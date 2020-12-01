Choice Family Health Care participates in World AIDS Day

In recognition of World AIDS Day, Choice Family Health Care in Grand Island and Kearney will offer free STD and HIV testing today.

The businesses will hand out take-home Oraquick HIV testing kids. Those may be obtained inside the clinic, curbside or via mail. The address of the Grand Island location is 217 E. Stolley Park Road, Suite E. The phone number is 308-384-7625.

People also may come inside the business to have a finger stick test, for which results are provided in about 60 seconds. Both the Oraquick testing kits and finger stick tests are free.

Choice Family Care, which is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., offers free condoms to the public every day.

It is a nonprofit health care clinic that specializes in reproductive health care and health education.