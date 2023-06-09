Home Federal splits during opening day at Bellevue East tourney
BELLEVUE – Home Federal legion baseball team earned a split during the first day of the Bellevue East Tournament Friday.
The Grand Island seniors fell to Omaha Northwest 6-5, but rebounded with a 9-0 five-inning win over Bellevue East.
In the opening game, Home Federal fell 6-1 after four innings. Grand Island did score four runs in the seventh but couldn’t get closer.
Home Federal had nine hits in the contest. Eli Arends was 2 for 4 with a RBI, while Broxton Barrientos was 2 for 4.
In the second game, Grand Island exploded with eight runs in the third to gain control. Ryan Coslor was 2 for 3 with a triple and a RBI, while Cohen Nelson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Ethan Coslor also had a triple.
People are also reading…
Riley Plummer pitched five innings, giving up two hits and had a strikeout.
Home Federal will continue tournament play against Ralson at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Game 1
Home Federal; 001; 000; 4-5; 9; 3
Omaha Northwest; 302; 100; X-6; 8; 3
WP- Sandiland. LP-Hinrichs. 2B-ONW: Leyboldt.
Game 2
Home Federal; 018; 00-9; 9; 0
Bellevue East; 000; 00-0; 2; 1
WP-Plummer. LP-Lucas. 3B-HF: E. Coslor, R. Coslor.
U-Save drops opening game at Millard Sox Tourney
MILLARD – The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team dropped its opening game of the Millard Sox Tournament Friday.
The Grand Island seniors had four errors during a 7-2 loss to Millard Sox.
Jaxson Nesvara was 2 for 4 with a double, while Barret Obermiller was 1 for 4 with a triple and a RBI.
U-Save Pharmacy; 100; 010; 0-2; 7; 4
Millard Sox; 012; 130; X-7; 8; 3
WP-Slagle. LP-Arana. 2B-MS: Castellano. 3B-MS: Peters.