A Gering woman who had her car stolen earlier this week is hoping the crime is solved soon.

The 1992 red Plymouth Voyager that Kathy VanHoosear reported stolen Tuesday was her daily driver and only vehicle. However, more importantly, she is concerned about a necklace that she kept in the vehicle. The necklace, a small bottle filled with some of her brother’s ashes, has been in every vehicle she has owned since his death 25 years ago.

“I have had that necklace since my brother, John Van Hoosear, died, for 25 years,” she said. “I’ve had it in whatever vehicle I have had. It’s always been with me, to ride with me, you know, kind of my protection, my guardian angel.”

VanHoosear describes the bottle as having a design similar to the New Orleans Saints’ logo — a fleur de lis — and gold on it, with dangling charms of peace signs and hearts.

She said she also had a tackle box in the vehicle, which belonged to her brother, which she has used for camping and other trips. She said she is hopeful she can recover that item and other things by reaching out to the public.

Capt. Jason Rogers of the Gering Police Department confirmed that VanHoosar filed a police report. As of Thursday, VanHoosear said her vehicle hadn’t been recovered. Unfortunately, she admits, she left the keys in the vehicle, making it easy for someone to have taken it.

“I just never thought someone would steal a Plymouth Voyager,” she said, with a laugh.