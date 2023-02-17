Saturday
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Segoviana (Morales);125;9-5
2, Guapa Chica (Medina);Black;125;2-1
3, Nebraska Red (Ziegler);125;6-1
4, Sentimental Cross (Cardoso);125;3-1
5, Rose of Ekita (Martinez);125;5-1
Comments
Segoviana (9-5) — Finished third in first Fonner out on opening day.
Guapa Chica (2-1) — Last ran at Remington in September.
Sentimental Cross (3-1) — Won once in three outs at Fonner in 2022.
People are also reading…
Second Race, $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Julie Jean (Haar);125;2-1
2, Miss Justice (Martinez);125;6-1
3, Run Brinlee Run (Roman);125;4-1
4, Sing Charmer Sing (Ramos);125;5-2
5, Beautiful Judge (Medina);125;5-2
6, P R Girlfriend (Bethke);125;3-1
Comments
Julie Jean (2-1) — Favorite coming out of the one hole.
Sing Charmer Sing (5-2) — Won only start at four furlongs.
Beautiful Judge (5-2) — Another from the Landis Stable.
Third Race, $10,000, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Captain Don (Cardoso);125;9-2
2, Roman Pharoah (Bethke);125;5-2
3, Reverend Aj (Medina);125;2-1
4, Broadway Pete (Martinez);125;4-1
5, Ourbestfriend D L (Haar);125;7-2
Comments
Reverend Aj (2-1) — Medina has ridden him last six outs and in the money each time.
Roman Pharoah (5-2) — Has four lifetime wins.
Broadway Pete (4-1) — Three firsts and a second in last four outs at Prairie Meadows.
Fourth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Miss Wildcat (McNeil);125;5-1
2, Miss Rossy (Roman);125;8-1
3, Ithoughtiknew (Fackler)’125;10-1
4, Feelssogoodinlove (Martinez);125;3-1
5, Devine Candy (Ramos);125;6-1
6, Rainbow Dash (Cardoso);126;4-1
7, Love Perfection (Haar);125;5-2
Comments
Love Perfection (5-2) — Slight favorite in maiden race.
Feelssogoodinlove (3-1) — Two seconds in five career starts.
Rainbow Dash (4-1) — First start at four furlongs.
Fifth Race, $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Blabimir (Ziegler);125;6-1
2, Beta Capo Song (Morales);125;2-1
3, Murdo (Ramos);125;6-1
4, Most Amusing (Roman);125;9-2
5, Grey Rogue (Cardoso);125;5-1
6, Lover Boy (Martinez);125;3-1
Comments
Beta Capo Song (2-1) — Opened 2023 season with a win on opening weekend.
Lover Boy (3-1) — Coming off 10-month layoff.
Most Amusing (9-2) — In the money 18 of 39 career starts.
Sixth Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Run for Matty (Cardoso);125;8-1
2, Stage Door (Haar);125;6-1
3, Shweet Persuasion (McNeil);125;3-1
4, Brainstorm (Medina);125;2-1
5, Ferocity (Martinez);125;5-2
6, Yha Yha (Ramos);125;10-1
Comments
Brainstorm (2-1) — Medina got two wins the opening weekend.
Ferocity (5-2) — Three wins in eight starts at six furlongs.
Shweet Persuasion (3-1) — One win in 2022.
Seventh Race, $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Kenhedoit (Morales);125;3-1
2, For Reel (Ramos);125;4-1
3, Joey's Valentine (Cardoso);125;7-2
4, Yayasgotmoregame (McNeil);125;9-2
5, Phlash Drive (Roman);125;5-2
6, L B Gold (Bethke);125;12-1
7, Mr. Big Shot (Medina);125;10-1
Comments
Phlash Drive (5-2) — Has won eight of 13 starts at G.I. track.
Kenhedoit (3-1) — Won once at Fonner last year.
Joey’s Valentine (7-2) — Won all three 2022 starts at Fonner.
Eighth Race, $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Mysterious Tale (Ramos);125;4-1
2, Clearly Mad (Cardoso);125;8-1
3, Street N Sour (Haar);125;4-1
4, Too Late (Martinez);125;5-1
5, Bluegrass Breeze (Medina);125;3-1
6, Launched (Bethke);125;7-2
7, New Stripe (Roman);125;8-1
Comments
Bluegrass Breeze (3-1) — Florida-bred gelding the favorite.
Launched (7-2) — Iowa-bred by Jim Cranwell.
Mysterious Tale (4-1) — Coming out of the one hole.
Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, His Giant (Roman);122;4-1
2, Sams Time (Martinez);122;9-2
3, Shipman's Song (Medina);120;6-1
4, Tapped to the Max (Bethke);122;4-1
5, Justin Speight (Morales);120;8-1
6, Cold Snack Thirty (McNeil);122;15-1
7, Fly to the Bank (Ramos);125;5-2
8, Rickey B (Cardoso);120;15-1
9, Rome (Haar);125;7-2
Comments
Fly to the Bank (5-2) — Could fly to a win.
Rome (7-2) — Has $160,102 in career earnings.
His Giant (4-1) — Won last two races at Delta Downs.
Tenth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs,
1, Alarm System (Cardoso);125;15-1
2, Break Free (Fackler)125;12-1
3, Prairie Squall (Ramos);125;3-1
4, That's D 'cat (Roman);125;8-5
5, Scooter's Boy (Haar);125;8-1
6, My Boy Gus (Medina);125;12-1
7, Falcon Heavy (Morales);125;9-5
Comments
That’s D ‘cat (8-5) — 8-year-old had one win in 2022.
Falcon Heavy (9-5) — FIrst start at six furlongs for a route horse with a chance to win.
Prairie Squall (3-1) — Edged by a neck in season debut last weekend.
The Greek’s Picks
First Race
First: No.1 Segoviana — Daily Double play
Second: No. 2 Guapa Chica — Let's go Wally
Third: No. 4 Sentimental Cross — Broke Maiden at Fonner
Second Race
First: No. 4 Sing Charmer Sing — Music to my Ears
Second: No. 1 Julie Jean — The one to catch
Third: No. 3 Run Brinlee Run — Just won last week
Third Race
First: No. 3 Reverend Aj — Amen !!
Second: No. 5 Ourbestfriend D L — 3rd in Grasmick last year
Third: No. 1 Captain Don — Ahoy Mate!!
Fourth Race
First: No.2 Miss Rossy — Trys to Graduate today
Second: No.4 Feelssogoodinlove — She's a looker
Third: No.6 Rainbow Dash — A Contender
Fifth
First: No. 2 Beta Capo Song — Hard Knocking 11yo
Second: No.4 Most Amusing — Always gets a check
Third: No.6 Lover Boy — Had a nice workout
Sixth Race
First: No.4 Brainstorm — Let it Ride!
Second: No.5 Ferocity — Martinez Barn
Third: No.2 Stage Door — Closer
Seventh Race
First: No.5 Phlash Drive — 5 for 5 in money last year
Second: No.3 Joey's Valentine — Good Sprinter
Third: No.4 Yayasgotmoregame — Game on ...
Eighth Race
First: No. 4 Too Late — Wiseguy Play
Second: No.7 New Stripe — Top Jockey up .
Third: No.5 Bluegrass Breeze — Storm Cat Bred
Ninth Race
First: No.1 His Giant — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 9 Rome — 2nd in Ellis Park Derby
Third: No. 7 Fly to the Brink — Winner of Oklahoma Sprint $114,000
Tenth Race
First: No.4 That's D 'cat — Superfecta Key!
Second: No. 3 Prairie Squall — Just missed last week
Third: No. 7 Falcon Heavy — Hibdon's other
Fourth: No. 5 Scooters Boy — 8to1
Gus's Best Bet
No. 2 Sams Time in 9th
Gus's Longshot
No. 6 My Boy Gus in 10th