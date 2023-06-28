A former music teacher and administrator at Blair High School was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

The five-year sentence for Daniel Hutsell, 42, is the minimum sentence allowed by federal law for child pornography distribution offenses. He faced up to 20 years in prison.

According to statements made in court and documents, the investigation into Hutsell began almost a year before his indictment in 2022. Law enforcement was first tipped off in September 2021 after Stelivo, a company that runs a real-time chatroom website, reported that a user in Nebraska was distributing images of child pornography.

Using an account with the username "G|teachrr," Hutsell sent a sexually explicit image of an 8- to 10-year-old girl to other users on the website. Investigators were able to tie the account to Hutsell by using his IP address. Stelivo reported that 10 additional pornographic images of prepubescent children were uploaded and distributed by the "G|teachrr" account.

In late 2021, Hutsell's home was searched and his electronic devices were seized. According to the plea agreement, he admitted to law enforcement that he used the website to trade pornography and that he had seen the aforementioned photo of the young girl.

Hutsell resigned from his job at Blair High School in December following the search warrant. He was indicted in July 2022 on six child pornography charges: three for distributing the material, and three for possession. All of the possession charges involved images of children under the age of 12.

Earlier this year, Hutsell accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20. All other charges were dismissed.

According to a biography of Hutsell from the Nebraska School Activities Association, he was the choir director at Blair High for 15 years. In 2020, he was promoted to the school's activities director.