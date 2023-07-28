For the first time, Hail County Jail has an electronic scanner, and corrections officers want potential criminals to know about it.

They feel that suspects, knowing they'll be going through a high-tech scanner, will be more apt to give up weapons and contraband as soon as they arrive.

Todd Bahensky, director of the Hall County Department of Corrections, believes the full-body X-ray scanner will make life safer both for inmates and corrections officers.

The scanner, known as Clearpass, is made by a company called Linev. It was recently installed in the pre-booking area at Hall County Jail.

The Clearpass is the first electronic scanner the jail has had.

Until now, "We did it the old-fashioned way, which is pat searches and strip searches," Bahensky said.

Corrections officers relied on "what we could feel and what we could see," he said.

The scanner is not just a metal detector. It can also pick up organic objects.

Linev says Clearpass has "extraordinary detection capability." The company says the scanner uses Linev's "exclusive automatic threat detection algorithms" that "facilitate the rapid, non-intrusive inspection of people attempting to conceal contraband items on or inside their bodies."

The main goal of the addition is "keeping everybody in here safe," Bahensky said. "Our concern is dangerous items getting in here, whether it's weapons that have been concealed and dangerous drugs getting in here."

Fentanyl is such a strong drug that even touching it can be dangerous, Bahensky said. The drug can be absorbed through the skin, he said.

"So we're real concerned about that sort of stuff getting into the jail."

A scan takes a maximum of three seconds.

The scanner is not portable. Inmates stand inside the portal as they're scanned, just as travelers do at airports.

But items can be brought to the scanner to be checked. For instance, corrections officers might have a mattress scanned if they suspect a weapon is hidden inside it.

Inmates fashion weapons from a lot of different items, such as toothbrushes.

The cost of the scanner, including software and training, was $160,000.

No taxpayer money was used in its purchase.

Hall County Department of Corrections reached a financing arrangement with two vendors that work with the jail. One is Encartele, which provides the jail's communications system, including phone, email and video visitation. The other vendor, Summitt, handles the food service and commissary.

Other agencies around the state told Hall County officials that scanners have worked well for them.

In planning how the scanner is used, the Corrections Department decided that every person booked into the jail will be scanned.

The system isn't used just when new arrests are made. Current inmates will be scanned if they're suspected of possessing something they shouldn't. The same is true of inmates who are on their way to a court appearance. People on work release might be scanned occasionally if suspicions have been raised.

"When they're in jail, we can search them whenever we feel we need to," Bahensky said. In jail, people don't have a right of privacy.

The scanner gives the staff "comfort in knowing that they don't have anything on them," said Sgt. Mitch Cure, who is the jail's booking sergeant.

Using pat downs, corrections officers find almost every cell phone that suspects try to bring in. Having a cell phone in jail is not allowed.

The biggest issue is drugs coming into the jail.

The jail has "had issues in the past with people who've swallowed something," Cure said. Those new inmates seem fine in the booking area and then a day later, they're more aggressive and "they seem higher than they were," Cure said. Corrections officers aren't sure if a container inside them popped, or what might have happened.

When fully staffed, Hall County Corrections has 88 employees, including Bahensky. Right now, the number is 78.

The Department of Corrections doesn't want people to keep the scanner a secret.

"We want everybody to know it's here," Bahensky said.

"Hopefully, the word spreads," Cure said.