Saturday
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Presley's Artwork (Medina);125;9-5
2, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125;6-1
3, Serengeti Six (Morales);125;8-1
4, Wumpmug (Roman);125;8-1
5, Virtually (Cardoso);125;4-1
6, Fabulosity (Martinez);121;2-1
Comments
Presley’s Artwork (9-5) — A strong second in first out Feb. 11 at Fonner.
Fabulosity (2-1) — Has had two months off.
Virtually (4-1) — First trip around Fonner oval.
Second Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Always a Tiz (Ramos);125;5-2
2, Bold Legend (Cardoso);125;6-1
3, Remarkable Charm (Haar);125;8-1
4, Staythirstymyamigo (Medina);125;9-2
5, Aunt Irene (Morales);125;2-1
6, Brew Casa (Martinez);125;4-1
Comments
Aunt Irene (2-1) — Strong second on opening day at Fonner.
Always a Tiz (5-2) — Ramos gets the call.
Brew Casa (4-1) — Has seven lifetime wins.
Third Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Sloopy Hang On (Roman);125;9-5
2, Rabbit Twenty Two (Cardoso);125;6-1
3, Pops Girl Alexa (Morales);125;12-1
4, Wandas Cafe (Medina);125;3-1
5, Pizza Girl (Haar);121;10-1
6, A C's Olivia Rose (Ramos);121;15-1
7, Sandplum Creek (McNeil);125;8-1
8, Dixie Trixie (Martinez);125;5-1
Comments
Sloopy Hang On (9-5) — Hung on for second a week ago.
Wandas Cafe (3-1) — Rallied to runner-up finish first weekend.
Dixie Trixie (5-1) — Looking for first win in 15 starts.
Fourth Race, $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Three Ball (Roman);125;6-1
2, Drink (Martinez);125;2-1
3, Lovethatcause (Morales);125;6-1
4, Old Trafford (Haar);125;3-1
5, Larch (Medina);125;7-2
6, Tombi (Cardoso);125;8-1
Comments
Drink (2-1) — Going for second straight win at Fonner.
Old Trafford (3-1) — Won by a nose over Larch Feb. 11.
Larch (7-2) — A close second in season opener.
Fifth Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Hot Caviar (Martinez);125;2-1
2, Sue Happy (Cardoso);125;8-1
3, Guapa Chica (Roman);125;5-2
4, Zipporah (Haar);125;10-1
5, Lemons Is Gone (Medina);125;3-1
6, Cherish the Day (Morales);125;12-1
7, Donna's Hope (Fletcher);125;8-1
Comments
Hot Caviar (2-1) — Impressive opening weekend with win.
Guapa Chica (5-2) — Couldn’t keep up last time out, finished fourth.
Lemons Is Gone (3-1) — Has one win at six furlongs.
Sixth Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Willhe Love (Martinez);121;8-1
2, Too Many Captains (Fackler);125;7-2
3, Tiz Brighter (Cardoso);125;6-1
4, Queen of Gold (Roman);120;3-1
5, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;6-1
6, Ships Log (Ziegler);121;10-1
7, Crazy Steele (Fletcher);125;15-1
8, Lucky Liquor Shot (Ramos);125;15-1
9, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;5-1
10, Thunderstormacomin (Morales);125;15-1
Comments
Queen of Gold (3-1) — ran gamely to finish second last out.
Too Many Captains (7-2) — off since last May.
Ber Mis Boy (5-1) — Bethke duo looking for a win.
Seventh Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Admiral's Garnet (Martinez);125;7-2
1a , Javistha (Martinez);125;7-2
2, Wildwood Maggie (Morales);125;6-1
3, Goodnightsugar (McNeil);125;12-1
4, Saber Queen (Roman);125;2-1
5, Sweet Tatum (Haar);125;8-1
6, Sheza Savage (Medina);125;9-5
Comments
Sheza Savage (9-5) — Had five starts at Hawthorne.
Saber Queen (2-1) — Second in first out at Fonner.
Admiral’s Garnet (7-2) — Has two wins in four starts at six furlongs.
Eighth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Recorder (Fletcher);125;12-1
2, Just Right Mike (Morales);125;10-1
3, Three Time Charmer (Ziegler);125;6-1
4, Awesome Family (Ramos);125;3-1
5, Bravo Kolt (Haar);125;7-2
6, Parlay Pete (Roman);125;6-1
7, He's Pretty Lucky (Fackler);125;15-1
8, Paralissfrmanalyss (Martinez);125;4-1
9, Grand Design (Medina);125;10-1
Comments
Awesome Family (3-1) — Second in first out at Fonner.
Bravo Kolt (7-2) — Coming off five-month layoff.
Paralissmanalyss (4-1) — Won 3 of 9 starts in 2022.
Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Lots of Gold (Roman);120;9-2
1a, Red Red Wine (Roman);120;9-2
2, Gurl You Fine (Medina);122;5-2
3, Such Great Heights (Ziegler);122;15-1
4, Mayzee (Bethke);120;6-1
5, Chive Up (McNeil);122;8-1
6, D'wild Muffin (Ramos);122;4-1
7, Rome's Burning (Martinez);122;3-1
8, Stunting (Cardoso);122;12-1
9, Olivian (Morales);120;15-1
Comments
Gurl You Fine (5-2) — Bred in Kentucky at WinStar Farm.
Rome’s Burning (3-1) — Two straight wins at Prairie Meadows last summer.
D’wild Muffin (4-1) — Has 12 lifetime wins in 59 starts.
Tenth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Southern Mojo (McNeil);125;15-1
2, Papa Bro (Morales);125;3-1
3, Graydar's Dream (Cardoso);125;8-1
4, Fly First Class (Fletcher);125;10-1
5, North Side (Medina);125;6-1
6, Giant Gamble (Martinez); 125;5-2
7, Coworker (Ziegler);125;12-1
8, Cherubim (Fackler);125;15-1
9, Lion Heart Legend (Roman);125;7-2
10, Dryspell (Bethke);125;15-1
Comments
Giant Gamble (5-2) — Edged by Beta Capo Song by a neck two weeks ago.
Papa Bro (3-1) — Coming off 4-month layoff.
Lion Heart Legend (7-2) — In the money 26 of 52 lifetime starts.
The Greek’s Picks
First Race
First: No.1 Presley's Artwork — Hounddog Time .
Second: No.6 Fabulosity — Broke Maiden at Churchill
Third: No.4 Wumpmug — Shows Speed
Second Race
No.5 Aunt Irene — Daily Double play
No.1 Always a Tiz — Was 6 wide last race
No.6 Brew Casa — Martinez to Martinez
Third Race
First: No.1 Sloopy Hang On — Wire to Wire
Second: No.2 Rabbit Twenty Two — What's up Doc!
Third: No.8 Dixie Trixie — Likes this distance
Fourth Race
First: No.2 Drink — Stay Thirsty my friend
Second: No.5 Larch — Has Seconditis
Third: No.4 Old Trafford — Up for 2 in a row
Fifth Race
First: No.3 Guapa Chica — Itsallgreektome
No.1 Hot Caviar — Good Stuff..
No.2 Sue Happy — Well Conditioned
Sixth Race
First: No.2 Too Many Captains — Sail Away!
Second: No.4 Queen of Gold — Up against the boys
Third: No.1 Will he Love — First time starter
Seventh Race
First: No.4 Saber Queen — Let it Ride
Second: No.6 Sheza Savage — In from Hawthorne
Third: No.1 Admiral's Garnet — Did 1:11+ at Turfway
Eighth Race
First: No.6 Parlay Pete — Wiseguy Play!
Second: No.4 Awesome Family — All. In..
Third: No.3 Three Time Charmer — 3rd Today
Ninth Race
First: No.2 Gurl You Fine - The Greek Speaks
Second: No.6 D' wild Muffin — Won 50k race at Delta
Third: No.1 Entry- Has the Speed
Tenth Race
First: No.6 Giant Gamble — Gets The Loot Today
Second: No.9 Lion Heart Legend — Put in Superfecta
Third: No. 5 North Side — Drop in Class
Fourth: No. 2 Papa Bro — Plenty of Speed
Gus's Best Bet
No. 2 Gurl You Fine in 9th
Gus's Longshot
No. 9 Grand Design in 8th