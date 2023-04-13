Friday’s

Post Time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Lucky Liquor Shot (A. Martinez);125;12-1

2, Sports Hiflyer (R. Martinez);125;15-1

3, Whiskeyspent (Haar); 125;10-1

4, Thunderstormacomin (Roman);125;6-1

5, Littlebit Don (Ramos);125;6-5

6, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;7-5

Morning-line favorites

Littlebit Don (6-5) — Second last time out.

Ber Mis Boy (7-5) — Has 14 races under his belt.

Thunderstormacomin (6-1) — Kevin Roman up.

Second Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Javistha (A. Martinez);125;15-1

2, Sassy Sue's Band (Medina);125;9-2

3, Rachie Rach (Morales);125;7-2

4, Dolly Dimple (Haar);125;8-1

5, Brinee (Roman);125;9-5

6, Cyclone Sorority (Bethke);125;2-1

Morning-line favorites

Cyclone Sorority (2-1) — Won only out of 2023 by five lengths.

Brinee (9-5) — Going for third straight win.

Sassy Sue’s Band (9-2) — Up from Delta Downs.

Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Magic in a Hat (A. Martinez);125;8-1

2, Jagged Arrow (Medina);125;7-2

3, Afleet Okie (Morales);125;5-2

4, Dixie Penny (Roman);125;2-1

5, Queens Gift (Ziegler);125;15-1

6, Yankee Pride (R. Martinez); 125;12-1

7, Goodnightsugar (McNeil);25;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Dixie Penny (2-1) — A second in two Fonner starts.

Afleet Okie (5-2) — Out of Hibdon barn.

Jagged Arrow (7-2) — Four wins in 17 starts at Fonner.

Fourth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Such Great Heights (Ziegler);125;12-1

2, Nebraska Red (R. Martinez);125;7-2

3, Milli Starr (Medina);125;12-1

4, Fashion Fact (Ramos);125;3-1

5, Harlons Commision (Roman);125;8-1

6, New Years Love (A. Martinez);125;4-1

7, Segoviana (Morales);125;9-2

8, Hot Habanero (Fackler);125;15-1

Morning-line favorites

Fashion Fact (3-1) — Won Fonner 2023 debut, two seconds since.

Nebraska Red (7-2) — Seventh race at Fonner this year.

New Years Love (4-1) — Second last out.

Fifth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, R Voo's Taboo (Cardoso);125;5-2

2, Chan (Morales);125;10-1

3, Domergoo (R. Martinez);125;15-1

4, De Kota Captain (Ramos);125;8-1

5, Level (Haar);125;6-1

6, Ryan Express (Roman);121;4-1

7, Super Sizer (Medina);121;10-1

8, Robust (A, Martinez);125;3-1

9, Ring Tailed Tooter (Ziegler);125;12-1

Morning-line favorites

R Voo’s Taboo (5-2) — Second last out.

Robust (3-1) —.Martinez barn.

Ryan Express (4-1) — First out at Fonner.

Sixth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Sentimental Cross (A. Martinez);125;4-1

2, S C Angel (Medina);125;12-1

3, Untethered Soul (Fackler);125;15-1

4, Sing the Song (Roman);125;8-1

5, Over Exposed (Haar);125;15-1

6, Mizzanna (R. Martinez);125;12-1

7, Taylor's Beauty (Cardoso);125;5-1

8, Aunt Irene (Morales);125;3-1

9, Our Petunia (Ziegler);125;2-1

Morning-line favorites

Our Petunia (2-1) — Second last out.

Aunt Irene (3-1) — Two seconds early this meet.

Sentimental Cross (4-1) — Armando Martinez in the irons.