Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo, C & G (colts and geldings), Six And A Half Furlongs

1, Buy Now (R. Martinez);116;10-1

2, Mo Summer (Haar);120;4-5

3, Ships Log (Ramos);120;7-5

4, J Ps Harley Glider (Medina);118;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Mo Summer (4-5) — Won the Fonner Park Special Stakes.

Ships Log (7-5) — Third in special stakes.

J Ps Harley Glider (6-1) — Second in special stakes.

Second Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Speedy Fellar (R. Martinez);125;6-5

2, Gone Preachin (Ramos);125;6-1

3, Gold Note (Morales);125;8-1

4, Prairie Squall (Roman);125;12-1

5, Luckenbacher (Medina);125;9-5

Morning-line favorites

Speedy Fellar (6-5) — Could be speedy enough to win.

Luckenbacher (9-5) — Third in only Fonner start.

Gone Preachin (6-1) — Looking for first win at Fonner this meet.

Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Dixie Swirl (Morales);125;15-1

2, Prairie Fireball (R. Martinez);125;5-2

3, Jomama Sassy (Bethke);121;10-1

4, Noble Present (Ramos);125;9-5

5, Dixie Trixie (Roman);125;3-1

6, Wandas Cafe (Medina);125;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Noble Present (9-5) — Broke maiden March 25 at Fonner.

Prairie Fireball (5-2) — Wheeled back in one week after last out.

Dixie Trixie (3-1) — Broke maiden last race on April 21.

Fourth Race, $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, P R Why Not (Bethke);125;10-1

2, Diamante Jose (Morales);125;6-1

3, Thunderstormacomin (Roman);125;5-1

4, Tiz Brighter (Ramos);125;12-1

5, Chief Ty He )Medina);125;6-5

6, Prince B (Fackler);125;10-1

7, Run Brinlee Run (R. Martinez);120;7-2

Morning-line favorites

Chief Ty He (6-5) — Second last two outs by less than a length.

Run Brinlee Run (7-2) — Filly running against the guys.

Thunderstormacomin (5-1) — Broke maiden a week ago.

Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Beautiful Judge (Medina);125;2-1

2, Sweetness To (Roman);125;3-1

3, Miss Grand Slam (Haar);121;10-1

4, Give Em Shade (Fackler);125;15-1

5, Pops Girl Alexa (Ramos);125;4-1

6, Sloopy Hang On (R. Martinez);125;6-1

7, Tallandlong (McNeil);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

Beautiful Judge (2-1) — From the Landis Stables.

Sweetness To (3-1) — Fourth in first Fonner out on April 30.

Pops Girl Alexa (4-1) — Close second last out.

Sixth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Starlight Twist (McNeil);125;15-1

2, Aunt Irene (Morales);125;8-1

3, Nina En Fuego (Bethke);125;12-1

4, Milli Starr (Fackler);125;10-1

5, S C Angel (R. Martinez);125;7-2

6, Harlons Commision (Medina);125, 9-5

7, Queens Gift (Ramos);125;2-1

Morning-line favorites

Harlons Commission (9-5) — Coming off two straight thirds.

Queens Gift (2-1) — Has five career wins.

S C Angel (7-2) — Hasn’t won in over two years.

Seventh Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Pizza Girl (Bethke);121;8-1

2, Say What You Will (Haar);121;12-1

3, Chama (Fackler);125;8-1

4, Spitfire Suzie (Medina);125;10-1

5, Exodus and Hope (R, Martinez);125;8-1

6, Competitive Spirit (McNeil);125;3-1

7, Character Counts (Morales121;2-1

8, Miss Jet (Roman);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

Character Counts (2-1) — Had a run of four straight seconds earlier in meet.

Competitive Spirit (3-1) — Up from Will Rogers Downs.

Miss Jet (5-1) — First ever start.