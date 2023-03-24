Track and FieldNorthwest sweeps titles at Aurora

AURORA – The Northwest track and field teams swept team titles at the Aurora Invite Friday.

The Viking boys won five events to help them score 183 points, while McCook was second with 166.5 points.

Northwest went 1-2 in both the discus and 400. Joseph Stein won the discus with a 145-8 toss, while Bykerk was second with a 129-3. Tegan Lemkau captured the 400 at 52.42, while Chris Medlock was second at 52.79.

Chase Wiegert took the 200 at 22.86, while Ben Sutherland took the 3,200 at 10:36.54. Wiegert and Lemkau joined Victor Isele and Nathan Carkoski teamed together to win the 400 relay at 43.89. The Vikings overall had 23 medalists.

The Northwest girls sneaked by McCook 168.5-167.5 to take the title. The Vikings won only two events but had 25 medalists.

Aizlynn Krafka and Brooklyn Beck went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles. Krafka won the event at 16.03, while Beck was second at 17.07.

Avyn Urbanski, Kyra Ray, Emma Harb and Brooke Starman teamed together to take the 400 relay at 50.00.

Islander boys win five events at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY – The Grand Island Senior High boys track and field team won five events at the Kearney Invite Friday.

Porter Dickenson captured the 55 (6.67), while Trey Engberg won the 400 (55.67), Owen Williams took the 1,600 (5:11.27), Aiden Grobe claimed the 55 intermediate hurdles (8.02) and Ariel Figuero took the long jump (20-4 1/2).

Girls Tennis Islanders fall to Fremont

FREMONT – The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team opened the season with a 6-3 loss to Fremont Friday.

The Islanders won two of the three doubles matches. Kaiden Dahmer and Mallory Campbell won 8-3 at No. 2 doubles, while Finley Evans and Katelyn Rodriguez earned an 8-2 win at No. 3 doubles.

Grand Island won only one match in the singles matches asMya Christman posted a 8-5 win at No. 6 singles.

Fremont 6, Grand Island 3

Singles

No. 1 – Pentel, FRE, def. Evans, GI, 8-3

No. 2 – Miller, FRE, def. Rodriguez, GI, 9-8 (7-3)

No. 3 – Bigsby, FRE, def. Wemhoff, GI, 8-3

No. 4 – Baker, FRE, def. Hansen, GI, 8-4.

No. 5 – Hofer, FRE, def. Campbell, GI, 8-5.

No. 6 – Christman, GI, def. Fischer, FRE, 8-5.

Doubles

No. 1 – Bigsby/Baker, FRE, def. Wemhoff/Hansen, GI, 8-5.

No. 2 – Dahmer/Campbell, GI, def. Thayer/Miller, FRE, 8-3.

No. 3 – Evans/Rodriguez, GI, def. Pentel/Fischer, FRE, 8-2.

Boys Golf Vikings finish fifth at Seward Invite SEWARD – The Northwest boys golf team finished fifth at the Seward Invite Friday.

The Vikings had two medalists to help them fire a 348 team score.

Kanyon Shada led Northwest with an eighth-place finish with an 82 score, while Cole Martin came in 12th with an 86.

Seward Invite Team Standings

Crete 326, Lincoln Christian 340, Aurora 345, Beatrice 345, Northwest 348, Fairbury 351, Lincoln Pius X 365, Seward 368, Milford 380, Seward JV 499.

Medalists

* Won playoff

*1, Heusinkvelt, CRE, 73; 2, Baehr, BEA, 73; 3, Wallman, BEA, 78; 4, Vertin, CRE, 79; 5, Clarke, CRE, 80; 6, Marshbanks, LC, 82; 7, Knust, AUR, 82; 8, Shada, NW, 83; 9, Beeman, LC, 84; 10, Jac. Martin, FAI, 84; 11, Watson, LC, 85; 12, C. Martin, NW, 86; 13, Lamounier, LPX, 86; 14, Jam. Martin, FAI, 86; 15, Burhoop, SEW, 86.

Other NW scorers – D. Martin 89; Ericksen 90; Cornelius 99.