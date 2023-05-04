Friday’s

Post Time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.

1, What's the Score (Roman);122;8-1

2, May B Better (R. Martinez);122;9-5

3, P R Posie Game (Haar);122;8-1

4, Josies Score (Ramos);122;2-1

5, Judge Jennings (Medina);122;5-2

6, Holy Cannoli (A. Martinez);122;15-1

Morning-line favorites

May B Better (9-5) — May B a winner.

Josies Score (2-1) — A second and a third in five outs.

Judge Jennings (5-2) — Second of two trained by Robert Hoffman.

Second Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.

1, Happy Quest (Ramos);122;5-1

2, Gloriously Wicked (Fackler);122;3-1

3, Brown Liaison (Medina);122;2-1

4, Aunt Cari (Roman);122;5-2

5, Grace A'lace (Bethke);122;12-1

6, Classic Farewell (A. Martinez);122;12-1

Morning-line favorites

Brown Liaison (2-1) — Two straight seconds.

Aunt Cari (5-2) — Three straight thirds,

Gloriously Wicked (3-1) — Second in only out.

Third Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Tricky Mom (Roman);125;5-2

2, Celtics Wildcat (Haar);125;9-2

3, Nina En Fuego (Bethke);125;15-1

4, Segoviana (Ramos);125;5-1

5, Glamorous Life (A. Martinez);125;2-1

6, Cold as You (Morales);125;7-2

Morning-line favorite

Glamorous Life (2-1) — Won by a neck last out.

Tricky Mom (5-2) — In the money all five times this year at Fonner.

Cold as You (7-2) — From the Hibdon barn.

Fourth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Last Native Cat (Roman);125;3-1

2, Jackie Moon (R. Martinez);125;7-2

3, Tommy Tsunami (Medina);125;6-1

4, Jono (Haar);125;7-5

5, R Serengeti (A. Martinez);125;5-1

6, Morant (Morales);125;15-1

Morning-line favorites

Jono (7-5) — Second best last out.

Last Native Cat (3-1) — Won Fonner debut on April 21.

Jackie Moon (7-2) — Another from the Gonzalez barn.

Fifth Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Candenza (A. Martinez);125;3-1

2, Cold Snack Thirty (Martinez);125;6-1

3, Justin Speight (Morales);125;2-1

4, Wyoming Conquest (Medina);125;15-1

5, Willie the Man (Roman);125;5-1

6, Wrath, McNeil (Ecoffey);125;4-1

7, Ray's Angel (Bethke);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Justin Speight (2-1) — First, second, third in last three outs.

Cadenza (3-1) — Two wins in four Fonner starts.

Wrath (4-1) — 12 lifetime wins.

Sixth Race, $10,000, AOC $7,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Mr. Big Shot (Medina);125;12-1

2, Bartenders Mistake (Roman);125;7-2

3, L B Gold (McNeil);125;10-1

4, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;7-5

5, J Train (Fackler);125;15-1

6, Want to Be Cowboy (Morales);125;12-1

7, Paisano Jim (Ramos);125;5-2

Morning-line favorites

Luckwouldhaveit (7-5) — Has won twice for trainer Paula Thomsen.

Paisano Jim (5-2) — From the Anderson barn.

Bartenders Mistake (7-2) — Five wins in 15 lifetime starts at Fonner.

Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Quality Bow (R. Martinez);125;12-1

2, Prairie Fireball (Fackler);125;12-1

3, Retro Rita (Morales);125;9-2

4, Rabbit Twenty Two (A. Martinez);125;5-1

5, Boujee Britt (Roman);125;3-1

6, Flywheel Effect (Haar);125;4-1

7, Angie's Revrac (Bethke);125;8-1

8, Evie (Medina);125;15-1

9, Pops Girl Alexa (Ramos);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Boujee Britt (3-1) — Up from Will Rogers Downs.

Flywheel Effect (4-1) — Broke maiden last out on April 22.

Retro Rita (9-2) — Stepping down from allowance competition.