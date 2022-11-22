Former Dodge County attorney pleads guilty to depriving citizen's rights

OMAHA -- Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty Monday to a federal misdemeanor for asking his law-enforcement friends to stake out, follow and, if possible, arrest the then-boyfriend of his estranged wife.

Glass, 47, faces up to a year in jail, a year of supervised release and/or a $100,000 fine for conspiring to deprive a citizen of his civil rights. U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. will sentence Glass in February.

Prosecutors didn't explain why Glass faced a lesser charge than the original indictment charging him with two felony counts of cyberstalking. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lynch referred questions to his boss, chief criminal prosecutor Mike Norris. Norris declined to comment.

Nor did prosecutors explain whether any law enforcement officials are being investigated for their role in tailing Nathan Schany, who began dating Katie Glass after she filed for divorce from Glass. Officers from the Fremont and Hooper Police Departments and Dodge County Sheriff's Office accessed privileged information about Schany, tailed him and/or sat outside his apartment.

As part of the conspiracy, Oliver Glass had essentially asked his police and sheriff friends to keep tabs on either Katie Glass or Schany from March through December 2020.

Glass "provided other officers with (Schany's) information, vehicle description and license plate number," Lynch said in court Monday. "An officer within the Dodge County law enforcement community, while acting as a private investigator, used his law enforcement credentials to obtain access about (Schany's) criminal history that was not publicly available.

"Members of law enforcement in Dodge County would drive by (Schany's) apartment looking for (Schany) without a legal justification or criminal predicate."

The low point came in March 2020, when Glass badgered Schany with 46 text messages and 10 phone calls. He also peppered him with texts about his "dilapidated, white-trash apartment," his Monte Carlo and his job prospects.

That night and into the next morning, Schany drank heavily, took an Adderall pill and told relatives that he was thinking of killing himself. Schany ended up in a psychiatric ward for six days — an unusually long stay that Schany blamed on Glass.

Schany has since filed a lawsuit against Dodge County over the hospital stay and Glass' behavior.

Schany had told The World-Herald that Fremont police officers would park outside his apartment and that he would be followed by law enforcement or by Glass himself.

Glass once asked Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott to open a narcotics investigation into Schany. Elliott refused. The indictment alleged that Glass also asked officers with the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office to try to catch either his wife or Schany driving under the influence. Glass had told people of his belief that they both were day drinkers. (Glass himself was a day drinker while he was county attorney, according to law enforcement sources.)

A Fremont police supervisor then sent Glass' information on to multiple officers. In one instance, 10 minutes after getting a phone call from a Fremont police officer, Glass texted family members: "My cops told me my van is at his place right now. She is such pathetic white trash."

The indictment alleges that on 16 different occasions, Glass and two members of his staff accessed a law enforcement database that is meant to be used only for investigative purposes. It also accuses him of staking out Schany’s apartment, sending him menacing messages and peppering law enforcement with apoplectic texts.

“God help me I may (expletive) kill this guy,” Glass wrote to a state trooper. “I am so mad right now I could kill them both.”

The indictment continued: “Multiple law enforcement officers reported that they believed Glass may harm” the couple.

Glass' attorney, Clarence Mock, said Monday his client is relieved to put this ordeal behind him. Glass never intended to harm the couple, Mock said — he instead was concerned that Schany posed a risk to his children.

Schany had spent time in prison for child abuse. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2020 for hitting Glass in the back of the head outside a gas station. Schany's attorney said that assault was committed out of frustration over his belief that Glass was harassing him.

Glass, who went through inpatient alcohol treatments in 2017 and 2020, is now sober and is working for a firm that sells ads for golf-course benches, Mock said.

Glass' law license has been indefinitely suspended. He and Katie Glass' four-year-old divorce and child-custody case is ongoing.

Mock said Glass had nothing to do with Schany's hospitalization, noting that Schany's parents had called Fremont police, concerned that he was suicidal. Mock said Glass also had nothing to do with Schany's firing from a job at a Fremont office supplier.

Mock acknowledged that it was wrong for Glass to use law enforcement as his personal private detectives. Mock suggested his client has suffered plenty. Glass resigned as county attorney in 2021 after getting his second DUI in a year. He has since completed probation.

"The collateral consequences for him have been so severe and possibly long-lasting," Mock said. "It's going to be difficult for him to recover."

Andrea McChesney, an attorney for Katie Glass, has said that Glass "had some sort of delusional obsession with Nate."

"The police ... it seemed like every time this guy left his house, he was being tailed," she said. "It sure feels dirty, doesn’t it?”