, Judge Jennings (Ziegler);122;10-1

5, Champagne Channel (Haar);122;8-1

6, Holy Cannoli (R. Martinez);122;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Jocote (2-1) — Second by a nose last time out.

Josies Score (5-2) — Two thirds this year.

What’s the Score (3-1) — Fourth in only start.

Second Race, $6,000, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Prairie Fireball (R. Martinez);125;7-2

2, Angie's Revrac (Ramos);125;9-2

3, Fast Sophia (A. Martinez);125;6-1

4, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125;3-1

5, Serengeti Six (Morales);125;8-1

6, Flirtatious Smile (Medina);125;5-2

Morning-line favorites

Flirtatious Smile (5-2) — Medina gets the call on 5-year-old mare.

Dolly Dimple (3-1) — One win in 11 career starts.

Prairie Fireball (7-2) — Third by seven lengths in last start.

Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Shipman's Song (Medina);125;8-1

2, Most Amusing (Ramos);125;6-1

3, Rubiginous (A. Martinez);125;3-1

4, Rancho Bargo (Roman);125;5-2

5, Laddie Boy (Luark);125;5-1

6, Speedy Fellar (Morales); 125;7-2

Morning-line favorites

Rancho Bargo (5-2) — Won Fonner debut March 10.

Rubiginous (3-1) — Won last start.

Speedy Fellar (7-2) — Has 11 wins in 50 career starts.

Fourth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Grand Expectations (Roman);121;8-1

2, Wumpmug (Medina);125;5-1

3, Trouble in Red (A. Martinez);125;8-1

4, Retro Rita (Morales);125;6-1

5, Rainbow Dash (R. Martinez);125;5-2

6, Virtually (Cardoso);125;8-5

Morning-line favorites

Virtually (8-5) — Broke maiden in last out.

Rainbow Dash (5-2) — A first and third this year for trainer Dalton Dieter.

Wumpmug (5-1) — Fourth out at Fonner.

Fifth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Sheza Savage (Medina);125;6-1

2, Starlight Twist (Haar);125;15-1

3, Brinee (Roman);125;8-5

4, Bold Legend (A. Martinez);125;5-1

5, Bluebird Day (Fackler);125;15-1

6, Remarkable Charm (Cardoso);125;6-1

7, Nebraska Red (R. Martinez);125;5-2

8, Unherdof (Ramos);125;10-1

Morning-line favorites

Brinee (8-5) — Easily won first Fonner out.

Nebraska Red (5-2) — Fifth out at Fonner with a win and two thirds.

Bold Legend (5-1) — Has eight lifetime wins.

Sixth Race, $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Parlay Pete (Roman);125;5-2

2, Old Trafford (Haar);125;3-1

3, Cats Gotta Chance (A. Martinez);125;7-2

4, Three Ball (Martinez);125;12-1

5, Silver Maker (Medina);125;8-1

6, Game Day Decision (Cardoso);125;12-1

7, Random Affair (Ramos);125;15-1

8, Hot Artie (Morales);125;4-1

Morning-line favorites

Parlay Pete (5-2) — A first and a second in two Fonner starts.

Old Trafford (3-1) — Edged out Parlay Pete in last start.

Hot Artie (4-1) — First win in 10 Fonner starts last out.