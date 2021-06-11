Friday city legion baseball roundup

Five Points Banks sweeps Lincoln North Star

The Five Points Bank swept past Lincoln North Star Friday at Ryder Park.

The Grand Island juniors rallied from an 7-0 deficit to take an 8-7 win in the opening game.

Most of the damage was done in the seventh inning as Five Points scored six runs.

Grand Island had only three hits but took advantage of North Star’s four errors.

Five Points took that momentum into the second game with five runs in the opening inning, en route to a 9-1 five-inning victory.

Cohen Nelson pitched four innings as he gave up only one hit and had nine strikeouts. The offense produced 10 hits with five extra base hits.

Jace Chrisman, Reece McBride and Austin Payne all had triples while Brayden Lee and Ryan Coslor both had doubles.

Game One

Lincoln North Star 340 000 0—7 7 4

Five Points 000 020 6—8 3 3

WP—Hulinsky. LP—Ford.

Game Two