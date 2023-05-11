FREMONT — Despite more than an hour of pleas from more than a dozen local residents, the Fremont City Council voted 5-3 Tuesday night to keep “This Book Is Gay” on the shelves of the adult section of the Keene Memorial Library.

The vote means the book on LGBTQ relationships and sexual habits will remain in the adult section of the city library despite a majority of speakers at the meeting pleading with council members to remove the book altogether.

Council members Dev Sookram, Glen Ellis and Paul Von Behren voted to remove the book, while council members Mark Jensen, Tad Dinkins, Lori Lathrop, Sally Ganem and James Vaughan voted in favor of retaining the book in the library.

Tuesday’s debate arose after Ellis and Von Behren had sought via a city resolution the total removal of the book in physical and online formats from the city library. The latest challenge to “This Book Is Gay” came after repeated unsuccessful efforts by a local grandmother and business owner, Sandra Murray, and her daughter, Kelley Garay, to have the book removed from the library.

Because the council is the final venue for contested book challenges, any future challenges to the book possibly made with the current council members in office are unlikely to succeed.

The robust debate about the book and the subsequent vote by the council happened after the item seeking the book’s removal from the library survived an attempt to have it removed from the meeting agenda by Jensen, the council president.

Jensen, who had repeatedly vowed to prevent the council from discussing any item related to library books during the past several months, made a motion Tuesday night to remove the item from the agenda, stating that the council heard the arguments for removing the book “more than once.”

The motion to remove the item was supported by Vaughan, who appeared to anger many in the audience by saying he wasn’t trying to silence the public despite not wanting discussion on the book.

“We’ve heard these same arguments a number of times,” Vaughan said. “I am not seeking to deny anyone a right to speak.”

The comments by both Jensen and Vaughan were contradicted by other council members, who stated residents should be allowed to speak on the issue and hear a debate by the council.

In a 5-3 vote, the item was kept on the agenda. Those who voted to remove it included Jensen, Vaughan and the newest member of the council, Dinkins.

After the debate about whether the item about the book’s removal would stay on the night’s agenda, discussion of the book began with comments from members of the council followed by more than a dozen members of the public.

Only three residents spoke in favor of retaining the book in the library, with most speakers decrying the book as obscene and inappropriate sexual content for the public library. Some members of the council also expressed shock at the contents of the 200-plus-page book by author Juno Dawson.

“I just don’t believe this book belongs in our library,” Ellis said. “Look at the book. Read it. Ask yourself. How did this book get into our library? There has to be a reason. To me, there is a failure in the process. This book doesn’t represent Fremont.”

Von Behren then expressed his views, noting that Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders had privately proposed a potential solution to the book debate to the eight members of the council — a book-selection, policy-review committee that could possibly devise a new method for book selection and placement at the city library.

“This (book) is potentially for a 12-year-old. To me, this crosses a border. This (book) was moved to the adult section,” Von Behren said, before noting that in his research, there has been a dramatic increase in the percentage of American Library Association contested books in Keene Memorial Library in recent years.

“Can’t we do better than to select the top most-contested books for (use) in the library,” Von Behren asked.

Vaughan then drew jeers and snickers from the crowd in attendance, stating that in his view, banned books need to be read because they are banned.

“If there are groups that don’t want you to read books, that should be a red flag,” Vaughan said.

Lathrop told those in attendance she read “This Book Is Gay” while on a recent trip to Phoenix, adding that the book had enlightened her and caused her to think about LGBTQ people in a different light than she previously had.

“I truly didn’t think it was absolutely horrible,” Lathrop said. “(LGBTQ people) are people, too. (The book) made me step back and not judge them. If you don’t want to read the book, don’t check it out.”

Council member Sally Ganem said she believed the five-member Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board had made the correct decision April 17 to relocate the book to the adult section of the library.

“I found it to be a distasteful book. It definitely is not for children,” said Ganem, wife of former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman. “It is now an adult book. I believe (the library board) made the right decision.”

Mayor Joey Spellerberg spoke about the book debate for the first time since the issue erupted in late December, telling the audience that the issue has been “difficult for me.”

“This book is obscene and needs to be removed from the library,” Spellerberg said. “My desire is we can all find a way to move forward.”

After the council expressed its opinions on the issue, a flood of local residents took to the podium one at a time, with most of the speakers decrying the book’s contents as inappropriate for children and also calling for it to be removed.

Murray told the council that she is concerned with protecting children from inappropriate content and stressed, as she had in prior meetings, that her objections to the book were not about her being against the LGBTQ community.

Local resident Cathy Robertson said she believes the book is morally wrong.

“If you think it is OK for a child to read those words (in the book), then you need to resign your position,” Robertson said. “It is obscenity. This is not about LGBT. It is about what is good for children.”

Most of the speakers had been to prior council meetings during which the book controversy was discussed and regurgitated their view that the book was “pornography” and was intended for alleged pedophiles to prey on children.

Objections to the book’s advice on how to put photographs on dating apps as well as advocating for sex in public saunas also were brought up repeatedly. Allegations of the book promoting pedophilia, indoctrination and an “agenda” were also bandied about by numerous speakers.

Only three speakers offered comments in favor of keeping the book, one of which was library advisory board member Becky Pence.

“People are quick to call me a pedophile. I am not a pedophile,” Pence said. “I am offended.”

Former council member Susan Jacobus advocated for keeping the book, telling the audience that she was molested when she was a child and that “This Book Is Gay” isn’t causing anyone who reads it to suddenly become gay.

“I am not supportive of book banning. Banning is wrong,” Jacobus said. “Make your decision wisely because it doesn’t end here.”