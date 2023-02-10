Basketball
Area summaries
Boys
At Loup City
Centura 49, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Centura; 20; 9; 12; 8–49
Arcadia-LC; 6; 15; 7 ;9–37
CENTURA–Noakes 15, Casperson 9, Ruhl 8, Fries 8, Fanta 8.
ARCADIA-LC–Griffith 10, Lewandowski 9, Garrelts 7.
Girls
At Fullerton
Central City 48, Fullerton 23
Central City; 9; 24; 11; 4–48
Fullerton; 5; 5; 5; 8–23
CENTRAL CITY–Burbach 6, Sadler 4, Fousek 13, Botsch 4, Buhlke 10, Schindler 7, Steinke 4.
FULLERTON-No scoring available.
At St. Paul
Holdrege 42, St. Paul 28
Holdrege; 7; 15; 7; 13–42
St. Paul; 5; 9; 8; 6–28
HOLDREGE–Medina 9, Fulmer 5, Sundquist 4, Vaughn 16, E. Stutzman 6, Rooks 2.
ST. PAUL–Wells 3, Kunze 11, Poss 2, Kelley 12.
At Hampton
Hampton 44, Giltner 25
Giltner; 3; 7; 11; 4–25
Hampton; 10; 12; 13; 9–44
GILTNER–Reeson 2, Kaczor 4, A. Wilson 2, T. Wilson 2, K. Wilson 10. Fastnacht 4.
HAMPTON–No scoring available.
At Wood River
Wood River 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31
Doniphan-Trumbull 8 10 5 8-31
Wood River 9 14 7 20-50
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL-No scoring available.
WOOD RIVER-Brabec 5, Morgan 14, Zarraga 1, Peters 7, Frear 19, Lual 2, Dimmitt 2.
Area scores
Boys
Beatrice 46, Northwest 23
Central City 79, Fullerton 36
Cozad 54, Broken Bow 35
Doniphan-Trumbull 82, Wood River 39
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 45
Nebraska Christian 74, Palmer 14
O'Neill 71, Ord 38
St. Paul 48, Holdrege 36
Girls
Beatrice 53, Grand Island Northwest 48, OT
Broken Bow 57, Cozad 42
Central City 48, Fullerton 23
Centura 61, Arcadia-Loup City 26
Hampton 44, Giltner 25
Holdrege 42, St. Paul 28
Ord 61, O'Neill 45
Twin Loup 56, Central Valley 39
Wood River 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31
State scores
Boys
Ainsworth 53, Gothenburg 42
Amherst 53, Elm Creek 35
Ansley-Litchfield 67, Anselmo-Merna 45
Archbishop Bergan 56, Bishop Neumann 40
Arlington 37, Louisville 27
Axtell 61, Southwest 31
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Logan View-SS 53
Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51
Bertrand 38, Arapahoe 33
Bridgeport 81, Morrill 30
Cambridge 55, Alma 45
Conestoga 40, Syracuse 35
Crofton 61, Wausa 53
David City 60, Wilber-Clatonia 49
Deshler 62, Blue Hill 47
Elkhorn South 74, Millard West 66, OT
Fairbury 62, Schuyler 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Sidney, Iowa 47
Fort Calhoun 66, Raymond Central 51
Friend 57, Diller-Odell 45
Gering 75, Leyton 49
Hemingford 78, Kimball 55
Johnson-Brock 78, Humboldt/TRS 43
Kearney 70, Lincoln Southeast 66
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Superior 34
Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 48
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Pius X 53
Lincoln Southwest 69, Norfolk 56
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Summerland 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Wauneta-Palisade 13
Medicine Valley 66, Brady 57
Milford 29, Sandy Creek 24
Millard North 59, Gretna 58
Millard South 67, Columbus 46
Norris 49, Elkhorn North 45
Ogallala 77, Mitchell 33
Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Omaha Benson 40
Omaha North 94, Buena Vista 20
Omaha Westside 74, Omaha Bryan 57
Papillion-LaVista 60, Westview 51
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Burke 32
Ponca 60, Homer 43
Potter-Dix 64, Arthur County 30
Sandhills/Thedford 40, Cody-Kilgore 34
Scottsbluff 75, McCook 70
Shelton 71, Harvard 28
Sidney 72, Chadron 60
Southern 50, Thayer Central 40
Stuart 63, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Overton 61
Tri County 66, Sterling 38
Wallace 38, Hitchcock County 36
York 76, Seward 52
Yutan 50, Wakefield 47
Girls
Alma 46, Cambridge 36
Ansley-Litchfield 41, Anselmo-Merna 36
Arapahoe 44, Bertrand 20
Arlington 63, Louisville 24
Arthur County 43, Potter-Dix 39
Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51
Bishop Neumann 53, Archbishop Bergan 44
Bridgeport 85, Morrill 26
BDS 44, High Plains Community 32
Cross County 50, Exeter/Milligan 24
David City 37, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Deshler 43, Blue Hill 29
Diller-Odell 59, Friend 25
Elkhorn North 50, Norris 37
Elkhorn Valley 57, Humphrey St. Francis 51
Elm Creek 44, Amherst 39
Gothenburg 52, Ainsworth 30
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 28, Banner County 20
Hay Springs 56, Garden County 36
Hitchcock County 66, Wallace 57
Johnson-Brock 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34
Kearney 56, Lincoln Southeast 28
Lincoln Christian 48, Kearney Catholic 44
Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Pius X 46
Lincoln Southwest 53, Norfolk 26
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 43, East Butler 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wauneta-Palisade 47
McCool Junction 59, Dorchester 33
Medicine Valley 54, Brady 24
Meridian 43, Silver Lake 20
Milford 48, Sandy Creek 36
Millard North 50, Gretna 41
Millard South 78, Columbus 35
Millard West 65, Elkhorn South 28
Oakland-Craig 65, West Point-Beemer 32
Omaha Christian Academy 51, Mead 29
Omaha North 64, Buena Vista 29
Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Elkhorn 19
Papillion-LaVista 77, Westview 27
Papillion-LaVista South 70, Omaha Burke 45
Pleasanton 65, Loomis 40
Ponca 56, Homer 24
Raymond Central 46, Fort Calhoun 28
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 48
Shelby/Rising City 46, Osceola 34
Shelton 90, Harvard 12
Sidney 42, Chadron 34
Sterling 54, Tri County 37
Stuart 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Overton 47
Superior 47, Lawrence-Nelson 24
Sutton 44, Fillmore Central 31
Syracuse 41, Conestoga 32
Thayer Central 37, Southern 15
Wahoo 54, Crete 26
York 38, Seward 28