BELLEVUE – Home Federal legion baseball team earned a split during the first day of the Bellevue East Tournament Friday.

The Grand Island seniors fell to Omaha Northwest 6-5, but rebounded with a 9-0 five-inning win over Bellevue East.

In the opening game, Home Federal fell 6-1 after four innings. Grand Island did score four runs in the seventh but couldn’t get closer.

Home Federal had nine hits in the contest. Eli Arends was 2 for 4 with a RBI, while Broxton Barrientos was 2 for 4.

In the second game, Grand Island exploded with eight runs in the third to gain control. Ryan Coslor was 2 for 3 with a triple and a RBI, while Cohen Nelson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Ethan Coslor also had a triple.

Riley Plummer pitched five innings, giving up two hits and had a strikeout.

Home Federal will continue tournament play against Ralson at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Game 1

Home Federal; 001; 000; 4-5; 9; 3

Omaha Northwest; 302; 100; X-6; 8; 3

WP- Sandiland. LP-Hinrichs. 2B-ONW: Leyboldt.

Game 2

Home Federal; 018; 00-9; 9; 0

Bellevue East; 000; 00-0; 2; 1

WP-Plummer. LP-Lucas. 3B-HF: E. Coslor, R. Coslor.

U-Save drops opening game at Millard Sox Tourney

MILLARD – The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team dropped its opening game of the Millard Sox Tournament Friday.

The Grand Island seniors had four errors during a 7-2 loss to Millard Sox.

Jaxson Nesvara was 2 for 4 with a double, while Barret Obermiller was 1 for 4 with a triple and a RBI.

U-Save Pharmacy; 100; 010; 0-2; 7; 4

Millard Sox; 012; 130; X-7; 8; 3

WP-Slagle. LP-Arana. 2B-MS: Castellano. 3B-MS: Peters.