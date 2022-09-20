Former Alvo fire chief makes restitution, pleads no contest to theft of funds

A former fire chief in Alvo, Nebraska, has entered a plea of no contest to three misdemeanor charges in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $18,000.

Benjamin A. Glantz, 38, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after repaying $17,965, Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm said Tuesday. The money was deposited in a trust fund and will be returned to the Village of Alvo.

Glantz, who will be sentenced in November, originally was charged with felony theft of over $5,000, but that was amended to misdemeanor theft under $1,500 after restitution was made. He also pleaded no contest to official misconduct and misuse of public funds.

An investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska State Auditor's Office found that Glantz had taken village funds during a 20-month span. The investigators said Glantz used money from the fire department’s public account to make his mortgage and credit card payments.

Glantz took control of a bank account that belonged to the Alvo Fire Department in April 2018. He was a member of the Alvo Board of Trustees and was the village water operator and fire chief when the investigation was conducted.

Investigators found numerous instances of misuse of funds. A transaction of more than $3,800 was made to a financial company in October 2018 for past-due payments on a home mortgage.