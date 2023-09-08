Friday prep scores
Adams Central 13, Gothenburg 7
Ainsworth 28, Burwell 0
Alliance 58, Valentine 34
Alma 46, Bertrand 6
Amherst 38, Chase County 14
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Pleasanton 32
Aquinas 10, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Arapahoe 70, Lawrence-Nelson 40
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Aurora 24
Battle Creek 34, Ord 14
Bellevue East 21, Omaha Bryan 7
Bennington 17, York 6
Bishop Neumann 34, Grand Island Central Catholic 21
Blair 48, Ralston 6
Bloomfield 38, Tri County Northeast 0
Boone Central 35, Columbus Lakeview 0
Boyd County 14, Wausa 6
Broken Bow 14, McCook 10
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Blue Hill 0
CWC 36, Palmer 28
Central City 21, Holdrege 14
Central Valley 49, Anselmo-Merna 13
Clarkson-Leigh 44, Bancroft-Rosalie 0
Columbus Scotus 22, St. Paul 20
Crofton 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Cross County 84, McCool Junction 18
Diller-Odell 62, Deshler 14
Douglas County West 45, Louisville 6
Douglas, Wyo. 40, Gering 6
Dundy County-Stratton 36, Axtell 0
Elgin Public/Pope John 64, Creighton 8
Elkhorn 27, Omaha Gross Catholic 13
Elkhorn North 57, Crete 6
Elkhorn South 52, Papillion-LaVista South 14
Elkhorn Valley 42, Hartington-Newcastle 30
Elm Creek 38, Loomis 6
Fillmore Central 44, Centennial 0
Freeman 38, Conestoga 35
Fullerton 50, Twin River 15
Garden County 43, Wallace 42
Grand Island Northwest 13, Seward 6
Gretna 27, Omaha Creighton 24
Hampton 35, Sterling 34
Harvard 42, Meridian 34
Hastings 37, Lincoln Pius X 13
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Gibbon 3
Hi-Line 56, Sutton 30
High Plains Community 52, East Butler 6
Humphrey St. Francis 40, Osceola 8
Johnson-Brock 46, Mead 0
Kearney 35, Lincoln North Star 7
Kenesaw 54, Superior 28
Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41
Leyton 60, Morrill 8
Lincoln Christian 13, Archbishop Bergan 10
Lincoln East 28, Lincoln Southwest 7
Lutheran High Northeast 28, Guardian Angels 7
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14
Madison 20, Winside 8
Millard South 56, Millard North 19
Mitchell 42, Chadron 14
Nebraska City 34, Platteview 31
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Johnson County Central 28
Niobrara-Verdigre 54, Walthill 14
Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View 9
Norris 62, Lexington 0
North Bend Central 42, Milford 20
North Platte St. Patrick's 69, Kimball 0
O'Neill 14, West Holt 6
Oakland-Craig 28, Malcolm 20
Ogallala 28, Cozad 26
Omaha Central 45, Lincoln High 0
Omaha Nation 28, Crow Creek Tribal School, S.D. 18
Omaha North 40, Columbus 32
Omaha Roncalli 43, Raymond Central 14
Omaha South 33, Buena Vista 6
Omaha Westside 45, Bellevue West 12
Overton 56, Medicine Valley 0
Pender 31, Wakefield 6
Perkins County 47, Bayard 8
Pierce 53, Arlington 16
Plainview 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 8
Plattsmouth 37, Gretna East 0
Randolph 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Ravenna 30, Cambridge 20
Red Cloud 66, Dorchester 14
Riverside 54, North Central 26
Sandy Creek 64, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 62, 2OT
Schuyler 16, Fairbury 7
Scottsbluff 51, Frederick, Colo. 28
Shelby-Rising City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 0
Shelton 74, Santee 39
Sidney 56, Gordon/Rushville 14
Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21
Sioux County 20, Wauneta-Palisade 12
South Loup 46, Hitchcock County 0
South Sioux City 44, Omaha Northwest 0
Southern 64, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Stanton 52, Weeping Water 22
Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Parkview Christian 6
Syracuse 40, David City 0
Thayer Central 52, Heartland 8
Tri County 27, Wood River 6
Wahoo 52, Auburn 6
Waverly 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Wayne 21, Fort Calhoun 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Southwest 37
Wisner-Pilger 56, Nebraska Christian 20
Wynot 32, Howells/Dodge 26
Yutan 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6