Post Time: 3 p.m.
First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.
1, Josies Score (Fackler);122;5-2
2, What's the Score (Roman);122;3-1
3, Jocote (Medina);122;2-1
4, Judge Jennings (Ziegler);122;10-1
5, Champagne Channel (Haar);122;8-1
6, Holy Cannoli (R. Martinez);122;6-1
Morning-line favorites
Jocote (2-1) — Second by a nose last time out.
Josies Score (5-2) — Two thirds this year.
What’s the Score (3-1) — Fourth in only start.
Second Race, $6,000, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Prairie Fireball (R. Martinez);125;7-2
2, Angie's Revrac (Ramos);125;9-2
3, Fast Sophia (A. Martinez);125;6-1
4, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125;3-1
5, Serengeti Six (Morales);125;8-1
6, Flirtatious Smile (Medina);125;5-2
Morning-line favorites
Flirtatious Smile (5-2) — Medina gets the call on 5-year-old mare.
Dolly Dimple (3-1) — One win in 11 career starts.
Prairie Fireball (7-2) — Third by seven lengths in last start.
Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Shipman's Song (Medina);125;8-1
2, Most Amusing (Ramos);125;6-1
3, Rubiginous (A. Martinez);125;3-1
4, Rancho Bargo (Roman);125;5-2
5, Laddie Boy (Luark);125;5-1
6, Speedy Fellar (Morales); 125;7-2
Morning-line favorites
Rancho Bargo (5-2) — Won Fonner debut March 10.
Rubiginous (3-1) — Won last start.
Speedy Fellar (7-2) — Has 11 wins in 50 career starts.
Fourth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Grand Expectations (Roman);121;8-1
2, Wumpmug (Medina);125;5-1
3, Trouble in Red (A. Martinez);125;8-1
4, Retro Rita (Morales);125;6-1
5, Rainbow Dash (R. Martinez);125;5-2
6, Virtually (Cardoso);125;8-5
Morning-line favorites
Virtually (8-5) — Broke maiden in last out.
Rainbow Dash (5-2) — A first and third this year for trainer Dalton Dieter.
Wumpmug (5-1) — Fourth out at Fonner.
Fifth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Sheza Savage (Medina);125;6-1
2, Starlight Twist (Haar);125;15-1
3, Brinee (Roman);125;8-5
4, Bold Legend (A. Martinez);125;5-1
5, Bluebird Day (Fackler);125;15-1
6, Remarkable Charm (Cardoso);125;6-1
7, Nebraska Red (R. Martinez);125;5-2
8, Unherdof (Ramos);125;10-1
Morning-line favorites
Brinee (8-5) — Easily won first Fonner out.
Nebraska Red (5-2) — Fifth out at Fonner with a win and two thirds.
Bold Legend (5-1) — Has eight lifetime wins.
Sixth Race, $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Parlay Pete (Roman);125;5-2
2, Old Trafford (Haar);125;3-1
3, Cats Gotta Chance (A. Martinez);125;7-2
4, Three Ball (Martinez);125;12-1
5, Silver Maker (Medina);125;8-1
6, Game Day Decision (Cardoso);125;12-1
7, Random Affair (Ramos);125;15-1
8, Hot Artie (Morales);125;4-1
Morning-line favorites
Parlay Pete (5-2) — A first and a second in two Fonner starts.
Old Trafford (3-1) — Edged out Parlay Pete in last start.
Hot Artie (4-1) — First win in 10 Fonner starts last out.