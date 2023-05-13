Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo, C & G (colts and geldings), Six And A Half Furlongs
1, Buy Now (R. Martinez);116;10-1
2, Mo Summer (Haar);120;4-5
3, Ships Log (Ramos);120;7-5
4, J Ps Harley Glider (Medina);118;6-1
Morning-line favorites
Mo Summer (4-5) — Won the Fonner Park Special Stakes.
Ships Log (7-5) — Third in special stakes.
J Ps Harley Glider (6-1) — Second in special stakes.
Second Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
People are also reading…
1, Speedy Fellar (R. Martinez);125;6-5
2, Gone Preachin (Ramos);125;6-1
3, Gold Note (Morales);125;8-1
4, Prairie Squall (Roman);125;12-1
5, Luckenbacher (Medina);125;9-5
Morning-line favorites
Speedy Fellar (6-5) — Could be speedy enough to win.
Luckenbacher (9-5) — Third in only Fonner start.
Gone Preachin (6-1) — Looking for first win at Fonner this meet.
Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Dixie Swirl (Morales);125;15-1
2, Prairie Fireball (R. Martinez);125;5-2
3, Jomama Sassy (Bethke);121;10-1
4, Noble Present (Ramos);125;9-5
5, Dixie Trixie (Roman);125;3-1
6, Wandas Cafe (Medina);125;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Noble Present (9-5) — Broke maiden March 25 at Fonner.
Prairie Fireball (5-2) — Wheeled back in one week after last out.
Dixie Trixie (3-1) — Broke maiden last race on April 21.
Fourth Race, $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, P R Why Not (Bethke);125;10-1
2, Diamante Jose (Morales);125;6-1
3, Thunderstormacomin (Roman);125;5-1
4, Tiz Brighter (Ramos);125;12-1
5, Chief Ty He )Medina);125;6-5
6, Prince B (Fackler);125;10-1
7, Run Brinlee Run (R. Martinez);120;7-2
Morning-line favorites
Chief Ty He (6-5) — Second last two outs by less than a length.
Run Brinlee Run (7-2) — Filly running against the guys.
Thunderstormacomin (5-1) — Broke maiden a week ago.
Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Beautiful Judge (Medina);125;2-1
2, Sweetness To (Roman);125;3-1
3, Miss Grand Slam (Haar);121;10-1
4, Give Em Shade (Fackler);125;15-1
5, Pops Girl Alexa (Ramos);125;4-1
6, Sloopy Hang On (R. Martinez);125;6-1
7, Tallandlong (McNeil);125;5-1
Morning-line favorites
Beautiful Judge (2-1) — From the Landis Stables.
Sweetness To (3-1) — Fourth in first Fonner out on April 30.
Pops Girl Alexa (4-1) — Close second last out.
Sixth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Starlight Twist (McNeil);125;15-1
2, Aunt Irene (Morales);125;8-1
3, Nina En Fuego (Bethke);125;12-1
4, Milli Starr (Fackler);125;10-1
5, S C Angel (R. Martinez);125;7-2
6, Harlons Commision (Medina);125, 9-5
7, Queens Gift (Ramos);125;2-1
Morning-line favorites
Harlons Commission (9-5) — Coming off two straight thirds.
Queens Gift (2-1) — Has five career wins.
S C Angel (7-2) — Hasn’t won in over two years.
Seventh Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Pizza Girl (Bethke);121;8-1
2, Say What You Will (Haar);121;12-1
3, Chama (Fackler);125;8-1
4, Spitfire Suzie (Medina);125;10-1
5, Exodus and Hope (R, Martinez);125;8-1
6, Competitive Spirit (McNeil);125;3-1
7, Character Counts (Morales121;2-1
8, Miss Jet (Roman);125;5-1
Morning-line favorites
Character Counts (2-1) — Had a run of four straight seconds earlier in meet.
Competitive Spirit (3-1) — Up from Will Rogers Downs.
Miss Jet (5-1) — First ever start.