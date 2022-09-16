 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Football scores

  • 0

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s Scores

Ainsworth 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Amherst 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

Anselmo-Merna 14, Leyton 12

Archbishop Bergan 41, West Holt 6

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Auburn 0

Aurora 58, Platteview 6

Axtell 51, Silver Lake 0

Beatrice def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit

Bellevue East 53, Omaha Northwest 19

Bennington 35, Lincoln Pius X 0

Brady 42, Stuart 29

Broken Bow 28, O’Neill 0

People are also reading…

Elgin Public/Pope John 47, CWC 20

Elkhorn 34, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13

Elkhorn South 49, Omaha Central 7

Elmwood-Murdock 73, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Franklin 70, Meridian 20

Grand Island 27, Lincoln High 14

Grand Island Northwest 24, Elkhorn North 20

Hi-Line 56, Arcadia-Loup City 13

Hitchcock County 68, Loomis 0

Johnson-Brock 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Homer 13

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Blue Hill 0

Lincoln Christian 33, Arlington 7

Lincoln Southeast 31, Lincoln North Star 10

Madison 37, Cedar Bluffs 0

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Medicine Valley 40

McCook 42, Holdrege 7

Norfolk 9, Fremont 7

Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 7

North Platte 28, Columbus 0

Omaha Bryan def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Blair 7

Omaha Westside 35, Millard North 23

Plattsmouth 13, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10

Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0

Ravenna 64, Pleasanton 34

Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13

Sandy Creek 46, Sutton 27

Scottsbluff 20, York 17

Shelton 57, Paxton 25

Thayer Central 48, Palmyra 36

Todd County, S.D. 36, Winnebago 20

Twin Loup 16, Overton 0

Wahoo 37, Nebraska City 0

Wakefield 34, Tri County Northeast 26

Winside 48, Walthill 8

Yutan 41, North Bend Central 8

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts