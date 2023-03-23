YORK – A former Bradshaw bar owner has been charged with two felonies related to the alleged assault of a patron at his former business, the Bulldog Roadhouse in Bradshaw.

The arraignment for Bryan Driewer, 54, of Bradshaw, was continued until April.

The York County Sheriff’s Department was contacted about the alleged assault in November, six days after it reportedly happened, according to court documents.

The alleged victim said he was a customer on Nov. 11, when he was assaulted by Driewer at 12:30 a.m. The man said he lost consciousness and struck his head.

The alleged victim sought medical care and was sent by a doctor to York General Hospital. He was then transferred to a Lincoln hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

According to court documents, the diagnosis at Bryan LGH West was “traumatic subdural hemorrhage with loss of consciousness and acute pain due to trauma.”

Investigators with the sheriff’s department obtained a subpoena, forcing the business to produce surveillance and video footage of the incident.

Driewer has been charged with felony first-degree assault, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and assault by strangulation or suffocation, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.