Fremont woman has story published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' book

FREMONT -- One of Brian Todd’s favorite holidays was the Fourth of July.

The Fremont teen liked going to fireworks stands to choose the best selections for his family’s celebration.

After his death in September 2005, the holiday was very painful for his parents, Tim and Janet.

But something happened in July 2006 that brought them comfort.

Janet wrote a short story about what happened, perfecting the piece throughout the years.

This year, she submitted her short story for inclusion in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul Miracles and the Unexplainable” book. Her story, “One Missing,” was among those chosen to be part of the book published this month and available for sale.

The new book includes 101 true stories, which it states are designed to prove that miracles happen every day to people from all walks of life.

For Janet, the book offers an opportunity to share a story about her son and offer comfort to those grieving the loss of a loved one.

“My whole goal in writing stories is to help someone see hope through the darkness,” she said. “If I can help somebody through their grief by offering words of hope, then I should do it.”

She tenderly remembers Brian and his vibrant life.

In high school, Brian was involved in the arts, theater and music. He was president of the thespian troupe at Fremont High School and lauded for his commanding stage presence.

The funny, outgoing young man had many friends.

“At 18, he had the world by the tail,” his mother said. “He was a smart kid. He was a wonderful writer.”

Earlier in his life, Brian was diagnosed with high anxiety disorder and was taking medication, which he said helped. He also was on medication for severe migraines.

He had a migraine on the day he died, but spent that evening visiting friends.

Then in the early morning on Sept. 18, 2005, Brian took his own life.

Family and friends were devastated.

Friends would describe Brian as caring and compassionate, something he demonstrated even when selecting fireworks.

“He always loved Fourth of July,” Janet said. “We gave him money and he picked out the fireworks.”

The last summer before his death, Brian couldn’t find one type of firework that had been a family favorite, but he found a replacement.

“I think I found something better that you and grandma (Donna Todd) are going to love,” he said.

That experience left an impression.

“It explains his nature, that he was caring enough to remember from year to year what his grandma and I liked,” Janet said.

Ten months after Brian’s death, his parents were at a July Fourth celebration.

They watched parachutes from some fireworks float to the ground. Children scrambled to get them, but one parachute was missing.

The Todds later made the 45-minute trip home to Fremont, stopping at the cemetery to visit their son’s grave.

What they found there brought them comfort.

Already a writer, Janet began writing about this and other experiences that occurred after her son’s death.

One day, a fellow writer encouraged Janet to submit her story for the new Chicken Soup for the Soul book.

At the start of each short story, Chicken Soup editors place a quote—often from someone famous.

The quote chosen for Janet’s story was by the late actor and comedian Jack Lemmon who said:

“Death ends a life, not a relationship.”

Janet she finds the quote applicable.

“I’m still Brian’s mom,” Janet said. “I will continue to always be Brian’s mom. My grief does not last a year or two and then it’s gone. It will be a lifetime. I will continue to process his death for the rest of my life.”

The Todds’ oldest son, Travis, said he believes what happened in the cemetery years ago was a reassurance from God.

Janet agrees and is excited to see her story in print.

“I hope the message conveyed is that God works in mysterious ways,” Janet said. “I think God uses everyday events and people and things to get his message across.

“And to me, the message was: ‘Brian’s spirit is alive and well. You don’t need to worry about that.’”