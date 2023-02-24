Saturday

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Presley's Artwork (Medina);125;9-5

2, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125;6-1

3, Serengeti Six (Morales);125;8-1

4, Wumpmug (Roman);125;8-1

5, Virtually (Cardoso);125;4-1

6, Fabulosity (Martinez);121;2-1

Comments

Presley’s Artwork (9-5) — A strong second in first out Feb. 11 at Fonner.

Fabulosity (2-1) — Has had two months off.

Virtually (4-1) — First trip around Fonner oval.

Second Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Always a Tiz (Ramos);125;5-2

2, Bold Legend (Cardoso);125;6-1

3, Remarkable Charm (Haar);125;8-1

4, Staythirstymyamigo (Medina);125;9-2

5, Aunt Irene (Morales);125;2-1

6, Brew Casa (Martinez);125;4-1

Comments

Aunt Irene (2-1) — Strong second on opening day at Fonner.

Always a Tiz (5-2) — Ramos gets the call.

Brew Casa (4-1) — Has seven lifetime wins.

Third Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Sloopy Hang On (Roman);125;9-5

2, Rabbit Twenty Two (Cardoso);125;6-1

3, Pops Girl Alexa (Morales);125;12-1

4, Wandas Cafe (Medina);125;3-1

5, Pizza Girl (Haar);121;10-1

6, A C's Olivia Rose (Ramos);121;15-1

7, Sandplum Creek (McNeil);125;8-1

8, Dixie Trixie (Martinez);125;5-1

Comments

Sloopy Hang On (9-5) — Hung on for second a week ago.

Wandas Cafe (3-1) — Rallied to runner-up finish first weekend.

Dixie Trixie (5-1) — Looking for first win in 15 starts.

Fourth Race, $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Three Ball (Roman);125;6-1

2, Drink (Martinez);125;2-1

3, Lovethatcause (Morales);125;6-1

4, Old Trafford (Haar);125;3-1

5, Larch (Medina);125;7-2

6, Tombi (Cardoso);125;8-1

Comments

Drink (2-1) — Going for second straight win at Fonner.

Old Trafford (3-1) — Won by a nose over Larch Feb. 11.

Larch (7-2) — A close second in season opener.

Fifth Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Hot Caviar (Martinez);125;2-1

2, Sue Happy (Cardoso);125;8-1

3, Guapa Chica (Roman);125;5-2

4, Zipporah (Haar);125;10-1

5, Lemons Is Gone (Medina);125;3-1

6, Cherish the Day (Morales);125;12-1

7, Donna's Hope (Fletcher);125;8-1

Comments

Hot Caviar (2-1) — Impressive opening weekend with win.

Guapa Chica (5-2) — Couldn’t keep up last time out, finished fourth.

Lemons Is Gone (3-1) — Has one win at six furlongs.

Sixth Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Willhe Love (Martinez);121;8-1

2, Too Many Captains (Fackler);125;7-2

3, Tiz Brighter (Cardoso);125;6-1

4, Queen of Gold (Roman);120;3-1

5, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;6-1

6, Ships Log (Ziegler);121;10-1

7, Crazy Steele (Fletcher);125;15-1

8, Lucky Liquor Shot (Ramos);125;15-1

9, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;5-1

10, Thunderstormacomin (Morales);125;15-1

Comments

Queen of Gold (3-1) — ran gamely to finish second last out.

Too Many Captains (7-2) — off since last May.

Ber Mis Boy (5-1) — Bethke duo looking for a win.

Seventh Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Admiral's Garnet (Martinez);125;7-2

1a , Javistha (Martinez);125;7-2

2, Wildwood Maggie (Morales);125;6-1

3, Goodnightsugar (McNeil);125;12-1

4, Saber Queen (Roman);125;2-1

5, Sweet Tatum (Haar);125;8-1

6, Sheza Savage (Medina);125;9-5

Comments

Sheza Savage (9-5) — Had five starts at Hawthorne.

Saber Queen (2-1) — Second in first out at Fonner.

Admiral’s Garnet (7-2) — Has two wins in four starts at six furlongs.

Eighth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Recorder (Fletcher);125;12-1

2, Just Right Mike (Morales);125;10-1

3, Three Time Charmer (Ziegler);125;6-1

4, Awesome Family (Ramos);125;3-1

5, Bravo Kolt (Haar);125;7-2

6, Parlay Pete (Roman);125;6-1

7, He's Pretty Lucky (Fackler);125;15-1

8, Paralissfrmanalyss (Martinez);125;4-1

9, Grand Design (Medina);125;10-1

Comments

Awesome Family (3-1) — Second in first out at Fonner.

Bravo Kolt (7-2) — Coming off five-month layoff.

Paralissmanalyss (4-1) — Won 3 of 9 starts in 2022.

Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Lots of Gold (Roman);120;9-2

1a, Red Red Wine (Roman);120;9-2

2, Gurl You Fine (Medina);122;5-2

3, Such Great Heights (Ziegler);122;15-1

4, Mayzee (Bethke);120;6-1

5, Chive Up (McNeil);122;8-1

6, D'wild Muffin (Ramos);122;4-1

7, Rome's Burning (Martinez);122;3-1

8, Stunting (Cardoso);122;12-1

9, Olivian (Morales);120;15-1

Comments

Gurl You Fine (5-2) — Bred in Kentucky at WinStar Farm.

Rome’s Burning (3-1) — Two straight wins at Prairie Meadows last summer.

D’wild Muffin (4-1) — Has 12 lifetime wins in 59 starts.

Tenth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Southern Mojo (McNeil);125;15-1

2, Papa Bro (Morales);125;3-1

3, Graydar's Dream (Cardoso);125;8-1

4, Fly First Class (Fletcher);125;10-1

5, North Side (Medina);125;6-1

6, Giant Gamble (Martinez); 125;5-2

7, Coworker (Ziegler);125;12-1

8, Cherubim (Fackler);125;15-1

9, Lion Heart Legend (Roman);125;7-2

10, Dryspell (Bethke);125;15-1

Comments

Giant Gamble (5-2) — Edged by Beta Capo Song by a neck two weeks ago.

Papa Bro (3-1) — Coming off 4-month layoff.

Lion Heart Legend (7-2) — In the money 26 of 52 lifetime starts.

The Greek’s Picks

First Race

First: No.1 Presley's Artwork — Hounddog Time .

Second: No.6 Fabulosity — Broke Maiden at Churchill

Third: No.4 Wumpmug — Shows Speed

Second Race

No.5 Aunt Irene — Daily Double play

No.1 Always a Tiz — Was 6 wide last race

No.6 Brew Casa — Martinez to Martinez

Third Race

First: No.1 Sloopy Hang On — Wire to Wire

Second: No.2 Rabbit Twenty Two — What's up Doc!

Third: No.8 Dixie Trixie — Likes this distance

Fourth Race

First: No.2 Drink — Stay Thirsty my friend

Second: No.5 Larch — Has Seconditis

Third: No.4 Old Trafford — Up for 2 in a row

Fifth Race

First: No.3 Guapa Chica — Itsallgreektome

No.1 Hot Caviar — Good Stuff..

No.2 Sue Happy — Well Conditioned

Sixth Race

First: No.2 Too Many Captains — Sail Away!

Second: No.4 Queen of Gold — Up against the boys

Third: No.1 Will he Love — First time starter

Seventh Race

First: No.4 Saber Queen — Let it Ride

Second: No.6 Sheza Savage — In from Hawthorne

Third: No.1 Admiral's Garnet — Did 1:11+ at Turfway

Eighth Race

First: No.6 Parlay Pete — Wiseguy Play!

Second: No.4 Awesome Family — All. In..

Third: No.3 Three Time Charmer — 3rd Today

Ninth Race

First: No.2 Gurl You Fine - The Greek Speaks

Second: No.6 D' wild Muffin — Won 50k race at Delta

Third: No.1 Entry- Has the Speed

Tenth Race

First: No.6 Giant Gamble — Gets The Loot Today

Second: No.9 Lion Heart Legend — Put in Superfecta

Third: No. 5 North Side — Drop in Class

Fourth: No. 2 Papa Bro — Plenty of Speed

Gus's Best Bet

No. 2 Gurl You Fine in 9th

Gus's Longshot

No. 9 Grand Design in 8th