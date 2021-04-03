For love of country, Briseno went to war

Rosalio Briseno Sr. left Mexico as a youngster for the United States, where he could put down roots, live in peace, have a family and start a business. Fast forward several decades and his dream became reality. The Briseno family included five sons and five daughters.

Growing up as a Briseno meant life wasn’t easy, but it was good … that was until 1939 when war broke out in Europe.

Rosalio remembered the unrest in Mexico and knew the last thing he wanted was for his sons to pick up arms and head off to war. So it was no surprise when his two oldest boys, Rosalio Jr. (“Sali”) and Rudy, graduated from Senior High, that Dad sent them away to school. There they could acquire the skills needed to keep them from the battlefields should the United States be drawn into the European conflict.

Robert Briseno remembers his father calling a family meeting when fears turned to reality and the U.S. entered World War II. Rosalio told his two oldest sons he had made plans for them to head to the safety of Mexico. As if it were yesterday, Robert remembers Sali and Rudy both staunchly declaring the United States was their home, not Mexico, and for the U.S. they would fight. Before long, and much to their father’s dismay and their mother’s heartbreak, both boys enlisted in the Army.