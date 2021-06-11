Friday city legion baseball roundup

Five Points Banks sweeps Lincoln North Star
The Five Points Bank swept past Lincoln North Star Friday at Ryder Park.
The Grand Island juniors rallied from an 7-0 deficit to take an 8-7 win in the opening game.
Most of the damage was done in the seventh inning as Five Points scored six runs.
Grand Island had only three hits but took advantage of North Star’s four errors.
Five Points took that momentum into the second game with five runs in the opening inning, en route to a 9-1 five-inning victory.
Cohen Nelson pitched four innings as he gave up only one hit and had nine strikeouts. The offense produced 10 hits with five extra base hits.
Jace Chrisman, Reece McBride and Austin Payne all had triples while Brayden Lee and Ryan Coslor both had doubles.
Game One
Lincoln North Star 340 000 0—7 7 4
Five Points 000 020 6—8 3 3
WP—Hulinsky. LP—Ford.
Game Two
Lincoln North Star 100 00—1 1 3
Five Points Bank 512 1X—9 10 6
WP—Nelson. LP—Huebert. 2B—FPB: Lee, Coslor. 3B—FPB: Chrisman, McBride, Payne.
Brockmeier helps U-Save get win
AURORA — Gage Brockmeier had himself a night for the U-Save Pharmacy baseball team.
Brockmeier gave up only one hit and had 15 strikeouts to help the Grand Island seniors to a 6-1 win over Aurora.
On offense, he was 1 for 1 with a RBI double and scored three times for U-Save.
Tegan Lemkau hit a home run for the U-Save offense, who had five hits.
U-Save Pharmacy 100 012 2—6 5 1
Aurora 010 000 0—1 1 1
WP—Brockmeier. LP—NA. 2B—FPB: Brockmeier. HR—FPB: Lemkau
Dinsdale wins big against Aurora
Tom Dinsdale Automotive dominated Aurora 18-1 in four innings Friday.
The Grand Island juniors scored runs in every inning in the victory and produced 15 hits.
Caleb Richardson was 3 for 3 with a triple and a four RBIs to lead the offense, while Jacob Albers was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Ethan Foley was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.