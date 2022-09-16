Friday's City Roundup

FOOTBALL

Islanders get hard win over Lincoln High

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High football team finished when it needed to against Lincoln High.

The Class A, No. 10 Islanders scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat the Links 27-14.

After the two teams were tied at 14-all going into the final quarter, Caleb Richardson scored on a 6-yard run to break the 14-all tie, then Ryan Michalski picked up a blocked punt and took it 25 yards for a score to put Grand Island by 13 points.

GISH coach Jeff Tomlin said he credits the offensive line in the final quarter.

“I think they really wear and I think our tempo really wore them down,” Tomlin said. “That’s a credit to how hard our kids work in the weight room and in their conditioning. And our backs ran the ball well. They found some holes. It was a great effort by our kids.”

Alex Dzingle put the Islanders on the board on a 41-yard run in the first quarter. After seeing Lincoln High take a 14-7 lead, Jace Chrisman scored on a 4-yard run to tie it up at the half.

Richardson had 122 yards rushing, while Chrisman had 99 yards.

The Islanders take on Fremont at home Friday.

Grand Island 27, Lincoln High 14

Grand Island (3-1); 7; 7; 0; 13—27

Lincoln High (2-2); 7; 7; 0; 0—14

First Quarter

GI—Alex Dzingle 41 run (Heider Alba Meda kick), 4:04.

LH—Julian Babahanov 5 run (Alex Warrick kick), 2:13.

Second Quarter

LH—Babahanov 71 fumble return (Warrick kick), 10:30.

GI—Jace Chrisman 4 run (Alba Meda kick), 7:36.

Fourth Quarter

GI—Caleb Richardson 4 run (Alba Meda kick), 10:57.

GI—Ryan Michalski 25 blocked punt return (run failed), 6:35.

Heartland Lutheran falls to Parkview Christian

LINCOLN — The Heartland Lutheran football team fell to Parkview Christian 61-6.

The Red Hornets fell behind 31-6 after the first quarter and never recovered.

No other information was provided.

Boys Tennis

Crusaders pick up win over Roncalli

OMAHA — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team had no problem with Omaha Roncalli Friday.

The Crusaders lost only one in the entire dual in defeating the Crimson Pride 9-0.

GICC won eight of the nine matches by scores of 8-0.

The Crusaders will be back in action at the Bellevue West Invite Saturday.

Grand Island CC 9, Omaha Roncalli 0

Singles

No. 1 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Ben Rheinteimer, OR, 8-1

No. 2 — Noah Corey, GICC, def. Ian Engel, OR, 8-0.

No. 3 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Finn Clements, OR, 8-0.

No. 4 — Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Tristan Granados, OR, 8-0.

No. 5 — JT Rein, GICC, def. Gavin Barfield, OR, 8-0.

No. 6 — Alex Menaugh, GICC, def. Connor Rinkol, OR, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Fox/Kenna, GICC, def. Ben Carpenter/Jack Mehigh, OR, 8-0.

No. 2 — Rein/Menaugh, GICC, def. Clements/Granados, OR, 8-0.

No. 3 — Staab/Corey, GICC, def. Barfield/Connor Linkol, OR, 8-0.

SOFTBALL

GISH start 1-1 at Omaha Westside Tourney

OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High softball team started the Omaha Westside Tournament 1-1.

The Islanders defeated Omaha Central 14-0 in three innings, but fell to Elkhorn South 5-0.

In its win over Omaha Central, Grand Island put up seven runs in the opening inning and never looked back. Jaidyn Walford led the offense by going 2-for-2 with four RBIs with a home run. Adriana Cabello gave up only one hit and had three strikeouts.

The Islanders had only two hits in their loss to Elkhorn South. Keira Wolfe and Liliana Martinez had the only hits for Grand Island.

VOLLEYBALL

Grand Island fall in two matches in pool at LPS Invite

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in its pool during the Lincoln Public Schools Invite Friday.

The Islanders fell to Class A, No. 1 Lincoln East 25-15, 25-13 and No. 8 Gretna 25-6, 30-28. No score was reported with their match with Bellevue West.

Grand Island will compete in the Silver Bracket Saturday.