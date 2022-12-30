Friday's city roundup

City Roundup

WRESTLING

Northwest goes 5-0 to take Ord Duals

ORD — The Northwest wrestling team went 5-0 to capture the Ord Duals Friday.

The Vikings had six wrestlers go 5-0 in the process.

Kaleb Keiper (106 pounds), Alex Linden (113), Roland Mendoza (120), Jonathan Taylor (126), Bo Bushhousent (160-170) and Victor Isele (285) all went 5-0, while Gavin Ruff (132), Ian Arends (138) and Kolten Kerr all went 4-1.

Northwest posted wins over Adams Central (84-0), Ord (57-22), Wayne (64-18) and Conestoga (62-18) before getting a win over Central City (50-24) in the final.

NW coach Brian Sybrandts said it was a good day for the Vikings.

“The kids wrestled very well. I didn’t know what to expect coming off of break but I was very pleased with what we did today,” he said. “We had a lot of good performances.”

Isele posted one of the highlighted matches during the dual tournament. Isele, ranked No. 1 in Class B, knocked off Ord’s Bridger Rice, No. 1 in Class C, 5-2. Isele

“It was a close match all the way through. Victor got the takedown near the end,” Sybrandts said. “Victor is just so quick that it’s hard for kids to score on him. It was a big confidence win for him.”

Northwest hosts Lexington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Ord Duals

Duals results

Northwest defeated Adams Central 84-0.

Wayne defeated Ord 42-28.

Round Northwest defeated Ord 57-22.

Wayne defeated Adams Central 60-12.

Northwest defeated Wayne 64-18.

Ord defeated Adams Central 42-36.

Central City defeated Quad County Northeast 60-24.

Conestoga defeated Hershey 54-18.

Central City defeated Hershey 60-16.

Conestoga defeated Quad County Northeast 60-24.

Central City defeated Conestoga 57-21.

Quad County Northeast defeated Hershey 54-24.

Central City defeated Wayne 57-24.

Ord defeated Hershey 42-30.

Quad County Northeast defeated Adams Central 54-18.

Northwest defeated Central City 50-24.

Wayne defeated Conestoga 39-36.

Ord defeated Quad County Northeast 36-33.

Hershey defeated Adams Central 34-30.

Alberts wins at Pleasanton Invite

PLEASANTON — Ben Alberts stayed undefeated during the Pleasanton Invite.

The Grand Island Central Catholic improved to 14-0 on the season after posting a 9-6 win over High Plains’ Wyatt Urkoski during the 160-pound final Friday.

He was the lone medalist for GICC, as they finished 18th with 42 points.

Pleasanton Invite

Team Standings

Kearney Gold 141, Wisner-Pilger 131.5, Hitchcock County 122.5, Ravenna 114, Twin Loup 107, Kearney Blue 89, Kimball 71.5, Pleasanton 66, High Plains 57, Franklin 55.5, Central Valley 54.5, Fullerton 50, Ansley-Litchfield 49.5, Riverside 49, Loomis-Bertrand 48.5, St. Mary’s 46, Kenesaw 45, Grand Island CC 42, Overton 38.5, Perkins County 38.5, Arapahoe 37.5, Shelton 37.5, Elm Creek 34.5, Creighton 22, Harvard 10.5.

Championship results

106—Dominic Molina, KG, pinned Matthew Johnson, KIM, 0:51; 113—Sebastian Sauceda, SHE, pinned Haydon Arrants, KG, 3:55; 120—Gatlin Krepela, PLEA, pinned Braxton Robinson, KG, 1:27; 126—Braxton Siebrandt, WP, pinned Jaxon Smith, EC, 3:42; 132—Nickolas Kuehn, KEN, tech. fall. James McGinnis, KIM, 15-0; 138—Carter Jasnoch, RAV, pinned Dillon Haines, AL, 0:59; 145—Ted Hemmington, RIV, dec. Ryan Woitaszewski, WP, 3-2; 152—Trey Schindler, KIM, dec. Devon Schultz, WP, 9-8; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, dec. Wyatt Urkoski, HP, 9-6; 170—Logan Nelson, WP, pinned Dylan Pooschke, OVE, 0:56; 182—Brett Bridger, FUL, maj. dec. Kolyn Gaston, HC, 9-0; 195—Keegan Shuler, HC, pinned Donovan Burns, CV, 1:08; 220—Slate Micheel, TL, dec. Luke Pawloski, PLEA, 9-4; 285—Thomas Psota, RAV, dec. Juan Perez, PC, 6-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vikings take third at Doane College Tournament

CRETE — The Northwest girls basketball team finished the Doane Holiday Tournament on a positive note.

The Vikings picked up their third win of the season after defeating Crete 42-37 to take third in the tournamen Friday.

It was the second time Northwest defeated Crete this season.

Whitney Loman led the Vikings with 10 points, Evie Keller added eight and Avyn Urbanski chipped in seven.

Heartland Lutheran falls to Axtell

AXTELL — The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team fell to Axtell 55-12 Friday.

Brielle Saddler led the Red Hornets with seven points.

Heartland Lutheran will host Hampton on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest finishes fourth at Doane

CRETE — The Northwest boys basketball team finished fourth in the Doane College Holiday Tournament.

The Vikings fell to Crete 47-24 in the consolation game Friday.

No other information was provided.