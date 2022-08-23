Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman in boating accident

A 22-year-old Fremont man has been charged in the death of an Omaha woman in a May boating accident.

Garret Vanderheiden was charged with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Emma Olsen, 20, drowned the night of May 29 when the 30-foot boat she was aboard sank in the Missouri River near Tyson Bend Wildlife Area, which is about 5 miles west of Modale, Iowa.

The boat was recovered May 31. Olsen's body was found June 2.

Officials said Vanderheiden is the suspected driver of the 30-foot red-and-white Scarab that sank.

The charges are the result of an extensive investigation by Iowa conservation officers, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a press release.