Football scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s Scores
Ainsworth 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Amherst 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
Anselmo-Merna 14, Leyton 12
Archbishop Bergan 41, West Holt 6
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Auburn 0
Aurora 58, Platteview 6
Axtell 51, Silver Lake 0
Beatrice def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit
Bellevue East 53, Omaha Northwest 19
Bennington 35, Lincoln Pius X 0
Brady 42, Stuart 29
Broken Bow 28, O’Neill 0
Elgin Public/Pope John 47, CWC 20
Elkhorn 34, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13
Elkhorn South 49, Omaha Central 7
Elmwood-Murdock 73, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Franklin 70, Meridian 20
Grand Island 27, Lincoln High 14
Grand Island Northwest 24, Elkhorn North 20
Hi-Line 56, Arcadia-Loup City 13
Hitchcock County 68, Loomis 0
Johnson-Brock 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Homer 13
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Blue Hill 0
Lincoln Christian 33, Arlington 7
Lincoln Southeast 31, Lincoln North Star 10
Madison 37, Cedar Bluffs 0
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Medicine Valley 40
McCook 42, Holdrege 7
Norfolk 9, Fremont 7
Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 7
North Platte 28, Columbus 0
Omaha Bryan def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Blair 7
Omaha Westside 35, Millard North 23
Plattsmouth 13, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0
Ravenna 64, Pleasanton 34
Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13
Sandy Creek 46, Sutton 27
Scottsbluff 20, York 17
Shelton 57, Paxton 25
Thayer Central 48, Palmyra 36
Todd County, S.D. 36, Winnebago 20
Twin Loup 16, Overton 0
Wahoo 37, Nebraska City 0
Wakefield 34, Tri County Northeast 26
Winside 48, Walthill 8
Yutan 41, North Bend Central 8