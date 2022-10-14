Football scores

FOOTBALL
Friday’s Scores
Amherst 55, Gibbon 0
Archbishop Bergan 49, Tekamah-Herman 22
Ashland-Greenwood 13, Omaha Roncalli 9
Auburn 35, Falls City 9
Aurora 73, Fairbury 19
Battle Creek 42, West Holt 6
Bayard 76, Kimball 0
Bennington 21, Elkhorn North 7
Bishop Neumann 57, David City 7
Blair 49, Westview 13
CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Central City 42, St. Paul 13
Central Valley 60, Twin Loup 24
Chase County 35, Wood River 29
Columbus Lakeview 56, Arlington 13
Columbus Scotus 56, Schuyler 0
Crofton 52, Wakefield 38
Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 20
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Maywood-Hayes Center 14
Elm Creek 48, Ansley-Litchfield 20
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 56, Southern 0
Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 7
Fremont 55, Omaha Northwest 32
Gordon/Rushville 48, Hershey 6
Grand Island 31, Omaha North 21
Hampton 64, St. Edward 32
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7
Heartland 44, Pleasanton 0
Hi-Line 70, Cambridge 24
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, forfeit
Holdrege 34, Cozad 22
Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Hyannis 20, Leyton 8
Johnson-Brock 71, Diller-Odell 0
Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 0
Kenesaw 38, Axtell 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26
Lincoln East 38, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Tri County 14
Lincoln Pius X 21, Beatrice 14
Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Bryan 14
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37, Louisville 20
Loomis 42, Bertrand 12
Lower Brule, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 0
Malcolm 49, Centennial 30
McCook 28, Adams Central 14
Mead 50, Conestoga 12
Minden 43, Gothenburg 14
Mitchell 21, Valentine 20
Nebraska Christian 66, Arcadia-Loup City 20
Norfolk Catholic 63, Wayne 14
Norris 42, Crete 15
North Platte 24, Norfolk 13
O’Neill 21, West Point-Beemer 16
Omaha Benson 33, Omaha Central 13
Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Papillion-LaVista 20
Omaha Skutt Catholic 21, Plattsmouth 14
Ord 42, Broken Bow 7
Osceola 52, Nebraska Lutheran 8
Overton 32, Burwell 14
Palmer 36, Giltner 16
Parkview Christian 64, Dorchester 0
Paxton 48, Wauneta-Palisade 0
Pierce 48, Boone Central 26
Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8
Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 6
Sandy Creek 70, McCool Junction 22
Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30
Shelton 45, Harvard 16
Sidney 26, Ogallala 22
South Loup 48, Anselmo-Merna 14
Stanton 66, Pender 25
Syracuse 42, Nebraska City 20
Twin Loup 34, Mullen 14
Twin River 46, Cedar Bluffs 8
Wallace 28, Southwest 20
Wausa 38, Randolph 14
Waverly 14, Seward 0
Weeping Water 78, Omaha Christian Academy 24
Wisner-Pilger 69, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
Yutan 21, Aquinas 0