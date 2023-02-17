Saturday

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Segoviana (Morales);125;9-5

2, Guapa Chica (Medina);Black;125;2-1

3, Nebraska Red (Ziegler);125;6-1

4, Sentimental Cross (Cardoso);125;3-1

5, Rose of Ekita (Martinez);125;5-1

Comments

Segoviana (9-5) — Finished third in first Fonner out on opening day.

Guapa Chica (2-1) — Last ran at Remington in September.

Sentimental Cross (3-1) — Won once in three outs at Fonner in 2022.

Second Race, $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Julie Jean (Haar);125;2-1

2, Miss Justice (Martinez);125;6-1

3, Run Brinlee Run (Roman);125;4-1

4, Sing Charmer Sing (Ramos);125;5-2

5, Beautiful Judge (Medina);125;5-2

6, P R Girlfriend (Bethke);125;3-1

Comments

Julie Jean (2-1) — Favorite coming out of the one hole.

Sing Charmer Sing (5-2) — Won only start at four furlongs.

Beautiful Judge (5-2) — Another from the Landis Stable.

Third Race, $10,000, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Captain Don (Cardoso);125;9-2

2, Roman Pharoah (Bethke);125;5-2

3, Reverend Aj (Medina);125;2-1

4, Broadway Pete (Martinez);125;4-1

5, Ourbestfriend D L (Haar);125;7-2

Comments

Reverend Aj (2-1) — Medina has ridden him last six outs and in the money each time.

Roman Pharoah (5-2) — Has four lifetime wins.

Broadway Pete (4-1) — Three firsts and a second in last four outs at Prairie Meadows.

Fourth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Miss Wildcat (McNeil);125;5-1

2, Miss Rossy (Roman);125;8-1

3, Ithoughtiknew (Fackler)’125;10-1

4, Feelssogoodinlove (Martinez);125;3-1

5, Devine Candy (Ramos);125;6-1

6, Rainbow Dash (Cardoso);126;4-1

7, Love Perfection (Haar);125;5-2

Comments

Love Perfection (5-2) — Slight favorite in maiden race.

Feelssogoodinlove (3-1) — Two seconds in five career starts.

Rainbow Dash (4-1) — First start at four furlongs.

Fifth Race, $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Blabimir (Ziegler);125;6-1

2, Beta Capo Song (Morales);125;2-1

3, Murdo (Ramos);125;6-1

4, Most Amusing (Roman);125;9-2

5, Grey Rogue (Cardoso);125;5-1

6, Lover Boy (Martinez);125;3-1

Comments

Beta Capo Song (2-1) — Opened 2023 season with a win on opening weekend.

Lover Boy (3-1) — Coming off 10-month layoff.

Most Amusing (9-2) — In the money 18 of 39 career starts.

Sixth Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Run for Matty (Cardoso);125;8-1

2, Stage Door (Haar);125;6-1

3, Shweet Persuasion (McNeil);125;3-1

4, Brainstorm (Medina);125;2-1

5, Ferocity (Martinez);125;5-2

6, Yha Yha (Ramos);125;10-1

Comments

Brainstorm (2-1) — Medina got two wins the opening weekend.

Ferocity (5-2) — Three wins in eight starts at six furlongs.

Shweet Persuasion (3-1) — One win in 2022.

Seventh Race, $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Kenhedoit (Morales);125;3-1

2, For Reel (Ramos);125;4-1

3, Joey's Valentine (Cardoso);125;7-2

4, Yayasgotmoregame (McNeil);125;9-2

5, Phlash Drive (Roman);125;5-2

6, L B Gold (Bethke);125;12-1

7, Mr. Big Shot (Medina);125;10-1

Comments

Phlash Drive (5-2) — Has won eight of 13 starts at G.I. track.

Kenhedoit (3-1) — Won once at Fonner last year.

Joey’s Valentine (7-2) — Won all three 2022 starts at Fonner.

Eighth Race, $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Mysterious Tale (Ramos);125;4-1

2, Clearly Mad (Cardoso);125;8-1

3, Street N Sour (Haar);125;4-1

4, Too Late (Martinez);125;5-1

5, Bluegrass Breeze (Medina);125;3-1

6, Launched (Bethke);125;7-2

7, New Stripe (Roman);125;8-1

Comments

Bluegrass Breeze (3-1) — Florida-bred gelding the favorite.

Launched (7-2) — Iowa-bred by Jim Cranwell.

Mysterious Tale (4-1) — Coming out of the one hole.

Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, His Giant (Roman);122;4-1

2, Sams Time (Martinez);122;9-2

3, Shipman's Song (Medina);120;6-1

4, Tapped to the Max (Bethke);122;4-1

5, Justin Speight (Morales);120;8-1

6, Cold Snack Thirty (McNeil);122;15-1

7, Fly to the Bank (Ramos);125;5-2

8, Rickey B (Cardoso);120;15-1

9, Rome (Haar);125;7-2

Comments

Fly to the Bank (5-2) — Could fly to a win.

Rome (7-2) — Has $160,102 in career earnings.

His Giant (4-1) — Won last two races at Delta Downs.

Tenth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs,

1, Alarm System (Cardoso);125;15-1

2, Break Free (Fackler)125;12-1

3, Prairie Squall (Ramos);125;3-1

4, That's D 'cat (Roman);125;8-5

5, Scooter's Boy (Haar);125;8-1

6, My Boy Gus (Medina);125;12-1

7, Falcon Heavy (Morales);125;9-5

Comments

That’s D ‘cat (8-5) — 8-year-old had one win in 2022.

Falcon Heavy (9-5) — FIrst start at six furlongs for a route horse with a chance to win.

Prairie Squall (3-1) — Edged by a neck in season debut last weekend.

The Greek’s Picks

First Race

First: No.1 Segoviana — Daily Double play

Second: No. 2 Guapa Chica — Let's go Wally

Third: No. 4 Sentimental Cross — Broke Maiden at Fonner

Second Race

First: No. 4 Sing Charmer Sing — Music to my Ears

Second: No. 1 Julie Jean — The one to catch

Third: No. 3 Run Brinlee Run — Just won last week

Third Race

First: No. 3 Reverend Aj — Amen !!

Second: No. 5 Ourbestfriend D L — 3rd in Grasmick last year

Third: No. 1 Captain Don — Ahoy Mate!!

Fourth Race

First: No.2 Miss Rossy — Trys to Graduate today

Second: No.4 Feelssogoodinlove — She's a looker

Third: No.6 Rainbow Dash — A Contender

Fifth

First: No. 2 Beta Capo Song — Hard Knocking 11yo

Second: No.4 Most Amusing — Always gets a check

Third: No.6 Lover Boy — Had a nice workout

Sixth Race

First: No.4 Brainstorm — Let it Ride!

Second: No.5 Ferocity — Martinez Barn

Third: No.2 Stage Door — Closer

Seventh Race

First: No.5 Phlash Drive — 5 for 5 in money last year

Second: No.3 Joey's Valentine — Good Sprinter

Third: No.4 Yayasgotmoregame — Game on ...

Eighth Race

First: No. 4 Too Late — Wiseguy Play

Second: No.7 New Stripe — Top Jockey up .

Third: No.5 Bluegrass Breeze — Storm Cat Bred

Ninth Race

First: No.1 His Giant — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 9 Rome — 2nd in Ellis Park Derby

Third: No. 7 Fly to the Brink — Winner of Oklahoma Sprint $114,000

Tenth Race

First: No.4 That's D 'cat — Superfecta Key!

Second: No. 3 Prairie Squall — Just missed last week

Third: No. 7 Falcon Heavy — Hibdon's other

Fourth: No. 5 Scooters Boy — 8to1

Gus's Best Bet

No. 2 Sams Time in 9th

Gus's Longshot

No. 6 My Boy Gus in 10th