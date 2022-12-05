Fonner Park Simulcasting
Monday
11:25 a.m. - Parx; 11:45 a.m. - Mahoning Valley; 1:00 p.m. - Zia Park; 1:40 p.m. - Turf Paradise; 5:00 p.m. - Penn National; 6:00 PM Mountaineer.
Fonner Park Simulcasting
Monday
11:25 a.m. - Parx; 11:45 a.m. - Mahoning Valley; 1:00 p.m. - Zia Park; 1:40 p.m. - Turf Paradise; 5:00 p.m. - Penn National; 6:00 PM Mountaineer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested and booked into Lancaster County jail on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, a county jail worker confirmed.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Usually, John Cook says, a team from a smaller conference ends the season as the best defensive team, but Nebraska did it this year.
I will make this brief. Choosing All-State Football Teams is one of the toughest, yet most satisfying projects I undertake on a yearly basis. …
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […]
The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Former Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor, a real estate agent in Lincoln, posted a statement to Facebook after rampant internet rumors falsely suggested he was involved in the altercation.
The playground, described by organizers as “massive,” will total 27,000 square feet, half the size of a football field. Construction is expected to begin next year.
AMARILLO, Texas — Timothy John Biggs, 59, died at his residence on Nov. 6, 2022, in Amarillo, Texas.
These days, motorists roll by on I-80 without paying attention to the vacant building at Exit 199. That wasn’t the case in the 1960s and 1970s, when the interstate was young.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.