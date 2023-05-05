Saturday
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Zibby Too (Roman);125;6-1
2, Judge On the Run (Ramos);125;5-2
3, P R Odds Setter (Medina);125;4-5
4, Sing Charmer Sing (McNeil);125;10-1
5, Queenscaballo (Haar);125;5-1
Morning-line favorites
P R Odds Setter (4-5) — Has won two straight, including the Orphan Kist Stakes.
Judge On the Run (5-2) — 8-year-old mare has 17 career wins.
People are also reading…
Queenscaballo (5-1) — Won three stakes last year.
Second Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Delusional Dream (R. Martinez);125;9-5
2, Eurowendi (Ramos);125;7-2
3, Smart Act (Medina);125;15-1
4, Rio Lady (A. Martinez);125;3-1
5, Flat Out Hot (Haar);125;15-1
6, Chama (Fackler);125;8-1
7, High On Life (Garnett);125;5-1
Morning-line favorites
Delusional (9-5) — Has two thirds at Fonner.
Rio Lady (3-1) — Was second by a nose on March 1.
Eurowendi (7-2) — Has three outs lifetime.
Third Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Whiskeyspent (Haar);125;15-1
2, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;3-1
3, Went Home (Fackler);120;8-1
4, Wantabe (A, Martinez);125;8-1
5, Buy Now (R, Martinez);121;2-1
6, Thunderstormacomin (Roman);125;5-2
7, Lucky Liquor Shot (McNeil);125;10-1
Morning-line favorites
Buy Now (2-1) — Has a third in four starts at Fonner.
Thunderstormacomin (5-2) — A strong second last out.
Ber Mis Boy (3-1) — Four seconds in 16 career starts.
Fourth Race, $5,300, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Fayette Warrior (Bethke);125;12-1
2, My True Reward (A. Martinez);125;4-1
3, King of Anything (Ramos);125;5-1
4, Tiger the Man (Medina);125;8-1
5, Sancocho (R. Martinez);125;8-5
6, Jimbo's Biz (McNeil);125;6-1
7, Masterpiece Day (Haar);125;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Sancocho (8-5) — Coming off a win last time out.
My True Reward (4-1) — All four career wins came at Fonner.
King of Anything (5-1) — Has 13 career wins.
Fifth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile.
1, Little Toe (A. Martinez);125;12-1
2, Street N Sour (Haar);125;8-1
3, Pervasive (Ramos, Muckey, 125, 7-2
4, Suez (Morales, Hibdon, 125, 5-2
5, God's Pick (Bethke);125;15-1
6, Akhnas (Roman);125;3-1
7, Silver Maker (R. Martinez);125;6-1
8, Oh Snap (Fackler);125;12-1
Morning-line favorites
Suez (5-2) — Second-best last out.
Akhnas (3-1) — Last out at Delta in February.
Pervasive (7-2) — Won last out.
Sixth Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, War Reporter (Morales);125;4-1
2, Poverty Flats (Fackler, Stankey, 125;12-1
3, No Limitation (A. Martinez, Martinez, 125;3-1
4, Policy Limit (Haar, Lemburg, 125;15-1
5, Moonshine Max (Roman);125;5-1
6, Ziggy (Bethke);125;10-1
7, Kearney (Ramos);125;12-1
8, Recklessness (Medina);125;6-1
9, Justa Buster (R. Martinez);125;7-2
10, Running Jesse (McNeil);125;15-1
Morning-line favorites
No Limitation (3-1) — Won by two lengths last out.
Justa Buster (7-2) — Second by a neck last race.
War Reporter (4-1) — Another from the Gonzalez barn.
Seventh Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Hatties Jewel (Bethke);125;15-1
2, Just Right Mike (Ramos);125;5-1
3, Gio Sammy (Fackler);125;15-1
4, Run for Matty (McNeil);125;20-1
5, Gone Preachin (Medina);125;4-1
6, Zcat's Chatain (A. Martinez);125;8-1
7, Sporty Flyer (Morales);125;9-2
8, Ferrari Road (Haar);125;7-2
9, Drum and Bass (R. Martinez);125;12-1
10, Luckenbacher (Roman);125;3-1
Morning-line favorites
Luckenbacher (3-1) — Up from Fair Grounds.
Ferrari Road (7-2) — Second and third last two outs.
Gone Preachin (4-1) — 11-year-old has 10 wins in 90 career races.
Eighth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Hotasapistol (Bethke);122;12-1
2, Juliard Honor (Haar);120;5-1
3, Queen Cordelia (A. Martinez);120;4-1
4, Wildwood Maggie (Morales);122;15-1
5, Gurl You Fine (Medina);125;6-1
6, Ray Arewethereyet (Ramos);120;3-1
7, Virtually (Roman);20;5-2
8, Kim's Texas Bling (R. Martinez);122;8-1
Morning-line favorites
Virtually (5-2) — Two straight wins at Fonner.
Ray Arewethereyet (3-1) — WIth Virtually, a strong 1-2 punch from Temple Rushton’s barn.
Queen Cordelia (4-1) — In the money all four races at Fonner.
Ninth Race, $10,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 4 yo's & up, One And One Eighth Miles.
1, Stage Door (Haar);124;15-1
2, G's Turn (R. Martinez);124;8-1
3, Wager No Mo (Ramos);120;9-2
4, Dallas Gold (Morales);124;7-2
5, Fake Solution (Medina);124;8-1
6, Scooter's Boy (McNeil);122;5-1
7, Shweet Persuasion (Roman);124;3-1
8, Yha Yha (Garnett);122;15-1
9, Grand Design (Bethke);124;5-1
10, Gainer (Fackler);120;15-1
Morning-line favorites
Shweet Persuasion (3-1) — Two straight wins out of the Grady Thompson barn.
Dallas Gold (7-2) — Two wins and a third at Fonner.
Wager No Mo (9-2) — Won two of four this meet.
The Greek’s Picks
Race 1
First: No. 3, PR Odds Setter — Odds on Favorite
Second: No. 2, Judge On the Run — The Jurys Out
Third: No. 1, Zibby Too — Zibbity Yeah!
Race 2
First: No. 4, Rio Lady — Can Happen today
Second: No. 2, Eurowendi — One of Tyrone's
Third: No. 1, Delusional Dream — First time out this year
Race 3
First: No. 5, Buy Now — Heck of a Deal
Second: No. 2, Ber Mis Boy — In the Money
Third: No. 4, Wantabe — One of Steffens
Race 4
First: No. 5, Sancocho — Happy Cinco de Mayo!
Second: No. 3, King of Anything — May get the Crown today
Third: No. 6, Jimbo's Biz — 4 Wide last time
Race 5
First: No. 4, Suez — Giving him the nod today
Second: No. 8, Oh Snap — Outta Lemburg Barn
Third: No. 3, Pervasive — Bronze today
Race 6
First: No. 9, Justa Buster — Let it Ride!
Second: No. 5, Moonshine Max — Good Stuff!
Third: No. 3, No Limitation — Go for it!
Race 7
First: No. 7, Sporty Flyer — Wiseguy Play!
Second: No. 8, Ferrari Road — Going First Class
Third: No. 3, Gio Sammy — Rat Pack Time!
Race 8
First: No. 6, Ray Arewetheryet — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 5, Gurl You Fine — Winner of the Runza
Third: No. 7, Virtually — Going for 3 in a row
Race 9
First: No. 4, Dallas Gold — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 7, Shweet Persuasion — On a Roll..
Third: No. 5, Fake Solution — The Real Solution
Fourth: No. 1, Stage Door — Showtime!
Gus's Best Bet
No. 5, Gurl You Fine in 8th
Gus's Longshot
No. 3, Gio Sammy in 7th
Kentucky Derby
No. 15, Forte
No. 14, Angel of Empire
No. 18, Rocket Can
No. 4, Confidence Game