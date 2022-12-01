Gering man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl

A Gering man is slated to be tried in March on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Eduardo Salinas Jr., 37, of Gering has been charged in Scotts Bluff County District Court with four counts of sexual assault involving a child under 18, a Class IIA felony; one count of committing intentional child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; and four counts of first-degree child sexual assault, a Class IB felony.

An investigation began in November after Project Harmony, a child advocacy organization, reported the girl, identified as between the ages of 12 and 16, had said she had been sexually assaulted. The report indicated the girl said she had been assaulted multiple times within the prior month.

Police arranged for the girl to be interviewed at CAPstone, and she said that forcible sexual assaults had begun in October. The girl said the suspect had also forced her to watch pornography, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

An arrest warrant and complaint were filed on Nov. 4 in Scotts Bluff County Court and were bound over to district court after a Nov. 9 preliminary hearing.

Salinas was arraigned in district court on Nov. 19, and a pretrial hearing in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 15, 2023, with a trial in March.

Salinas is being held on a $750,000 bond, with a 10% provision.