Horse racing
Fonner Park Simulcasting
Sunday
11:04 a.m. - Tampa Bay; 11:10 a.m. - Gulfstream Park; 11:20 a.m. - Aqueduct; 11:25 a.m. - Laurel Park; 12:30 p.m. - Oaklawn Park; 1 p.m. - Sam Houston; 1:15 p.m. - Fair Grounds; 1:15 p.m. - Golden Gate; 1:25 p.m. - Sunland Park; 1:30 p.m. - FONNER PARK; 2:30 p.m. - Santa Anita.
Fonner Park Workouts
Saturday’s
Track: Fast
Three Furlongs
Bayleywick;40.40;b;12/16
Distant Holiday;39.20;bg;5/16
Ferrari Road;37.20;b;2/16
Im No Ghost;40.60;b;13/16
Jack's Party Girl;37.20;b;2/16
Matriculate;38.60;b;4/16
Moro Charlie;39.20;b;5/16
Pervasive;40.00;b;9/16
Pie Ala Mode;42.00;b;15/16
Real Crafty Pie;42.00;b;15/16
Reina Del Sur;40.80;b;14/16
Smart Act;39.40;b;8/16
Sweet Tatum;36.00;b;1/16
Tiz Brighter;39.20;bg 5/16
Uptown Diva;40.00;b;9/16
Willhe Love;40.20;bg;11/16
Four Furlongs
Brainstorm;47.40;b;1/30
Break Free;50.40;b;21/30
Captain Don;49.20;b;12/30
Cave Hill;50.20;b;18/30
Chief Ty He;50.40;b;21/30
Chive Up;48.00;b;6/30
Flirtatious Smile;49.40;b;14/30
Ithoughtiknew;48.80;b;9/30
J Train;52.00;b;25/30
Joey's Valentine;52.20;b;28/30
Juliard Honor;51.40;b;24/30
Kenhedoit;47.40;b;1/30
Kid's Inheritance;47.60;b;4/30
Laddie Boy;49.40;b;14/30
Launched;47.60;b;4/30
Little Bitothunder;52.60;b;29/30
Mo Summer;49.40;b;14/30
Most Amusing;49.20;b;12/30
Mr. Big Shot;50.60;b;23/30
New Stripe;50.20;b;18/30
On the Bridge;52.80;b;30/30
Ourbestfriend D L;48.80;b;9/30
Phlash Drive;48.20;b;7/30
Pickles N Me;50.20;b;18/30
Reverend Aj;48.20;b;7/30
Rollin Blackout;49.40;b;14/30
Silver Maker;47.40;b;1/30
Staythirstymyamigo;52.00;b;25/30
Thornish;48.80;b;9/30
Yha Yha;52.00;b;25/30
Five Furlongs
Halo's Laddie;1:03.80;b;2/2
Mizzanna;1:03.00;b;1/2