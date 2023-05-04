Friday’s
Post Time: 3 p.m.
First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.
1, What's the Score (Roman);122;8-1
2, May B Better (R. Martinez);122;9-5
3, P R Posie Game (Haar);122;8-1
4, Josies Score (Ramos);122;2-1
5, Judge Jennings (Medina);122;5-2
6, Holy Cannoli (A. Martinez);122;15-1
Morning-line favorites
May B Better (9-5) — May B a winner.
Josies Score (2-1) — A second and a third in five outs.
Judge Jennings (5-2) — Second of two trained by Robert Hoffman.
Second Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.
1, Happy Quest (Ramos);122;5-1
2, Gloriously Wicked (Fackler);122;3-1
3, Brown Liaison (Medina);122;2-1
4, Aunt Cari (Roman);122;5-2
5, Grace A'lace (Bethke);122;12-1
6, Classic Farewell (A. Martinez);122;12-1
Morning-line favorites
Brown Liaison (2-1) — Two straight seconds.
Aunt Cari (5-2) — Three straight thirds,
Gloriously Wicked (3-1) — Second in only out.
Third Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Tricky Mom (Roman);125;5-2
2, Celtics Wildcat (Haar);125;9-2
3, Nina En Fuego (Bethke);125;15-1
4, Segoviana (Ramos);125;5-1
5, Glamorous Life (A. Martinez);125;2-1
6, Cold as You (Morales);125;7-2
Morning-line favorite
Glamorous Life (2-1) — Won by a neck last out.
Tricky Mom (5-2) — In the money all five times this year at Fonner.
Cold as You (7-2) — From the Hibdon barn.
Fourth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
1, Last Native Cat (Roman);125;3-1
2, Jackie Moon (R. Martinez);125;7-2
3, Tommy Tsunami (Medina);125;6-1
4, Jono (Haar);125;7-5
5, R Serengeti (A. Martinez);125;5-1
6, Morant (Morales);125;15-1
Morning-line favorites
Jono (7-5) — Second best last out.
Last Native Cat (3-1) — Won Fonner debut on April 21.
Jackie Moon (7-2) — Another from the Gonzalez barn.
Fifth Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
1, Candenza (A. Martinez);125;3-1
2, Cold Snack Thirty (Martinez);125;6-1
3, Justin Speight (Morales);125;2-1
4, Wyoming Conquest (Medina);125;15-1
5, Willie the Man (Roman);125;5-1
6, Wrath, McNeil (Ecoffey);125;4-1
7, Ray's Angel (Bethke);125;6-1
Morning-line favorites
Justin Speight (2-1) — First, second, third in last three outs.
Cadenza (3-1) — Two wins in four Fonner starts.
Wrath (4-1) — 12 lifetime wins.
Sixth Race, $10,000, AOC $7,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Mr. Big Shot (Medina);125;12-1
2, Bartenders Mistake (Roman);125;7-2
3, L B Gold (McNeil);125;10-1
4, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;7-5
5, J Train (Fackler);125;15-1
6, Want to Be Cowboy (Morales);125;12-1
7, Paisano Jim (Ramos);125;5-2
Morning-line favorites
Luckwouldhaveit (7-5) — Has won twice for trainer Paula Thomsen.
Paisano Jim (5-2) — From the Anderson barn.
Bartenders Mistake (7-2) — Five wins in 15 lifetime starts at Fonner.
Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Quality Bow (R. Martinez);125;12-1
2, Prairie Fireball (Fackler);125;12-1
3, Retro Rita (Morales);125;9-2
4, Rabbit Twenty Two (A. Martinez);125;5-1
5, Boujee Britt (Roman);125;3-1
6, Flywheel Effect (Haar);125;4-1
7, Angie's Revrac (Bethke);125;8-1
8, Evie (Medina);125;15-1
9, Pops Girl Alexa (Ramos);125;6-1
Morning-line favorites
Boujee Britt (3-1) — Up from Will Rogers Downs.
Flywheel Effect (4-1) — Broke maiden last out on April 22.
Retro Rita (9-2) — Stepping down from allowance competition.