Friday’s

Post Time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.

1, Jocote (Medina);122;3-1

2, Shes Steel Dreamin (Haar);122;6-1

3, Royal Judge (Ziegler);122;7-2

4, Josies Score (Fackler);122;5-2

5, May B Better (Martinez);122;2-1

Comments

May B Better (2-1) — Maiden making first start.

Josies Score (5-2) — Has two starts under her belt.

Jocote (3-1) — David Anderson saddles her for first start.

Second Race, $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Slushy (McNeil);125;7-2

2, Tourist Like Me (Fackler);125;12-1

3, Queen Cordelia (Martinez);125;4-5

4, Mongolian Diamond (Bethke);125;3-1

5, Knockon (Fletcher);125;12-1

Comments

Queen Cordelia (4-5) — Heavy favorite.

Mongolian Diamond (3-1) — Won two of last four races at Delta Downs.

Slushy (7-2) — Finished third on opening day.

Third Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, S C Angel (Cardoso);125;8-1

2, Cecilia's Hope (Martinez);125;2-1

3, Afleet Okie (Morales);125;6-1

4, Witchy Windsor (Bethke);125;8-1

5, Sing the Song (Roman);125;3-1

6, Taylor's Beauty (Fletcher);125;5-2

Comments

Cecilia’s Hope (2-1) — First try at four furlongs.

Taylor’s Beauty (5-2) — Was third in first out on opening day.

Sing the Song (3-1) — Checked sharply in first out also on opening day.

Fourth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Sister Shirley (Ziegler);125;10-1

2, Queen of the Ice (Cardoso);125;15-1

3, Talty (Morales);125;9-2

4, Big Cali Girl (McNeil);125;8-1

5, Lot'sa Silver (Roman);125;8-5

6, Fast Sophia (Martinez);125;6-1

7, Prairie Fireball (Fletcher);125;5-2

Comments

Lot’sa Silver (8-5) — Easy winner by 5 1-2 lengths two weeks ago.

Prairie Fireball (5-2) — Yet to win in six starts at Fonner.

Talty (9-2) — Marales picks up another mount for Izzy.

Fifth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Mo Summer (Haar);121;9-2

2, Jackie Moon (Roman);125;3-1

3, Oregon County (Fletcher);125;8-1

4, Willie the Man (Morales);125;5-2

5, Fifty Two Pickup (Martinez);125;4-1

6, Jono (Cardoso);125;6-1

7, Tiz Strong (Ramos);125;10-1

Comments

Wilile the Man (5-2) — Ran second at Delta nine days ago.

Jackie Moon (3-1) — In the money seven of 12 times in 2022.

Fifty Two Pickup (4-1) — Went three wide, was second best at Fonner on opening day.

Sixth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Three Run Homer (Morales);125;7-2

2, Dream Baby Dream (Bethke);125;10-1

3, Murdo, Cardoso (Dieter);125;10-1

4, Nosbor (Roman);125;3-1

5, Poderoso Equs (Ramos);125;12-1

6, Big Hearted Factor (Fletcher);125;8-1

7, Mr. Walsh (Haar);125;9-2

8, Mafia Don (Martinez);125; 4-1

Comments

Nosbor (3-1) — One win in four starts at Delta Downs.

Three Run Homer (7-2) — Second by six lengths last week.

Mafia Don (4-1) — Has one win in 14 starts at six furlongs.