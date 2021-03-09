‘Free money’ out there if you know where to look

Junk drawer. If your home is like 99% of all the homes on earth, you have at least one junk drawer. Go on a gift-card hunt. It’s easy to call the number on the back of the card to find out how much value remains. That’s free money being held hostage in plastic. Use it, or you may lose it.

Matured bonds. More than $27 billion worth of U.S. savings bonds have matured and are sitting unclaimed by their owners as of December 2020, reports the U.S. Treasury. The department’s “Treasury hunt” search engine at https://www.TreasuryDirect.gov lets you use your Social Security number to search for matured bonds.

Pension funds. Is it possible that you or someone in your family worked for a company that had a pension plan and then terminated it because the company went bankrupt or was bought out by another company? You or that loved one, even if now deceased, may be eligible to receive benefits from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., which is an agency of the U.S. government.

The corporation is currently holding about $400 million in unclaimed benefits for more than 80,000 people. That averages nearly $5,000 per person. To see if you might have anything coming your way, you can perform a search at “Finding a Lost Pension” on the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation site.