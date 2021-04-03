For love of country, Briseno went to war

Rosalio Briseno Sr. left Mexico as a youngster for the United States, where he could put down roots, live in peace, have a family and start a business. Fast forward several decades and his dream became reality. The Briseno family included five sons and five daughters.
Growing up as a Briseno meant life wasn’t easy, but it was good … that was until 1939 when war broke out in Europe.
Rosalio remembered the unrest in Mexico and knew the last thing he wanted was for his sons to pick up arms and head off to war. So it was no surprise when his two oldest boys, Rosalio Jr. (“Sali”) and Rudy, graduated from Senior High, that Dad sent them away to school. There they could acquire the skills needed to keep them from the battlefields should the United States be drawn into the European conflict.
Robert Briseno remembers his father calling a family meeting when fears turned to reality and the U.S. entered World War II. Rosalio told his two oldest sons he had made plans for them to head to the safety of Mexico. As if it were yesterday, Robert remembers Sali and Rudy both staunchly declaring the United States was their home, not Mexico, and for the U.S. they would fight. Before long, and much to their father’s dismay and their mother’s heartbreak, both boys enlisted in the Army.
Sali was known as “Breezy” because of his athleticism and his foot speed. He always looked for a challenge, which he found in the Army Air Force. Sali was bright, with an amazing work ethic. While he attended engineering classes, he also worked part time at an airplane factory.
The AAF was made for young men with the intelligence and skills of Sali Briseno. He was quickly noticed by those in charge and groomed to become a pilot, then a flight instructor. While that recognition was gratifying, it wasn’t the challenge the Grand Island native had in mind. Sali asked for a more exciting opportunity and was told that would be the job of a tail gunner. So he became a tail gunner.
Sali found himself stationed in England, where bombing attacks by the Germans had become almost nonstop. In letters home, he minimized the dangers of his assignment; he talked of sunny skies and beautiful countryside, describing missions looking much like Nebraska skies filled with geese flying in all directions. Robert remembers his father worrying and poring over articles about the war while his mother took comfort in Sali’s newsy letters that never mentioned the dangers he faced. His last letter to his mother came two weeks before his death on May 29, 1944.
The day the family learned of Sali’s death and the days following are forever etched in Robert’s memory. It was a few months later when a classmate of his father’s, who also had been stationed in England, stopped by the Briseno shoe shop and pointed out a Look magazine story, complete with photos, that showed the collision between incoming and outgoing flights of AAF bombers. It was in this issue of the Look magazine that the family found a photo display of the collision that claimed Sali Briseno’s life and the lives of 19 other U.S. servicemen.
For years, when visitors would stop by the Briseno home, they would find a Purple Heart alongside a large color photo of Rosalio Briseno Jr. in his AAF flight uniform, his goggles atop his head and his snappy dark eyes speaking of his love for excitement.
Below Sali’s photo hung the Citation of Honor proclaiming: “He lived to bear his country’s arms. He died to save its honor. He was a soldier … he knew a soldier’s duty. His sacrifice will help to keep aglow the flaming torch that lights our lives … that millions yet unborn may know the priceless joy of liberty. And we who pay him homage, and revere his memory, in solemn pride rededicate ourselves to a complete fulfillment of the task for which he so gallantly has placed his life upon the altar of man’s freedom.”
