Fourth quarter hurts Northwest in loss to North Platte

North Platte broke open a one-point game by outscoring Northwest 22-7 in the fourth quarter to post a 58-42 road victory over the Vikings.

“North Platte got a second-chance bucket right at the beginning of the fourth quarter and then we turned it over and they scored again,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “Our group has such great guts and character, but that just seemed to take a little life out of us.

“North Platte is playing some really good basketball. They were coming off a win over 12-3 Sidney and I thought we gave them a heck of a run for three-plus quarters.”

Leading 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter, the Class A Bulldogs were 8 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line as Northwest went cold. The Vikings managed just one basket in the first 3:53 of the fourth quarter and shot 3 of 8 from the floor while committing seven turnovers in the final eight minutes.

“We just couldn’t string together buckets and stops in the fourth quarter,” Bahe said. “That’s a tribute to North Platte — a veteran team that brought back all seven of their top dudes from last year. I’m proud of our guys and how they competed.”