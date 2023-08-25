Fairgoers will find magic, music, science and high-flying stunts — free to enjoy — all over the grounds of the Nebraska State Fair.

“We want to give our guests not only variety but also value,” said Ray Massie, director of marketing. “Once they pass through the gates, visitors will find fun and exciting things everywhere they look, and most of them don’t carry any additional cost.”

Many of these acts and activities are available throughout the run of the fair. Check the new Nebraska State Fair app to plan your visit using the latest updates and showtimes.