Saturday
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M, Four Furlongs.
1, Pizza Girl (Haar);121;10/1
2, Wandas Cafe (Medina); 125;6/1
3, Dixie Trixie (Martinez);125;5/1
4, Pops Girl Alexa (Morales);125;15/1
5, Lot'sa Silver (Roman);125;1/1
6, Sandplum Creek (McNeil);125;2/1
Comments
Lot’sa Silver (1/1) — First race under Gonzalez.
Sandplum Creek (2/1) — 12 lifetime starts.
People are also reading…
Dixie Trixie (5/1) — Martinez gets the call.
Second Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Dream Baby Dream (Bethke);125;8/1
2, O'L Red (Roman);125;9/5
3, Fly First Class (Martinez);125;6/1
4, Lone Shotgun Rider (Haar);125;5/2
5, Swiss Minister (Ramos);125;10/1
6, Expect Royal (Morales);125;5/1
Comments
O’L Red (9/5) — Over $200,000 in lifetime earnings.
Lone Shotgun Rider (5/2) — Looking for first win since 2019.
Expect Royal (5/1) — Won last out in June at Energy Downs.
Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s up, Six Furlongs.
1, Tough Company (Roman);125;8/5
2, Hatties Jewel (Bethke);125;12/1
3, Prairie Squall (Morales);125;3/1
4, Dance for Ransom (McNeil);125;5/2
5, Caesartheruler (Cardoso);125;8/1
6, Gold Bear (Ramos);125;12/1
Comments
Tough Company (8/5) — Roman and Gonzalez team up again.
Dance for Ransom (5/2) — Could waltz into the winner’s circle.
Prairie Squall (3/1) — Five starts at Fonner without a win.
Fourth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
Purse $6,300. For Three Year Olds And Upward Which Have Never Won Four Races Or Which
1, Southern Mojo (McNeil);125;6/1
2, Beta Capo Song (Morales);125;2/1
3, Kid Slipper (Haar);125;7/2
4, Rather Precocious (Roman);125;3/1
5, Giant Gamble (Martinez);125;7/2
6, Three Time Charmer (Ziegler);125;9/2
Comments
Beta Capo Song (2/1) — Nine wins in 21 starts at Fonner.
Rather Prococious (3/1) — Won once in 2022.
Kid Slipper (7/2) — Has a chance to hit the board.
Fifth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M, Four Furlongs.
1, Queen of the Ice (Cardoso);125;12/1
2, Fabulosity (McNeil);121;5/2
3, Wumpmug (Roman );125;8/1
4, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125;3/1
5, R One Wine (Martinez);125;8/5
6, Presley's Artwork (Medina);125;5/1
Comments
R One Wine (8/5) — Kentucky-bred by Runhappy ran away for win in only start at Turfway Park.
Fabulosity (5/2) — Kelli Martinez could go 1-2 in this one.
Dolly Dimple (3/1) — Didn’t hit the board in five 2022 starts.
Sixth Race, $9,700. Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;4/1
2, Sports Hiflyer (Gonzalez);125;12/1
3, Paisano Jim (Roman);125;2/1
4, Lucky Liquor Shot (Martinez); 125;6/1
5, Crazy Steele (Fletcher);125;15/1
6, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;9/5
7, Littlebit Don (Cardoso);125;15/1
8, Thunderstormacomin (Ziegler);125;10/1
Comments
Ber Mis Boy (9/5) — Nine career starts on the Fonner Park oval.
Paisano Jim (2/1) — All five career starts at Fonner.
Luckwouldhaveit (4/1) — Just one start at Columbus in 2022.
Seventh Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Hot Artie (Morales);125;9/2
2, Drink (Martinez);125;4/1
3, Smart Battle (Medina);125;5/2
4, Little Toe (Roman);125;7/2
5, Finding Silver (McNeil);125;5/1
6, Inspeightofthedog (Haar);125;12/1
7, Awesome Family (Cardoso);125;6/1
Comments
Little Toe (7/2) — Had a win at Fonner a year ago.
Drink (4/1) — Seven career wins.
Finding Silver (5/1) — Finding his way to the winner’s circle?
Eighth Race, $8,400, Starter Optional Claiming $7,500-$5,000, Six Furlongs.
1, Gold Note (Morales);125;10/1
1A, Creative Letters (Morales );125;10/1
2, Good One (Martinez);125;4/1
3, He's Pretty Lucky (Cardoso);125;7/2
4, Old Trafford (Haar);125;6/1
5, Larch (Medina);125;3/1
6, Fake Solution (Roman);125;7/2
7, Troy Ounce (McNeil);12512/1
Comments
Larch (3/1) — Finished a strong second in last start at Remington in December.
Fake Solution (7/2) — Nothing fake about his chances.
Good One (4/1) — Martinez clan has a chance with this one.
Ninth Race, $9,400, Allowance Optional Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M, Four Furlongs.
1, Manhattan Legacy (Cardoso);125;4/1
2, Admiral's Garnet (Martinez );125;5/2
3, Always a Tiz (Bethke);125;15/1
4, Saber Queen (Roman);125;3/1
5, Love to Learn (Morales);125;12/1
6, Goodnightsugar (McNeil);125;5/1
7, G Kate (Medina);125;7/2
Comments
Admiral’s Garnet (5/2) — Ran to win in last out in December at Turfway.
Saber Queeen (3/1) — Gonzalez bringing him up from Delta.
Manhattan Legacy (4.1) — Won only start for David Anderson in December.
Tenth Race, $8,400, Starter Optional Claiming $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Reach the Circle (Medina);125;15/1
2, Preacher (Cardoso);125;7/2
3, Baozun (Ziegler);125;12/1
4, Retaliated (Martinez);125;5/1
5, North Side (Roman);125;5/2
6, Just Right Mike (Ramos);125;6/1
7, Scooter's Boy (Haar);125;8/1
8, Cold Snack Thirty (Morales);125;3/1
Comments
North Side (5/2) — Lone 2022 win was by 11 lengths in July.
Cold Snack Thirty (3/1) — 11 career wins.
Preacher (7/2) — Has three wins at Fonner Park.
The Greek’s Picks
First Race
First — No. 5 Lot'sa Silver: Gets The Gold Today
Second — No. 3 Dixie Trixie: 4 for 4 in money at Fonner
Third — No. 6 Sandplum Creek: Oklahoma Bred
Second Race
First — No. 2 O'L Red: Daily Double play
Second — No. 4 Lone Shotgun Rider: 9 year old has speed
Third — No. 3 Fly First Class: Hot Ticket!
Third Race
First — No. 3 Prairie Squall: Go Baby Go!
Second — No. 1 Tough Company: In from Delta
Third — No. 6 Gold Bear: The Bronze for Winnie!
Fourth Race
First — No. 2 Beta Capo Song: Wire to Wire
Second — No. 5 Giant Gamble: Smart Money
Third — No. 1 Southern Mojo: New Orleans Style
Fifth Race
First — No. 5 R One Wine: Vino Time!
Second — No. 4 Dolly Dimple: Broke Maiden at Oak lawn
Third — No. 6 Presley's Artwork: One for Elvis!
Sixth
No. 3 Paisano Jim: Ask The Family
No. 6 Ber Mis Boy: Bethke to Bethke
No. 7 Little bit Don: Longshot
Seventh Race
First — No. 3 Smart Battle: Wartime!
Second — No. 4 Little Toe: Off the Pace
Third — No. 1 Hot Artie: By Artie Schiller
Eighth Race
First — No. 2 Good One: Wiseguy Play!
Second — No. 5 Larch: 2nd last 3 times Remington
Third — No. 1a Creative Letters: Sleeper!
Ninth Race
First — No. 4 Saber Queen: The Greek Speaks!
Second — No. 5 Love to Learn: Just won at Delta
Third — No. 2 Admirals Garnet: Won 3 of last 4
10th Race
First — No. 5 North Side: Superfecta Play
Second — No. 2 Preacher: Will be Praying
Third — No. 6 Just Right Mike: Claimed at Hawthorne
Fourth — No. 8 Cold Snack Thirty: Good Sprinter
Gus's Best Bet
No. 2 Admirals Garnet in 9th
Gus's Longshot
No. 4 Retaliated in 10th