Sunday's

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs

1, Hot Caviar (A. Martinez);125;9-2

2, Lot'sa Silver (Roman);125;9-5

3, Tricky Mom (Bethke);125;7-2

4, Segoviana (Morales);125;2-1

5, Nebraska Red (Ziegler);125;6-1

Morning-line favorites

Lot’sa Silver (9-5) — Already has two easy wins at Fonner.

Segoviana (2-1) — Hibdon and Morales make a strong pair.

Tricky Mom (7-2) — Bethke up this time for Izzy.

Second Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Character Counts (Morales);121;9-2

2, Sloopy Hang On (Roman);25;7-5

3, Miss Grand Slam (Cardoso);121;12-1

4, Wandas Cafe (Medina);125;9-5

5, Pizza Girl (Haar);121;6-1

6, Ithoughtiknew (McNeil);125;8-1

Morning-line favorites

Sloopy Hang On (7-5) — Looking for first win at Fonner.

Wandas Cafe (8-5) — Edged by a head last out.

Character Counts (9-2) — In the money once in seven lifetime starts.

Third Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Witchy Windsor (Ramos);125;10-1

2, Giggles and Smoke (Fackler);125;5-1

3, Bluebird Day (Bethke);125;12-1

4, Taylor's Beauty (Fletcher, Dieter, 125;9-5

5, Zipporah (Haar);125;7-2

6, Cecilia's Hope (A. Martinez);125;5-2

Morning-line favorites

Taylor’s Beauty (9-5) — In the money 30 of 67 starts.

Cecilia’s Hope (5-2) — Hoping for a win.

Zipporah (7-2) — Haar back up for Anderson.

Fourth Race, $5,300, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Fayette Warrior (Bethke);125;8-5

2, Three Run Homer (Roman);125;4-1

3, Hatties Jewel (Fackler);125;10-1

4, Sancocho (R. Martinez);125;7-2

5, Poderoso Equs (Haar);125;8-1

6, Matriculate (Ramos);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

Fayette Warrior (8-5) — Won last two starts.

Sancocho (7-2) — Ricardo Martinez back in town.

Three Run Homer (4-1) — No grand slam.

Fifth Race, $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Chief Ty He (Fackler);125;5-1

2, Diamante Jose (Morales);125;10-1

3, Prince B (Cardoso);125;8-14-1

4, Judge's Bribe (Medina);125;8-5

5, Husker Legacy (Ramos);125;15-1

6, P R Why Not (Bethke);125;10-1

7, Paisano Jim (Roman);125;2-1

Morning-line favorites

Judge’s Bribe (8-5) — Second best in last out.

Paisano Jim (2-1) — Easy winner by seven lengths in first out.

Chief Ty He (5-1) — Yet to win at Fonner.

Sixth Race, $10,000, AOC $7,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Caleb On the Go (Medina);125;4-1

2, Pickles N Me (Roman);125;8-1

3, Chared (Ziegler);125;10-1

4, Name the Price (A. Martinez);125;2-1

5, Want to Be Cowboy (McNeil);125;3-1

6, Little Bitothunder (Cardoso);125;6-1

7, Report to Duty (Haar);125;12-1

8, Mr. Big Shot (Ramos);125;15-1

Morning-line favorites

Name the Price (2-1) — Took a year off, looks strong.

Want to Be Cowboy (3-1) — Another tough one from the Martinez barn.

Caleb On the Go (5-1) — Won Buzz Bar Stakes at Fonner last year.