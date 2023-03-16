Friday’s

Post Time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, R Serengeti (A. Martinez);125;2-1

2, Jamaica Mistaica (Ramos);125;10-1

3, Exotic Gentleman (Roman);125;6-5

4, After Burn (R. Martinez);125;8-1

5, R Voo's Taboo (Cardoso);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Exotic Gentleman (6-5) — Second by two lengths on March 3.

R Serengeti (2-1) — Distant second in first Fonner out.

R Voo’s Taboo (6-1) — One third in three Fonner starts.

Second Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile.

1, Pete and Repete (R. Martinez);125;4-1

2, Nasty Exaggerator (Roman);125;3-5

3, Gimme Space (Ramos);125;15-1

4, Street N Sour (Haar);125;3-1

5, Recklessness (Morales);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Nasty Exaggerator (3-5) — Roman and Gonzalez team up again.

Street N Sour (3-1) — Out of the Grady Thompson barn.

Pete and Repete (4-1) — Second time at a mile.

Third Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.

1, Brown Liaison (Medina);122;5-1

2, More Than Likely (McNeil);122;10-1

3, Foolish Intent (Ziegler);122;10-1

4, Sunny and Clear (Roman);122;3-1

5, Cajun Trinity (Morales);122;4-5

6, A C's Olivia Rose (Ramos);122;15-1

Morning-line favorites

Cajun Trinity (4-5) — Four seconds in five starts.

Sunny and Clear (3-1) — Up from Delta.

Brown Liaison (5-1) — First-time starter.

Fourth Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Ready to Get Loud (A. Martinez);125;5-2

2, Afleet Okie (Morales);125;7-2

3, Candy Anne (Ramos);125;10-1

4, Stern (Haar);125;12-1

5, Our Petunia (Ziegler);125;8-1

6, High Cost of Livin (Medina);125;9-2

7, Jagged Arrow (Cardoso);125;3-1

Morning-line favorites

Ready to Get Loud (5-2) — Two seconds in two starts at 4 furlongs.

Jagged Arrow (3-1) — In the money 18 of 35 lifetime.

Afleet Okie (7-2) — Looking for second straight win.

Fifth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Celtics Wildcat (Cardoso);125;12-1

2, Olivian (Morales);125;5-2

3, Cyber Sneaker (Roman);125;2-1

4, Javistha (McNeil);125;10-1

5, Chim Chim Gemini (Medina);125;3-1

6, Cyclone Sorority (Bethke);125;12-1

7, Carry On (A. Martinez);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Cyber Sneaker (2-1) — Another Gonzalez horse up from Delta.

Olivian (5-2) — Second by a neck in first Fonner out.

Chim Chim Gemini (3-1) — First out since December at Remington.

Sixth Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Lucky Liquor Shot (Morales);125;15-1

2, J Ps Harley Glider (Roman);121;7-2

3, Smilin Josie (R. Martinez);120;4-1

4, Player One Ready (Bethke);121;10-1

5, Whiskeyspent (Fackler);125;12-1

6, Thunderstormacomin (Ziegler);125;15-1

7, Littlebit Don (Ramos);125;12-1

8, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;3-1

9, Tiz Brighter (Cardoso);125;5-2

Morning-line favorites

Luckwouldhaveit (3-1) — Two thirds in two Fonner starts.

J Ps Harley Glider (7-2) — Fourth in maiden out March 12.

Smilin Josie (4-1) — Looking for first win in 14th start.