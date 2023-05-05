Saturday

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Zibby Too (Roman);125;6-1

2, Judge On the Run (Ramos);125;5-2

3, P R Odds Setter (Medina);125;4-5

4, Sing Charmer Sing (McNeil);125;10-1

5, Queenscaballo (Haar);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

P R Odds Setter (4-5) — Has won two straight, including the Orphan Kist Stakes.

Judge On the Run (5-2) — 8-year-old mare has 17 career wins.

Queenscaballo (5-1) — Won three stakes last year.

Second Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Delusional Dream (R. Martinez);125;9-5

2, Eurowendi (Ramos);125;7-2

3, Smart Act (Medina);125;15-1

4, Rio Lady (A. Martinez);125;3-1

5, Flat Out Hot (Haar);125;15-1

6, Chama (Fackler);125;8-1

7, High On Life (Garnett);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

Delusional (9-5) — Has two thirds at Fonner.

Rio Lady (3-1) — Was second by a nose on March 1.

Eurowendi (7-2) — Has three outs lifetime.

Third Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Whiskeyspent (Haar);125;15-1

2, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;3-1

3, Went Home (Fackler);120;8-1

4, Wantabe (A, Martinez);125;8-1

5, Buy Now (R, Martinez);121;2-1

6, Thunderstormacomin (Roman);125;5-2

7, Lucky Liquor Shot (McNeil);125;10-1

Morning-line favorites

Buy Now (2-1) — Has a third in four starts at Fonner.

Thunderstormacomin (5-2) — A strong second last out.

Ber Mis Boy (3-1) — Four seconds in 16 career starts.

Fourth Race, $5,300, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Fayette Warrior (Bethke);125;12-1

2, My True Reward (A. Martinez);125;4-1

3, King of Anything (Ramos);125;5-1

4, Tiger the Man (Medina);125;8-1

5, Sancocho (R. Martinez);125;8-5

6, Jimbo's Biz (McNeil);125;6-1

7, Masterpiece Day (Haar);125;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Sancocho (8-5) — Coming off a win last time out.

My True Reward (4-1) — All four career wins came at Fonner.

King of Anything (5-1) — Has 13 career wins.

Fifth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile.

1, Little Toe (A. Martinez);125;12-1

2, Street N Sour (Haar);125;8-1

3, Pervasive (Ramos, Muckey, 125, 7-2

4, Suez (Morales, Hibdon, 125, 5-2

5, God's Pick (Bethke);125;15-1

6, Akhnas (Roman);125;3-1

7, Silver Maker (R. Martinez);125;6-1

8, Oh Snap (Fackler);125;12-1

Morning-line favorites

Suez (5-2) — Second-best last out.

Akhnas (3-1) — Last out at Delta in February.

Pervasive (7-2) — Won last out.

Sixth Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, War Reporter (Morales);125;4-1

2, Poverty Flats (Fackler, Stankey, 125;12-1

3, No Limitation (A. Martinez, Martinez, 125;3-1

4, Policy Limit (Haar, Lemburg, 125;15-1

5, Moonshine Max (Roman);125;5-1

6, Ziggy (Bethke);125;10-1

7, Kearney (Ramos);125;12-1

8, Recklessness (Medina);125;6-1

9, Justa Buster (R. Martinez);125;7-2

10, Running Jesse (McNeil);125;15-1

Morning-line favorites

No Limitation (3-1) — Won by two lengths last out.

Justa Buster (7-2) — Second by a neck last race.

War Reporter (4-1) — Another from the Gonzalez barn.

Seventh Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Hatties Jewel (Bethke);125;15-1

2, Just Right Mike (Ramos);125;5-1

3, Gio Sammy (Fackler);125;15-1

4, Run for Matty (McNeil);125;20-1

5, Gone Preachin (Medina);125;4-1

6, Zcat's Chatain (A. Martinez);125;8-1

7, Sporty Flyer (Morales);125;9-2

8, Ferrari Road (Haar);125;7-2

9, Drum and Bass (R. Martinez);125;12-1

10, Luckenbacher (Roman);125;3-1

Morning-line favorites

Luckenbacher (3-1) — Up from Fair Grounds.

Ferrari Road (7-2) — Second and third last two outs.

Gone Preachin (4-1) — 11-year-old has 10 wins in 90 career races.

Eighth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Hotasapistol (Bethke);122;12-1

2, Juliard Honor (Haar);120;5-1

3, Queen Cordelia (A. Martinez);120;4-1

4, Wildwood Maggie (Morales);122;15-1

5, Gurl You Fine (Medina);125;6-1

6, Ray Arewethereyet (Ramos);120;3-1

7, Virtually (Roman);20;5-2

8, Kim's Texas Bling (R. Martinez);122;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Virtually (5-2) — Two straight wins at Fonner.

Ray Arewethereyet (3-1) — WIth Virtually, a strong 1-2 punch from Temple Rushton’s barn.

Queen Cordelia (4-1) — In the money all four races at Fonner.

Ninth Race, $10,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 4 yo's & up, One And One Eighth Miles.

1, Stage Door (Haar);124;15-1

2, G's Turn (R. Martinez);124;8-1

3, Wager No Mo (Ramos);120;9-2

4, Dallas Gold (Morales);124;7-2

5, Fake Solution (Medina);124;8-1

6, Scooter's Boy (McNeil);122;5-1

7, Shweet Persuasion (Roman);124;3-1

8, Yha Yha (Garnett);122;15-1

9, Grand Design (Bethke);124;5-1

10, Gainer (Fackler);120;15-1

Morning-line favorites

Shweet Persuasion (3-1) — Two straight wins out of the Grady Thompson barn.

Dallas Gold (7-2) — Two wins and a third at Fonner.

Wager No Mo (9-2) — Won two of four this meet.

The Greek’s Picks

Race 1

First: No. 3, PR Odds Setter — Odds on Favorite

Second: No. 2, Judge On the Run — The Jurys Out

Third: No. 1, Zibby Too — Zibbity Yeah!

Race 2

First: No. 4, Rio Lady — Can Happen today

Second: No. 2, Eurowendi — One of Tyrone's

Third: No. 1, Delusional Dream — First time out this year

Race 3

First: No. 5, Buy Now — Heck of a Deal

Second: No. 2, Ber Mis Boy — In the Money

Third: No. 4, Wantabe — One of Steffens

Race 4

First: No. 5, Sancocho — Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Second: No. 3, King of Anything — May get the Crown today

Third: No. 6, Jimbo's Biz — 4 Wide last time

Race 5

First: No. 4, Suez — Giving him the nod today

Second: No. 8, Oh Snap — Outta Lemburg Barn

Third: No. 3, Pervasive — Bronze today

Race 6

First: No. 9, Justa Buster — Let it Ride!

Second: No. 5, Moonshine Max — Good Stuff!

Third: No. 3, No Limitation — Go for it!

Race 7

First: No. 7, Sporty Flyer — Wiseguy Play!

Second: No. 8, Ferrari Road — Going First Class

Third: No. 3, Gio Sammy — Rat Pack Time!

Race 8

First: No. 6, Ray Arewetheryet — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 5, Gurl You Fine — Winner of the Runza

Third: No. 7, Virtually — Going for 3 in a row

Race 9

First: No. 4, Dallas Gold — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 7, Shweet Persuasion — On a Roll..

Third: No. 5, Fake Solution — The Real Solution

Fourth: No. 1, Stage Door — Showtime!

Gus's Best Bet

No. 5, Gurl You Fine in 8th

Gus's Longshot

No. 3, Gio Sammy in 7th

Kentucky Derby

No. 15, Forte

No. 14, Angel of Empire

No. 18, Rocket Can

No. 4, Confidence Game