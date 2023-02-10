Saturday

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M, Four Furlongs.

1, Pizza Girl (Haar);121;10/1

2, Wandas Cafe (Medina); 125;6/1

3, Dixie Trixie (Martinez);125;5/1

4, Pops Girl Alexa (Morales);125;15/1

5, Lot'sa Silver (Roman);125;1/1

6, Sandplum Creek (McNeil);125;2/1

Comments

Lot’sa Silver (1/1) — First race under Gonzalez.

Sandplum Creek (2/1) — 12 lifetime starts.

Dixie Trixie (5/1) — Martinez gets the call.

Second Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Dream Baby Dream (Bethke);125;8/1

2, O'L Red (Roman);125;9/5

3, Fly First Class (Martinez);125;6/1

4, Lone Shotgun Rider (Haar);125;5/2

5, Swiss Minister (Ramos);125;10/1

6, Expect Royal (Morales);125;5/1

Comments

O’L Red (9/5) — Over $200,000 in lifetime earnings.

Lone Shotgun Rider (5/2) — Looking for first win since 2019.

Expect Royal (5/1) — Won last out in June at Energy Downs.

Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s up, Six Furlongs.

1, Tough Company (Roman);125;8/5

2, Hatties Jewel (Bethke);125;12/1

3, Prairie Squall (Morales);125;3/1

4, Dance for Ransom (McNeil);125;5/2

5, Caesartheruler (Cardoso);125;8/1

6, Gold Bear (Ramos);125;12/1

Comments

Tough Company (8/5) — Roman and Gonzalez team up again.

Dance for Ransom (5/2) — Could waltz into the winner’s circle.

Prairie Squall (3/1) — Five starts at Fonner without a win.

Fourth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

Purse $6,300. For Three Year Olds And Upward Which Have Never Won Four Races Or Which

1, Southern Mojo (McNeil);125;6/1

2, Beta Capo Song (Morales);125;2/1

3, Kid Slipper (Haar);125;7/2

4, Rather Precocious (Roman);125;3/1

5, Giant Gamble (Martinez);125;7/2

6, Three Time Charmer (Ziegler);125;9/2

Comments

Beta Capo Song (2/1) — Nine wins in 21 starts at Fonner.

Rather Prococious (3/1) — Won once in 2022.

Kid Slipper (7/2) — Has a chance to hit the board.

Fifth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M, Four Furlongs.

1, Queen of the Ice (Cardoso);125;12/1

2, Fabulosity (McNeil);121;5/2

3, Wumpmug (Roman );125;8/1

4, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125;3/1

5, R One Wine (Martinez);125;8/5

6, Presley's Artwork (Medina);125;5/1

Comments

R One Wine (8/5) — Kentucky-bred by Runhappy ran away for win in only start at Turfway Park.

Fabulosity (5/2) — Kelli Martinez could go 1-2 in this one.

Dolly Dimple (3/1) — Didn’t hit the board in five 2022 starts.

Sixth Race, $9,700. Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;4/1

2, Sports Hiflyer (Gonzalez);125;12/1

3, Paisano Jim (Roman);125;2/1

4, Lucky Liquor Shot (Martinez); 125;6/1

5, Crazy Steele (Fletcher);125;15/1

6, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;9/5

7, Littlebit Don (Cardoso);125;15/1

8, Thunderstormacomin (Ziegler);125;10/1

Comments

Ber Mis Boy (9/5) — Nine career starts on the Fonner Park oval.

Paisano Jim (2/1) — All five career starts at Fonner.

Luckwouldhaveit (4/1) — Just one start at Columbus in 2022.

Seventh Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Hot Artie (Morales);125;9/2

2, Drink (Martinez);125;4/1

3, Smart Battle (Medina);125;5/2

4, Little Toe (Roman);125;7/2

5, Finding Silver (McNeil);125;5/1

6, Inspeightofthedog (Haar);125;12/1

7, Awesome Family (Cardoso);125;6/1

Comments

Little Toe (7/2) — Had a win at Fonner a year ago.

Drink (4/1) — Seven career wins.

Finding Silver (5/1) — Finding his way to the winner’s circle?

Eighth Race, $8,400, Starter Optional Claiming $7,500-$5,000, Six Furlongs.

1, Gold Note (Morales);125;10/1

1A, Creative Letters (Morales );125;10/1

2, Good One (Martinez);125;4/1

3, He's Pretty Lucky (Cardoso);125;7/2

4, Old Trafford (Haar);125;6/1

5, Larch (Medina);125;3/1

6, Fake Solution (Roman);125;7/2

7, Troy Ounce (McNeil);12512/1

Comments

Larch (3/1) — Finished a strong second in last start at Remington in December.

Fake Solution (7/2) — Nothing fake about his chances.

Good One (4/1) — Martinez clan has a chance with this one.

Ninth Race, $9,400, Allowance Optional Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M, Four Furlongs.

1, Manhattan Legacy (Cardoso);125;4/1

2, Admiral's Garnet (Martinez );125;5/2

3, Always a Tiz (Bethke);125;15/1

4, Saber Queen (Roman);125;3/1

5, Love to Learn (Morales);125;12/1

6, Goodnightsugar (McNeil);125;5/1

7, G Kate (Medina);125;7/2

Comments

Admiral’s Garnet (5/2) — Ran to win in last out in December at Turfway.

Saber Queeen (3/1) — Gonzalez bringing him up from Delta.

Manhattan Legacy (4.1) — Won only start for David Anderson in December.

Tenth Race, $8,400, Starter Optional Claiming $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Reach the Circle (Medina);125;15/1

2, Preacher (Cardoso);125;7/2

3, Baozun (Ziegler);125;12/1

4, Retaliated (Martinez);125;5/1

5, North Side (Roman);125;5/2

6, Just Right Mike (Ramos);125;6/1

7, Scooter's Boy (Haar);125;8/1

8, Cold Snack Thirty (Morales);125;3/1

Comments

North Side (5/2) — Lone 2022 win was by 11 lengths in July.

Cold Snack Thirty (3/1) — 11 career wins.

Preacher (7/2) — Has three wins at Fonner Park.

The Greek’s Picks

First Race

First — No. 5 Lot'sa Silver: Gets The Gold Today

Second — No. 3 Dixie Trixie: 4 for 4 in money at Fonner

Third — No. 6 Sandplum Creek: Oklahoma Bred

Second Race

First — No. 2 O'L Red: Daily Double play

Second — No. 4 Lone Shotgun Rider: 9 year old has speed

Third — No. 3 Fly First Class: Hot Ticket!

Third Race

First — No. 3 Prairie Squall: Go Baby Go!

Second — No. 1 Tough Company: In from Delta

Third — No. 6 Gold Bear: The Bronze for Winnie!

Fourth Race

First — No. 2 Beta Capo Song: Wire to Wire

Second — No. 5 Giant Gamble: Smart Money

Third — No. 1 Southern Mojo: New Orleans Style

Fifth Race

First — No. 5 R One Wine: Vino Time!

Second — No. 4 Dolly Dimple: Broke Maiden at Oak lawn

Third — No. 6 Presley's Artwork: One for Elvis!

Sixth

No. 3 Paisano Jim: Ask The Family

No. 6 Ber Mis Boy: Bethke to Bethke

No. 7 Little bit Don: Longshot

Seventh Race

First — No. 3 Smart Battle: Wartime!

Second — No. 4 Little Toe: Off the Pace

Third — No. 1 Hot Artie: By Artie Schiller

Eighth Race

First — No. 2 Good One: Wiseguy Play!

Second — No. 5 Larch: 2nd last 3 times Remington

Third — No. 1a Creative Letters: Sleeper!

Ninth Race

First — No. 4 Saber Queen: The Greek Speaks!

Second — No. 5 Love to Learn: Just won at Delta

Third — No. 2 Admirals Garnet: Won 3 of last 4

10th Race

First — No. 5 North Side: Superfecta Play

Second — No. 2 Preacher: Will be Praying

Third — No. 6 Just Right Mike: Claimed at Hawthorne

Fourth — No. 8 Cold Snack Thirty: Good Sprinter

Gus's Best Bet

No. 2 Admirals Garnet in 9th

Gus's Longshot

No. 4 Retaliated in 10th