Friday’s
Post Time: 3 p.m.
First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Lucky Liquor Shot (A. Martinez);125;12-1
2, Sports Hiflyer (R. Martinez);125;15-1
3, Whiskeyspent (Haar); 125;10-1
4, Thunderstormacomin (Roman);125;6-1
5, Littlebit Don (Ramos);125;6-5
6, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;7-5
Morning-line favorites
Littlebit Don (6-5) — Second last time out.
Ber Mis Boy (7-5) — Has 14 races under his belt.
Thunderstormacomin (6-1) — Kevin Roman up.
Second Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Javistha (A. Martinez);125;15-1
2, Sassy Sue's Band (Medina);125;9-2
3, Rachie Rach (Morales);125;7-2
4, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125;8-1
5, Brinee (Roman);125;9-5
6, Cyclone Sorority (Bethke);125;2-1
Morning-line favorites
Cyclone Sorority (2-1) — Won only out of 2023 by five lengths.
Brinee (9-5) — Going for third straight win.
Sassy Sue’s Band (9-2) — Up from Delta Downs.
Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Magic in a Hat (A. Martinez);125;8-1
2, Jagged Arrow (Medina);125;7-2
3, Afleet Okie (Morales);125;5-2
4, Dixie Penny (Roman);125;2-1
5, Queens Gift (Ziegler);125;15-1
6, Yankee Pride (R. Martinez); 125;12-1
7, Goodnightsugar (McNeil);25;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Dixie Penny (2-1) — A second in two Fonner starts.
Afleet Okie (5-2) — Out of Hibdon barn.
Jagged Arrow (7-2) — Four wins in 17 starts at Fonner.
Fourth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Such Great Heights (Ziegler);125;12-1
2, Nebraska Red (R. Martinez);125;7-2
3, Milli Starr (Medina);125;12-1
4, Fashion Fact (Ramos);125;3-1
5, Harlons Commision (Roman);125;8-1
6, New Years Love (A. Martinez);125;4-1
7, Segoviana (Morales);125;9-2
8, Hot Habanero (Fackler);125;15-1
Morning-line favorites
Fashion Fact (3-1) — Won Fonner 2023 debut, two seconds since.
Nebraska Red (7-2) — Seventh race at Fonner this year.
New Years Love (4-1) — Second last out.
Fifth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, R Voo's Taboo (Cardoso);125;5-2
2, Chan (Morales);125;10-1
3, Domergoo (R. Martinez);125;15-1
4, De Kota Captain (Ramos);125;8-1
5, Level (Haar);125;6-1
6, Ryan Express (Roman);121;4-1
7, Super Sizer (Medina);121;10-1
8, Robust (A, Martinez);125;3-1
9, Ring Tailed Tooter (Ziegler);125;12-1
Morning-line favorites
R Voo’s Taboo (5-2) — Second last out.
Robust (3-1) —.Martinez barn.
Ryan Express (4-1) — First out at Fonner.
Sixth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Sentimental Cross (A. Martinez);125;4-1
2, S C Angel (Medina);125;12-1
3, Untethered Soul (Fackler);125;15-1
4, Sing the Song (Roman);125;8-1
5, Over Exposed (Haar);125;15-1
6, Mizzanna (R. Martinez);125;12-1
7, Taylor's Beauty (Cardoso);125;5-1
8, Aunt Irene (Morales);125;3-1
9, Our Petunia (Ziegler);125;2-1
Morning-line favorites
Our Petunia (2-1) — Second last out.
Aunt Irene (3-1) — Two seconds early this meet.
Sentimental Cross (4-1) — Armando Martinez in the irons.