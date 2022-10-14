 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football scores

FOOTBALL

Friday’s Scores

Amherst 55, Gibbon 0

Archbishop Bergan 49, Tekamah-Herman 22

Ashland-Greenwood 13, Omaha Roncalli 9

Auburn 35, Falls City 9

Aurora 73, Fairbury 19

Battle Creek 42, West Holt 6

Bayard 76, Kimball 0

Bennington 21, Elkhorn North 7

Bishop Neumann 57, David City 7

Blair 49, Westview 13

CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Central City 42, St. Paul 13

Central Valley 60, Twin Loup 24

Chase County 35, Wood River 29

Columbus Lakeview 56, Arlington 13

Columbus Scotus 56, Schuyler 0

Crofton 52, Wakefield 38

Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 20

Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Maywood-Hayes Center 14

Elm Creek 48, Ansley-Litchfield 20

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 56, Southern 0

Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 7

Fremont 55, Omaha Northwest 32

Gordon/Rushville 48, Hershey 6

Grand Island 31, Omaha North 21

Hampton 64, St. Edward 32

Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Ponca 7

Heartland 44, Pleasanton 0

Hi-Line 70, Cambridge 24

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, forfeit

Holdrege 34, Cozad 22

Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0

Hyannis 20, Leyton 8

Johnson-Brock 71, Diller-Odell 0

Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 0

Kenesaw 38, Axtell 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26

Lincoln East 38, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Tri County 14

Lincoln Pius X 21, Beatrice 14

Lincoln Southeast 55, Omaha Bryan 14

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 37, Louisville 20

Loomis 42, Bertrand 12

Lower Brule, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 0

Malcolm 49, Centennial 30

McCook 28, Adams Central 14

Mead 50, Conestoga 12

Minden 43, Gothenburg 14

Mitchell 21, Valentine 20

Nebraska Christian 66, Arcadia-Loup City 20

Norfolk Catholic 63, Wayne 14

Norris 42, Crete 15

North Platte 24, Norfolk 13

O’Neill 21, West Point-Beemer 16

Omaha Benson 33, Omaha Central 13

Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Papillion-LaVista 20

Omaha Skutt Catholic 21, Plattsmouth 14

Ord 42, Broken Bow 7

Osceola 52, Nebraska Lutheran 8

Overton 32, Burwell 14

Palmer 36, Giltner 16

Parkview Christian 64, Dorchester 0

Paxton 48, Wauneta-Palisade 0

Pierce 48, Boone Central 26

Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8

Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20

Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 6

Sandy Creek 70, McCool Junction 22

Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30

Shelton 45, Harvard 16

Sidney 26, Ogallala 22

South Loup 48, Anselmo-Merna 14

Stanton 66, Pender 25

Syracuse 42, Nebraska City 20

Twin Loup 34, Mullen 14

Twin River 46, Cedar Bluffs 8

Wallace 28, Southwest 20

Wausa 38, Randolph 14

Waverly 14, Seward 0

Weeping Water 78, Omaha Christian Academy 24

Wisner-Pilger 69, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

Yutan 21, Aquinas 0

