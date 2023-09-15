Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Bishop Neumann 25

HASTINGS - In a battle of rated teams in Class C-2, No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia pulled out a 29-25 win over No. 3 Bishop Neumann.

Chase Evans had 29 carries for 158 yards and scored three touchdowns, while throwing for 167 yards. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Rosno for the game winner.

Ord 65, Gordon-Rushville 6

GORDON – The Class C-2, No. 5 Ord football team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 65-6 win over Gordon-Rushville Friday.

Quarterback Dylan Hurlburg was 7 of 9 passing for 98 yards with two touchdowns, while carrying the ball 15 times for 83 yards with two scores for the Chants.

Trent McCain had 20 carries for 168 yards with two scores, while Jordan Williams had three carries for 157 yards with a score for Ord.

Ravenna 60, Pleasanton 20

PLEASANTON – Ravenna improved to 4-0 with a 60-20 win over Pleasanton.

Grady Rasmussen had 12 carries for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Bluejays, while Gavin Reisbeck had 18 carries for 99 yards and scored three touchdowns. Reisbeck was also 3 of 7 for 94 yards with a 31-yard strike to Chase Rager for Ravenna.

Osceola 68, Palmer 22

PALMER – Osceola defeated Palmer 68-22 Friday night.

Taylor Kurz scored a 73-yard kickoff return, Emerson Earl and Owen Schwarz each scored a touchdown for the Tigers.